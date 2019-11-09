Lucas Abbatiello, Clarke: He ran for 209 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in a 43-10 win over Island Trees.

Jaden AlfanoStJohn, Westhampton: He ran for 303 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries and had five tackles and two interceptions in a 39-24 win over Hauppauge.

Jayvien Allen, Freeport: He had a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half in a 41-0 win over Baldwin. He had two scores on three touches in the first half as the Red Devils opened a 27-0 lead.

Jaden Barber, Lindenhurst: He had 202 yards rushing and two scores on nine carries in a 42-6 win over Half Hollow Hills East. He also had nine tackles.

Anthony Carroll, East Islip: The senior had a 35-yard touchdown catch and added two interceptions in a 21-14 win over Comsewogue.

James DeSimone, North Shore: He completed 11 of 20 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-12 victory over Lynbrook.

Angelo DeVita, Patchogue-Medford: The senior ran for 192 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries in a 35-23 win over Ward Melville.

Thomas Flavin, Oceanside: He had 14 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns in a 12-0 win over Port Washington.

Kenny Franquiz, Mepham: He ran for 201 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in a 28-7 win over Manhasset. He also had a receiving score.

Rob Nunez, Valley Stream Central: He had 22 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns and completed all five passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Carey.

Matt Robbert, Centereach: He had three rushing touchdowns in a 41-21 win over Connetquot. He also had a TD catch and added six tackles and a sack.

Tyler Shannon, Comsewogue: He had nine tackles, a sack and batted down two passes in a 21-14 loss to East Islip:

Thomas Viscio, Seaford: The halfback had 24 carries for 166 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-0 win over West Hempstead.

Kevin Wilson, Farmingdale: He rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 41-7 win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK.