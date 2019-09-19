You can look no further than week two of the regular season schedule to catch a glimpse of potential final four playoff matchups in their respective classifications. It's early enough where a top team can suffer a loss and still make the postseason. Or, a team can make a very loud statement with a win and send the message that they're the team to beat.

“The tougher games earlier in the schedule don’t catch most teams in rhythm or settled at some positions,” Floyd coach Paul Longo said. “You want a good look at someone later because it gives you a better idea of who they are and what they do well.”

Longo said, “Look at us, we’re all banged up, we lost five guys for the entire season. We’re looking for the right guys to fill those positions.”

Floyd (1-0) travels to powerful Ward Melville (1-0) for a Suffolk Division I game on Friday in a 6:30 p.m. start.

Ward Melville has halfback Mike Fiore, who 148 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns last week behind a big offensive line. The Patriots have become a serious contender for the Suffolk title the last five years. Floyd has been the roadblock to the school’s first LIC.

The Colonials beat Ward Melville, 28-21, in 2016 and 34-17 in 2018. Floyd has been to the S-I final 14 times since 2001, winning 11 titles.

In Nassau Conference I, Farmingdale plays at Oceanside on Friday at 4 p.m. Oceanside has a prolific passing offense with sophomore record breaker Charlie McKee, who threw for 170 yards and a score in last week’s win. But the Sailors will need to run the ball effectively and find an offensive balance to beat Farmingdale. The Dalers have RB/LB Kevin Wilson on both sides of the ball and an excellent game manager in quarterback Nick Lundin, a dual threat.

“They spread it around well,” Oceanside coach Rob Blount said. “Traditionally, they always play good defense and we have a younger team this year with eight starters either sophomores or freshman. Our O-Line is our strength so we’ll want to establish a running game.”

Suffolk Division II

Centereach at West Islip, Friday, 6 p.m.: They will name the football field after legendary coach Wayne Shierant before the game. Lions kick returner Ryan Behrens started the season by taking the opening kickoff 95 yards for a score. They’ll be on an emotional high after the Shierant tribute. But Centereach has become a divisional playoff contender and plays a very physical game behind Chris Crane and a defense that had six sacks in last week’s win over Bellport.

Connetquot at Lindenhurst, Friday, 6 p.m.: The T-Birds dropped into D-II and meet an old foe for the second week in a row. They beat Northport last week in a hard-fought 13-7 win. This mountain will be a tougher climb as Lindy, the defending S-II champion, play a stifling defense and will put big-time pressure with Will Ruckert and Olasunkonmi Agunloye on QB Drew Guttieri all game.

Suffolk Division III

Sayville at Westhampton, Friday, 6 p.m.: Top-seeded Westhampton hasn’t lost a regular season game in two years. The Hurricanes are especially tough at home and Jaden AlfanoStJohn, who scored four times last week, is the next great halfback at the school. Sayville is loaded with offensive talent and junior QB Jack Cheshire threw for five scores in the opening day win.

Nassau Conference III

Bethpage at Plainedge, Saturday, 2 p.m.: Both teams have shown they can score points on defense and special teams in this backyard rivalry in Nassau Conference III. The Plainedge defense will need to shutdown halfback Matt Fantry, who scored three times last week.

Nassau Conference IV

Clarke at Seaford, Friday, 6:30 p.m.: Can Seaford’s halfback Tom Viscio be stopped? He gained 242 yards last week and scored twice. Clarke is coming off an emotional opening day win over East Rockaway where they paid tribute to former coach John Boyle, with a new life-size statue of a Ram, the school mascot. Winning on the road for the Rams this week will be a difficult assignment?

Suffolk Division I

Patchogue-Medford at Commack, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.: Patchogue ended its 10-game losing streak last week over Sachem North and looks to build on that against Commack, which came back to beat Sachem East in overtime. Commack QB Aidan McCarty threw for 244 yards and two scores in the opener.

Suffolk Division II

Newfield at Bellport, Saturday, 2 p.m.: Newfield pulled out a double overtime comeback win over Smithtown East. But Bellport has hardly been hospitable to the Wolverines over the years. And the Clippers are coming off a loss to Centereach.

Suffolk Division III

Half Hollow Hills West at East Islip, Saturday, 1 p.m.: East Islip’s defense, led by Tom Higgins and Dylan Rigo, will have to contain the explosive Hills West offense, which boasts two breakaway runners in Justin Brown and Dakim Griffin. Both teams enjoyed opening day victories.