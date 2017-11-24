North Babylon and Garden City played in the Class II Long Island Championship at Hofstra on Nov. 24, 2017.

Dave Ettinger, Garden City head coach doused with water by his players after defeating North Babylon 24-6 in the Long Island High School Football Championships held at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Trevor Yeboah-Kodie of Garden City on a 34 yard carry against North Babylon in Class 2 Long Island High School Football Championship game held at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Andrew DeSantis of Garden City on his way to a 60 yard reception for a touchdown against North Babylon in the Long Island High School Football Championship game held at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Garden City with the Class 2 Long Island High School Football Championship trophy after beating North Babylon 24-6 in game that was played at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

TrevorYeboah-Kodie of Garden City intercepting the ball intended for Jalen Blue of North Babylon in Class 2 Long Island High School Football Championship game held at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Garden City celebrating at the end of the game after beating North Babylon 24-6 in the Long Island High School Football Championship game held atHofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

TrevorYeboah-Kodie of Garden City about to intercept pass intended for Jalen Blue of North Babylon in Class 2 Long Island High School Football Championship game held at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Garden City players celebrating at the end of the game after beating North Babylon 24-6 in the Long Island High School Football Championship game held at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

TrevorYeboah-Kodie of Garden City running for touchdown 92 yard return after intercepting the ball against North Babylon in Class 2 Long Island High School Football Championship game held at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Andrew DeSantis of Garden City on his way to a 60 yard reception for a touchdown against North Babylon in the Long Island High School Football Championship game held at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

