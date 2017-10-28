ALEZANDRO APONTE, Sachem North

He rushed for 302 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries in a 41-26 win over Whitman.

JESSE DISTASIO, Centereach

He had eight catches for 55 yards, including the winning 20-yard TD reception in a 34-31 overtime triumph of West Islip.

KEVON HALL, Roosevelt

He rushed 32 times for 316 yards and two touchdowns and recovered a fumble in a 20-18 win over Bethpage.

DYLAN LAUBE, Westhampton

advertisement | advertise on newsday

He rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and added a 52-yard touchdown reception in a 42-14 win over Harborfields.

HANNAH MARTIN, Patchogue-Medford

She kicked a 19-yard field goal in overtime in a 31-28 win over Connetquot. She was also 4-for-4 on PAT kicks.

JAY MORWOOD, Centereach

He completed 19 of 34 passes for 276 yards and four second-half touchdowns in a 34-31 overtime win over West Islip.

CHRIS MOUSAVI, Bellmore JFK

He kicked the winning 33-yard FG with six seconds left in a 27-26 win over Valley Stream Central. He also had a 28-yarder.

KENDALL NERO-CLARK, Hills East

He had a 32-yard TD catch and added five tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in a 48-20 win over Copiague.

ANTHONY SEYMOUR, Miller Place

advertisement | advertise on newsday

He completed 14 of 22 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Bayport-Blue Point.

MATT SLUKA, Kellenberg

He rushed 15 times for 221 yards and three touchdowns and completed six of 10 passes for 104 yards and two scores in a 42-20 win over Moore Catholic.

JUSTIN TAVERAS, East Islip

He rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a 30-0 win over Comsewogue.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

TYLER VOLPI, Seaford

He ran for 213 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries in a 35-6 win over Malverne. He also had an interception and six tackles.