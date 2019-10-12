TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

LI's top football performers of Week 5

William Pickett of South Side looking for someone

William Pickett of South Side looking for someone to pass to during a Nassau football game in Rockville Centre on Friday, October 11, 2019. Photo Credit: Dawn McCormick

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
Print

Steven Bohlman, Brentwood: The defensive end had eight tackles, including four tackles for a loss, three sacks and a forced fumble in a 41-14 win over Bay Shore.

Jason Bruno, Sachem East: He returned a blocked punt 27 yards for a score in a 30-17 win over Patchogue-Medford. He had seven tackles, including a big stop on a 4th down run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Dallas Crespo, Brentwood: He completed 19 of 36 passes for 354 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-14 win over Bay Shore. He also had a 1-yard TD run.

Dylan Diaz, North Babylon: He rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries in a 42-15 win over Newfield.

Sam Florio, Port Jefferson: He completed 8 of 12 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-7 win over Glenn. He also rushed for 135 yards and a score.

Chris Gerazounis, Herricks: He caught 10 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns in a 26-0 win over Elmont.

John Giller, Massapequa: He completed 15 of 21 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown in a 25-21 win over Farmingdale. He also rushed for 93 yards on 14 carries.

Chris Iouannou, Commack: He rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, including the 14-yard winner, for a 29-22 win over Whitman.

Matthew LoMonaco, Mount Sinai: He caught six passes for 182 yards and two scores, returned an interception 43 yards for a TD and deflected two passes in a 35-21 over Shoreham-Wading River.

Ka’Shaun Parrish, Bellport: He recorded a 22-yard TD run, TD catches of 15 and 63 yards and added a 62-yard punt return for a score in a 41-35 win over Connetquot.

William Pickett, South Side: He accounted for 286 yards of total offense and four touchdowns, including the winner on a 5-yard rush with 10 seconds left in a 27-24 win over Wantagh. He completed 12 of 15 passes for 173 yards and two TDs and ran for 113 yards and two scores.

Cameron Provenzano, Island Tress: He rushed for 205 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries in a 57-38 win over Malverne.

Eric Suda, Patchogue-Medford: He had 11 tackles, including five for a loss, in a 30-17 loss to Sachem East.

Nasir Youngblood, Huntington: He rushed for 283 yards and three scores on 23 carries in a 27-20 win over Smithtown East.

Thomas Viscio, Seaford: He rushed for 319 yards and five TDs on 11 carries in a 35-7 win over West Hempstead.

Gregg Sarra, the executive producer for Long Island

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Pierce Archer of Garden City rushes for the Garden City vs. East Meadow photos
Timothy Morrow of Massapequa is congratulated by his Massapequa vs. Farmingdale photos
Lindenhurst WR Andrew Iula makes the leaping grab Centereach vs. Lindenhurst photos
Mount Sinai's Ryan Jones takes down Shoreham-Wading River's Mt. Sinai vs. Shoreham-Wading River photos
Hugh Kelleher of MacArthur leaps over Raymond Bedeian MacArthur vs. Carey photos
Tim McGrath, Valley Stream North quarterback, scrambles seven Mineola vs. Valley Stream North photos
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search