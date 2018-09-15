Jesse Alfano-St. John, Westhampton: He intercepted a pass and returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown in a 34-7 win over East Islip.

Danny Caddigan, Smithtown West: He rushed for 256 yards on 31 carries and two touchdowns in a 15-3 win over Half Hollow Hills East.

Dallas Crespo, Brentwood: He completed 11 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-29 win over Commack.

Kevin Decker, Kings Park: He completed 22 of 26 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-6 win over Miller Place.

Ariel DeJesus, Calhoun: He blocked a PAT kick in overtime in a 20-19 win over Carey. He forced a fumble and made 17 tackles, including nine for a loss.

Gerald Filardi, Half Hollow Hills West: He completed 4 of 5 passes for 106 yards and two scores in a 34-18 win over Sayville. He also had an interception.

Kevon Hall, Roosevelt: He rushed for 376 yards on 20 carries and four touchdowns, including a 99-yard score, in a 25-21 win over Hewlett.

Colin Hart, Garden City: He completed 11 of 11 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-7 win over Mepham.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Charlie McKee, Oceanside: He completed 16 of 22 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-0 win over Uniondale.

Reno Molina, Comsewogue: He rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns (including a 67-yarder) in a 36-0 win over West Babylon.

Offensive line, North Babylon: The Bulldogs totaled 623 yards on 43 carries behind a line that included Greg Sesso, Bobby Sheppard, Shaun Martin, A.J. Miller and Alec Ryjacek in its 60-21 win over Newfield. The Bulldogs completed one pass, for 35 yards and a TD.

Kyle Szokoli, Glenn: He passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another 113 yards and a score in a 27-20 win over Babylon.