High school football season starts this Friday night

The start of the high school football season was moved from the fall of 2020 to March of 2021. The season opens Friday night across Long Island. It’s football games in March for the first time in area history.

And some teams are still going to have to wait a little bit longer to hit the gridiron as the COVID pandemic continues to impact schedules. Section VIII, the governing body of Nassau’s interscholastic sports, announced the cancellation of five games this weekend.

"We have districts in Nassau County that have announced they will not play teams that don’t test weekly for the COVID," said Pat Pizzarelli, the executive director of Section VIII. "Those games will be counted as forfeits when a district holds another district to a higher testing standard than what is required by the Nassau Department of Health. We also have a few teams in quarantine this week and those games will be considered non contests, not forfeits."

Matt McLees, the Section VIII football coordinator, said there’s a difference between a team quarantining and a school that just refuses to play another school that won’t test.

"But teams that cannot play due to an opponent’s positive test are allowed to reschedule the game against an available opponent that weekend," McLees said. "The rescheduled game will be considered non-league and have no impact on the standings and power points. A forfeit, however, will count as a loss for the district that wouldn’t play and have an effect on the power points."

According to Pizzarelli, the four districts, Herricks, Westbury, Seaford and Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK will not play against districts that don’t test in all sports.

Four of the five football games affected by COVID this weekend came in Conference IV; Wantagh at Locust Valley; East Rockaway at Clarke, Seaford at North Shore and West Hempstead at Friends Academy.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wantagh, East Rockaway and Friends Academy are all quarantined and those three games are considered non contests, not forfeits.

Seaford refused to play North Shore, which doesn’t test, and the Vikings will be tagged with a forfeit.

In Nassau Conference III, Mineola at Valley Stream North was cancelled as Mineola is in quarantine.

Two football games were added Saturday as non-league contests to the schedule. Locust Valley at Clarke at 3 p.m. and West Hempstead at North Shore at 2 p.m.

According to Tom Combs, the executive director for Section XI which governs all of Suffolk's interscholastic sports, the Suffolk football schedule is intact with no cancellations for this weekend.