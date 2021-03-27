Leisaan Hibbert was never worried. Neither were his Half Hollow Hills East football teammates.

Probably because they know the kid they call "Lei" (pronounced: lay) can sure as heck play.

Hibbert had a role in four touchdowns -- a pick six, two rushing scores and one passing -- and had two of the Thunderbirds’ four interceptions as host Hills East scored 45 unanswered points and rolled to a 51-14 Suffolk League III win against Smithtown East on Saturday.

"Honestly, we never panicked," said the senior quarterback/defensive back. "We just stayed locked in. They went up [14-6] and they came out stronger than us. . . . but overall we closed out stronger than they did.

Hibbert recorded the first of four Hills East INTs and returned it 57 yards to open the scoring. But Smithtown East (2-1) would answer with a pair of 2-yard TD runs by Nick Kaires to go ahead 14-6 early in the second quarter.

"They came down, hammered us and scored," junior two-way lineman Konadu Boadu said. "But coach told us, ‘Don’t worry, we are Hills East. We do what we do.’ "

Which is to rely on two outstanding interior lines and the talented Hibbert. The 6-foot, 170-pounder ran left on a read-option, cut back to the right, found a seam, and scampered 69 yards for a touchdown as Hills East (1-0) closed within 14-12 with 10:48 left in the second quarter.

After a Bulls’ three-and-out, Hills East needed four plays to take the lead capped by a 2-yard TD run from Pat Cassino (9 carries, 42 yards) that made it 18-14.

The Hills East defense responded again and stopped Smithtown East on a 4th-and-3 at the Bulls 41. Five plays later, Kris Tillis (6 carries, 31 yards) took a jet sweep to the left and scored from 21 yards out and the rout was just getting started, 24-14.

The Thunderbirds capitalized on their next possession as Louis Mathurin (6 carries, 100 yards) scored on a counter play of 37 yards. After an interception by Tillis, on a pass that was tipped by Jared Gallub, Hills East put a bow tie on an incredible second quarter when Hibbert found Morgan Talifiero with a 35-yard TD pass with 34 second left as the Thunderbirds led 37-14.

Hibbert closed the day with 12 carries for 141 yards on the ground and TD runs of 69 and a 4-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter. He added 43 yards in the air. The Thunderbirds ‘D’ was relentless all day. They held the Bulls to 92 total yards and accounted for two scores -- Hibbert’s early pick-6 and a 66-yard fumble return by Gallub in the third quarter.

"Every week has been a challenge," Hills East coach Mike Maratto said. "We had things cancelled and had to find games, but I tell you what, they responded well. For our first home, league game, I couldn't ask for anything better than this."