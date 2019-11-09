TODAY'S PAPER
Gridiron Greats: LI's top football performances in county quarterfinals

East Islip's Anthony Carroll grabs an interception in

East Islip's Anthony Carroll grabs an interception in the second quarter during the Suffolk High School Division III football quarterfinal playoff game between East Islip and Comsewogue on Saturday Nov. 9, 2019. Credit: Bob Sorensen

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
Lucas Abbatiello, Clarke: He ran for 209 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in a 43-10 win over Island Trees.

Jaden AlfanoStJohn, Westhampton: He ran for 303 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries and had five tackles and two interceptions in a 39-24 win over Hauppauge.

Jayvien Allen, Freeport: He had a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half in a 41-0 win over Baldwin. He had two scores on three touches in the first half as the Red Devils opened a 27-0 lead.

Jaden Barber, Lindenhurst: He had 202 yards rushing and two scores on nine carries in a 42-6 win over Half Hollow Hills East. He also had nine tackles.

Anthony Carroll, East Islip: The senior had a 35-yard touchdown catch and added two interceptions in a 21-14 win over Comsewogue.

James DeSimone, North Shore: He completed 11 of 20 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-12 victory over Lynbrook.

Angelo DeVita, Patchogue-Medford: The senior ran for 192 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries in a 35-23 win over Ward Melville.

Thomas Flavin, Oceanside: He had 14 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns in a 12-0 win over Port Washington.

Kenny Franquiz, Mepham: He ran for 201 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in a 28-7 win over Manhasset. He also had a receiving score.

Rob Nunez, Valley Stream Central: He had 22 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns and completed all five passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Carey.

Matt Robbert, Centereach: He had three rushing touchdowns in a 41-21 win over Connetquot. He also had a TD catch and added six tackles and a sack.

Tyler Shannon, Comsewogue: He had nine tackles, a sack and batted down two passes in a 21-14 loss to East Islip:

Thomas Viscio, Seaford: The halfback had 24 carries for 166 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-0 win over West Hempstead.

Kevin Wilson, Farmingdale: He rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 41-7 win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK.

