Craig Ackerman, Seaford: He caught an 8-yard touchdown pass and led the Vikings with 10 tackles in a 49-7 loss to Shoreham-Wading River in the Long Island Class IV title game.

Jayvian Allen, Freeport: He had the critical strip fumble and 26-yard return to set up the go-ahead touchdown as Freeport scored 29 unanswered points in a 42-14 win over Floyd in the Long Island Class I title game. He had an interception and six tackles. He added 77 yards rushing and a score.

Xavier Arline, Shoreham-Wading River: He rushed 25 times for 252 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Seaford for the Long Island Class IV title game. He passed for 80 yards and two scores. He also had an interception and a pass breakup.

Jaden Barber, Lindenhurst: He broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown run for a 14-13 comeback win over Garden City to capture the Long Island Class II championship. He also scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to help erase a 13-0 deficit.

Mike Casazza, Shoreham-Wading River: He caught a 35-yard touchdown pass and led the Wildcats with 12 tackles in a 49-7 win over Seaford in the Long Island Class IV title game.

Jack Cheshire, Sayville: He completed 13 of 21 passes for 174 yards and two scores in a 56-20 loss to Plainedge in the Long Island Class III title game. He set the Long Island record with 43 touchdown passes for a single season.

Braden Clark, Plainedge: He was the lead blocker for an offense that rushed for 454 yards in a 56-20 win over Sayville in the Long Island Class III title game. He also forced a fumble and had four solo tackles and a sack.

Makhai Jinks, Freeport: He scored five touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Floyd for the Long Island Class I title. He also had 10 tackles.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Christian Sullivan, Garden City: The middle linebacker led the Trojans with 15 tackles in a 14-13 loss to Lindenhurst in the Long Island Class II title game.

Tom Verga, Floyd: He rushed 20 times for 67 yards and a 2-yard touchdown run in a 42-14 loss to Freeport in the Long Island Class I title game. He led a 25-play, 11:20 drive for the 14-13 halftime lead.

Dan Villari, Plainedge: He had four rushing touchdowns and passed for two more in a 56-20 win over Sayville for the Long Island Class II crown. He had 306 yards rushing on 24 carries and passed for another 65 yards. He also shut down Sayville’s top receiver for no catches in the first half.