ALEZANDRO APONTE, Sachem North
He rushed for 302 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries in a 41-26 win over Whitman.
Latest HS sports stories
JESSE DISTASIO, Centereach
He had eight catches for 55 yards, including the winning 20-yard TD reception in a 34-31 overtime triumph of West Islip.
KEVON HALL, Roosevelt
He rushed 32 times for 316 yards and two touchdowns and recovered a fumble in a 20-18 win over Bethpage.
DYLAN LAUBE, Westhampton
He rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and added a 52-yard touchdown reception in a 42-14 win over Harborfields.
HANNAH MARTIN, Patchogue-Medford
She kicked a 19-yard field goal in overtime in a 31-28 win over Connetquot. She was also 4-for-4 on PAT kicks.
JAY MORWOOD, Centereach
He completed 19 of 34 passes for 276 yards and four second-half touchdowns in a 34-31 overtime win over West Islip.
CHRIS MOUSAVI, Bellmore JFK
He kicked the winning 33-yard FG with six seconds left in a 27-26 win over Valley Stream Central. He also had a 28-yarder.
KENDALL NERO-CLARK, Hills East
He had a 32-yard TD catch and added five tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in a 48-20 win over Copiague.
ANTHONY SEYMOUR, Miller Place
He completed 14 of 22 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Bayport-Blue Point.
MATT SLUKA, Kellenberg
He rushed 15 times for 221 yards and three touchdowns and completed six of 10 passes for 104 yards and two scores in a 42-20 win over Moore Catholic.
JUSTIN TAVERAS, East Islip
He rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a 30-0 win over Comsewogue.
TYLER VOLPI, Seaford
He ran for 213 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries in a 35-6 win over Malverne. He also had an interception and six tackles.
