La Rosa's three TDs power North Shore

Fresh off a quality winning performance, North Shore running back Phil La Rosa’s initial thoughts were reminiscent of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s famous quote, "We’re on to Cincinnati."

"We have to focus on next week now," the senior running back said following hosts North Shore’s 32-14 victory over Carle Place/Wheatley (1-1) in a Nassau Conference IV football game on Saturday afternoon. "We’ve got to keep going week-by-week and get ready for the playoffs. We want to be a top team and we need to show that next week. This week it was fun to get the win, but the job’s not done though."

La Rosa had plenty of fun throughout the day, especially once the Vikings reached the Wild Frogs’ 5-yard line. North Shore (2-0) positioned itself there on three separate occasions, and La Rosa proceeded to run the ball across the goal line in each instance. He finished with 12 carries for 94 yards and three touchdowns.

"Our linemen did a very good job of blocking up front," La Rosa said. "The rest is easy from there."

La Rosa’s second touchdown extended North Shore’s lead to 20-0 with 10:37 left in the first half. Carle Place/Wheatley’s Patrick Selhorn found the end zone from 12 yards out for a rushing touchdown that put the Wild Frogs on the board at 20-6 entering halftime.

"The way Phil runs the ball is impressive," North Shore coach Dan Agovino said. "He’s got the speed and agility of a scatback and the power of a fullback."

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Aiden Mandell evaded multiple tackles for a 23-yard touchdown reception with 7:09 remaining in the third quarter, widening North Shore’s advantage to 26-6 before La Rosa tacked on his final touchdown early in the fourth.

Mandell recorded three receptions for 30 yards and two touchdowns, a sack and a fumble recovery on the game’s opening possession.

"We came out strong and put some points on the board," Mandell said. "We struggled a little bit early in the second half and got a little tired. We have a lot to work on but it was a great win. We’ve got our eye on the prize and we’re just going to keep the pedal to the metal."

Similar to La Rosa, North Shore quarterback Dan Quigley, who completed 4 of 5 passes for 30 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, also expressed a Belichick-like philosophy in terms of his immediate thoughts.

"Next week and getting a win against Wantagh," Quigley said. "That’s pretty much it."