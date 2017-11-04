Anthony D’Onofrio’s 22-yard touchdown catch from Ryan McCarty started a run of 29 unanswered points as No. 3 Wantagh defeated No. 6 Valley Stream North, 36-12, in a Nassau III quarterfinal on Saturday.

D’Onofrio rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns. He added four receptions for 42 yards and a score and threw a two-point conversion in the win. Pat Walsh had 14 rushes for 85 yards and a touchdown and Michael Lombardi had 14 rushes for 121 yards and a touchdown for Wantagh (7-2). The Warriors will play No. 2 Roosevelt in the semifinals on Saturday at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium. VSN finishes the season 4-5.

Roosevelt 28, Lynbrook 7: Kevon Hall ran for 182 yards on 13 carries to lead No. 2 Rossevelt (7-2) over No. 7 Lynbrook (3-6). Hall ran for an 85-yard score on the second play of the game, and Roosevelt doubled its lead when Farrakhan Anderson caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Idris Carter. Carter ran for a 1-yard score to make it 21-0 with 3:46 left in the first half.

On the ensuing Lynbrook possession, Tay-veon Johnson returned a fumble 48 yards for a Roosevelt touchdown. Jeriah Smith and Kali White both had seven tackles for Roosevelt.

Lawrence 41, Hewlett 7: Christian Fredericks completed 6 of 13 passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 1 Lawrence (8-1) over No. 8 Hewlett (4-5). Chris Collier had 23 carries for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Rodas led the defense with seven tackles. Suquan Stays had five tackles, two for loss. Lawrence will play No. 5 Bethpage in the semifinals on Saturday at Shuart Stadium.