Gridiron Greats: Nassau finals' top football performances

Jack Cascadden, Garden City: He rushed for 145 yards on 13 carries and scored both touchdowns in a 14-7 win over MacArthur for the Nassau Conference II title. His TD runs were 15 and 48 yards. He also ran 29 yards on a late fake punt to seal the win.

Rory Connor, Manhasset: The senior quarterback ran for a 47-yard touchdown and a 1-yard score in a 28-19 win over Plainedge in the Nassau Conference III championship game. It is the program's first county title since 1996.

Tim Morrow, Massapequa: The halfback rushed 16 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-29 win over Oceanside to capture the Nassau Conference I title. He also made 10 total tackles.

Mark Maniet, Wantagh: He rushed for 133 yards on 17 carries and a 47-yard TD run in a 26-13 win over North Shore.

Tyler Martini, Wantagh: He rushed for 143 yards on 18 carries and a 59-yard TD run in a 26-13 win over North Shore.

Andres Duran, Oceanside: He rushed for 153 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns in a 36-29 loss to Massapequa.

Ricky Hillgardner, Massapequa: The defensive back made 14 total tackles in a 36-29 win over Oceanside.

Matt Kephart and Sawyer Olson, Garden City: Olson stopped Ryan Muller on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line and Kephart stopped Muller on fourth-and-goal to preserve a 14-7 win over MacArthur.

Travis Shaver, Plainedge: The junior quarterback completed 15 of 25 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-19 loss to Manhasset.