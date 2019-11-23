Brock Murtha, Sayville: He caught seven passes for 74 yards and had a 10-yard touchdown reception in a 28-10 win over East Islip for the Suffolk Division III title. He batted down two passes, had eight tackles and sealed the win with a 60-yard interception return for a score.

Chris Curace, Seaford: He had six tackles, including a sack and two tackles for a loss in a 14-8 win over Cold Spring Harbor for the Nassau Conference IV crown.

Ford Carney, Garden City: He rushed for 90 yards on 14 carries and two scores in a 16-14 win over MacArthur in the Nassau Conference II championship game.

Chase Gardi, Garden City: He kicked a 28-yard field goal with 34 seconds for the 16-14 victory over MacArthur to claim the Nassau Conference II title.

Makhai Jinks, Freeport: He rushed for 169 yards and scored three touchdowns — on runs of 15, 14 and 10 yards — in a 30-7 win over Farmingdale. Jinks also had a team-high nine tackles as the Red Devils allowed 102 yards on 41 plays to win the Nassau Conference I crown.

Nick Passamonte, Lindenhurst: Centered an offensive line that paved the way for 261 yards rushing in a 27-7 win over West Islip for the Suffolk Division II title. He also had nine tackles at the nose tackle position.

Dion Kuinlan, Plainedge: The halfback carried 21 times for 167 yards and three scores in a 41-13 win over South Side to claim the Nassau Conference II crown.

Randy Russo, Floyd: He had nine tackles, including three for a loss, in a 34-14 win over Longwood for the Suffolk Division I crown. He made the big tackle short of the goal line to end Longwood’s scoring threat just before halftime. — GREGG SARRA