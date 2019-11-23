TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Evening
SEARCH
39° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

This week's top performers from county championship weekend

Sayville's Brock Murtha against East Islip during

Sayville's Brock Murtha  against East Islip during the Suffolk Division III football championship game at LaValle Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
Print

Brock Murtha, Sayville: He caught seven passes for 74 yards and had a 10-yard touchdown reception in a 28-10 win over East Islip for the Suffolk Division III title. He batted down two passes, had eight tackles and sealed the win with a 60-yard interception return for a score.

Chris Curace, Seaford: He had six tackles, including a sack and two tackles for a loss in a 14-8 win over Cold Spring Harbor for the Nassau Conference IV crown.

Ford Carney, Garden City: He rushed for 90 yards on 14 carries and two scores in a 16-14 win over MacArthur in the Nassau Conference II championship game.

Chase Gardi, Garden City: He kicked a 28-yard field goal with 34 seconds for the 16-14 victory over MacArthur to claim the Nassau Conference II title.

Makhai Jinks, Freeport: He rushed for 169 yards and scored three touchdowns — on runs of 15, 14 and 10 yards — in a 30-7 win over Farmingdale. Jinks also had a team-high nine tackles as the Red Devils allowed 102 yards on 41 plays to win the Nassau Conference I crown.

Nick Passamonte, Lindenhurst: Centered an offensive line that paved the way for 261 yards rushing in a 27-7 win over West Islip for the Suffolk Division II title. He also had nine tackles at the nose tackle position.

Dion Kuinlan, Plainedge: The halfback carried 21 times for 167 yards and three scores in a 41-13 win over South Side to claim the Nassau Conference II crown.  

Randy Russo, Floyd: He had nine tackles, including three for a loss, in a 34-14 win over Longwood for the Suffolk Division I crown. He made the big tackle short of the goal line to end Longwood’s scoring threat just before halftime. — GREGG SARRA

Gregg Sarra, the executive producer for Long Island

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Chase Gardi, a senior, kicking the winning field Highlights: Garden City wins Nassau Conference II final
Seaford quarterback Logan Masters runs the ball ahead Photos: Nassau Conference IV football final
Jaden Barber of Lindenhurst runs the ball during Photos: Suffolk Division II football final
Olivia Cassone of Pierson-Bridgehampton makes a dig against Photos: Pierson in the State Class C girls volleyball championships
Westhampton Beach's Michah Terry, center, and Luke Farnan, Photos: Westhampton at the State Class B boys volleyball championships
Sachem North's John Curaro tries to save the Photos: Sachem North in the State Class A boys volleyball championships
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search