TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 41° Good Evening
Clear 41° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Long Island Championship Class II: North Babylon vs. Garden City

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

North Babylon and Garden City played in the Class II Long Island Championship at Hofstra on Nov. 24, 2017.

Dave Ettinger, Garden City head coach doused with
Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

Dave Ettinger, Garden City head coach doused with water by his players after defeating North Babylon 24-6 in the Long Island High School Football Championships held at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Trevor Yeboah-Kodie of Garden City on a 34
Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

Trevor Yeboah-Kodie of Garden City on a 34 yard carry against North Babylon in Class 2 Long Island High School Football Championship game held at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Trevor Yeboah-Kodie of Garden City on a 34
Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

Trevor Yeboah-Kodie of Garden City on a 34 yard carry against North Babylon in Class 2 Long Island High School Football Championship game held at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Andrew DeSantis of Garden City on his way
Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

Andrew DeSantis of Garden City on his way to a 60 yard reception for a touchdown against North Babylon in the Long Island High School Football Championship game held at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Garden City with the Class 2 Long Island
Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

Garden City with the Class 2 Long Island High School Football Championship trophy after beating North Babylon 24-6 in game that was played at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

TrevorYeboah-Kodie of Garden City intercepting the ball intended
Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

TrevorYeboah-Kodie of Garden City intercepting the ball intended for Jalen Blue of North Babylon in Class 2 Long Island High School Football Championship game held at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Garden City celebrating at the end of the
Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

Garden City celebrating at the end of the game after beating North Babylon 24-6 in the Long Island High School Football Championship game held atHofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

TrevorYeboah-Kodie of Garden City about to intercept pass
Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

TrevorYeboah-Kodie of Garden City about to intercept pass intended for Jalen Blue of North Babylon in Class 2 Long Island High School Football Championship game held at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Garden City players celebrating at the end of
Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

Garden City players celebrating at the end of the game after beating North Babylon 24-6 in the Long Island High School Football Championship game held at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

TrevorYeboah-Kodie of Garden City running for touchdown 92
Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

TrevorYeboah-Kodie of Garden City running for touchdown 92 yard return after intercepting the ball against North Babylon in Class 2 Long Island High School Football Championship game held at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Garden City with the Class 2 Long Island
Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

Garden City with the Class 2 Long Island High School Football Championship trophy after beating North Babylon 24-6 in game that was played at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Andrew DeSantis of Garden City on his way
Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

Andrew DeSantis of Garden City on his way to a 60 yard reception for a touchdown against North Babylon in the Long Island High School Football Championship game held at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Andrew DeSantis of Garden City on his way
Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

Andrew DeSantis of Garden City on his way to a 60 yard reception for a touchdown against North Babylon in the Long Island High School Football Championship game held at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Andrew DeSantis of Garden City on his way
Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

Andrew DeSantis of Garden City on his way to a 60 yard reception for a touchdown against North Babylon in the Long Island High School Football Championship game held at Hofstra, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

North Babylon seniors David Estrella and Anthony Sobotker North Babylon gears up for LIC
Brooklyn Nets head coach and Long Island native Atkinson's love for basketball started early
Wantagh players celebrate after their 21-14 win against History of the Class III LI Championship
The Glenn football team gathers around the championship History of the Class IV LI Championship
The Newfield football team celebrate with their trophies History of the Class II LI Championship
William Floyd's Alex Walter is seen during his History of Class I LI Championship
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE