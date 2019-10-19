TODAY'S PAPER
Gridiron Greats: LI's top football performances in Week 6

Lucas Abbatiello of Clarke has some open field

Lucas Abbatiello of Clarke has some open field to take advantage of during a Nassau Conference IV football game on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Westbury. Photo Credit: Dawn McCormick

By Gregg Sarra
Lucas Abbatiello, Clarke: He rushed for 141 yards on 33 carries, two touchdowns and two two-point conversions in a 22-14 win over Cold Spring Harbor.

Jesse AlfanoStJohn, Westhampton: Led a swarming defense with five sacks and eight tackles in a 31-21 win over East Islip.

Nick Alvarado, St. Anthony's: He had three interceptions, including a 35-yard return for a score, in a 35-14 win over Monsignor Farrell.

Jesse Behar, Ward Melville: He completed all seven of his passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 67 yards and another score in a 35-14 win over Commack.

Jordan DeLucia, Kellenberg: He rushed for 228 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries and had two receptions for 85 yards and a score in a 49-17 win over St. Peter's.

Ezequiel Espinal, East Rockaway: He ran for 270 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries in a 70-27 win over Oyster Bay.

Andrew Franco, North Shore: He had a blocked punt, a sack and returned an interception 49 yards for a touchdown in a 33-6 win over Mineola.

Eric Harrington, Centereach: He rushed for 104 yards on 20 carries and blocked a PAT with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter to preserve the lead in a 7-6 win over Smithtown East.

Leisaan Hibbert, Half Hollow Hills East: He had three interceptions, one sack and rushed six times for 77 yards and a score in a 41-7 win over Copiague.

Matt Josefson, Lindenhurst: His 93-yard kickoff return broke a scoreless tie and keyed a 14-0 win over West Islip.

Nick Lardaro, Smithtown East: He had seven tackles (four for a loss), three sacks and two pass deflections in a 7-6 loss to Centereach.

Tyshawn Lopez, Floyd: He carried 21 times for 172 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Longwood. The scoring runs went 7, 4, 8 and 30 yards.

Quinn Smith, Hampton Bays: He rushed for 276 yards on 17 carries and seven touchdowns in a 60-0 win over Greenport/Southold.

Tylique Walker, Uniondale: He rushed 26 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-21 victory over Port Washington.

