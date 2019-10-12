LI's top football performers of Week 5

Steven Bohlman, Brentwood: The defensive end had eight tackles, including four tackles for a loss, three sacks and a forced fumble in a 41-14 win over Bay Shore.

Jason Bruno, Sachem East: He returned a blocked punt 27 yards for a score in a 30-17 win over Patchogue-Medford. He had seven tackles, including a big stop on a 4th down run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Dallas Crespo, Brentwood: He completed 19 of 36 passes for 354 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-14 win over Bay Shore. He also had a 1-yard TD run.

Dylan Diaz, North Babylon: He rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries in a 42-15 win over Newfield.

Sam Florio, Port Jefferson: He completed 8 of 12 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-7 win over Glenn. He also rushed for 135 yards and a score.

Chris Gerazounis, Herricks: He caught 10 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns in a 26-0 win over Elmont.

John Giller, Massapequa: He completed 15 of 21 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown in a 25-21 win over Farmingdale. He also rushed for 93 yards on 14 carries.

Chris Iouannou, Commack: He rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, including the 14-yard winner, for a 29-22 win over Whitman.

Matthew LoMonaco, Mount Sinai: He caught six passes for 182 yards and two scores, returned an interception 43 yards for a TD and deflected two passes in a 35-21 over Shoreham-Wading River.

Ka’Shaun Parrish, Bellport: He recorded a 22-yard TD run, TD catches of 15 and 63 yards and added a 62-yard punt return for a score in a 41-35 win over Connetquot.

William Pickett, South Side: He accounted for 286 yards of total offense and four touchdowns, including the winner on a 5-yard rush with 10 seconds left in a 27-24 win over Wantagh. He completed 12 of 15 passes for 173 yards and two TDs and ran for 113 yards and two scores.

Cameron Provenzano, Island Tress: He rushed for 205 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries in a 57-38 win over Malverne.

Eric Suda, Patchogue-Medford: He had 11 tackles, including five for a loss, in a 30-17 loss to Sachem East.

Nasir Youngblood, Huntington: He rushed for 283 yards and three scores on 23 carries in a 27-20 win over Smithtown East.

Thomas Viscio, Seaford: He rushed for 319 yards and five TDs on 11 carries in a 35-7 win over West Hempstead.