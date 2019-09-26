For the second week in a row the Lindenhurst defensive unit will be asked to step into the spotlight and stop one of Suffolk’s elite passers. The Bulldogs will board the team bus early Friday afternoon and trek to Selden where a rugged Newfield and elite passer Maxwell Martin await in what amounts to be an outstanding Suffolk Division II football game at 6 p.m.

Undefeated Lindenhurst (2-0), the defending Suffolk Division II champion, survived a late Connetquot rally for a 20-19 win last week. Defensive back Louis Pelosi knocked down a two-point conversion attempt with just over a minute to play to preserve the win.

Newfield moved to 2-0 with a 42-18 road win over Bellport.

“It takes big defensive stops to win these tight games,” said Lindenhurst coach Nick Lombardo. “I know it’s a cliché, but defense wins championships. You need to stop people from scoring. I thought we bottled up Connetquot’s quarterback [Drew Guttieri] pretty good and they didn’t pass much. And he’s one of the best. But Connetquot spread us out and ran the ball and the game was on the line right there at the end. We have to be better defensively.”

The Bulldogs beat Newfield, 33-28, in a close game last season.

“We had a wild game at Newfield last year,” Lombardo said. “We’re expecting another wild one. The Newfield quarterback is also a very athletic kid.”

Martin rushed for 127 yards and passed for 181 and two scores last week. Hunter Hughes is his go-to receiver. he Lindenhurst defense is led by junior linebacker Jack Winey, Will Ruckert and Olasunkonmi Agunloye.

NASSAU I

Massapequa at Plainview JFK, Friday, 6 p.m. Massapequa (1-1) is coming off a lopsided 49-13 loss at Freeport and Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (2-0) is on a high after a 35-25 win over Baldwin. Massapequa holds a 15-1 all-time series edge, having lost only once in 1996 by a 19-13 score. The Chiefs have won 13 a row over the Hawks but need to contain quarterback Julian Purnell who had 369 all purpose yards and three touchdowns in last week’s big win.

NASSAU II

Valley Stream Central at MacArthur, Friday, 7 p.m. This defensive battle could be over in two hours. Two efficient units will battle for field position in a matchup of 2-0 teams. Valley Stream Central has only allowed 14 points and MacArthur’s stingy D has yielded one field goal.

NASSAU II

Garden City at Carey, Saturday, 2 p.m. Garden City (2-0), the three-time defending LI Class II champions, take a Nassau record 38-game win streak into Franklin Square. The Seahawks rebounded from a 33-7 opening day loss with a sound 38-7 win over Herricks. The Trojans have allowed one touchdown in a 2-0 start. In the past 10 years, Garden City (7) and Carey have combined to win nine of those titles. Carey beat the Trojans in the Nassau Conference II title game in 2014, 21-7 in 2014. Garden City has won six in a row since.

NASSAU III

Plainedge at Wantagh, Saturday, 2 p.m. Quarterback Tom VonBargen leads the highest scoring offense in the conference against the least scored upon defense. Plainedge counters with quarterback Dan Villari, who accounted for 267 total offense in a 36-12 win over Bethpage. Plainedge beat Wantagh twice last season, including a 35-7 win in Nassau final.

SUFFOLK III

Kings Park at East Islip, Saturday, 1 p.m. Both teams are 2-0. East Islip is looking for payback after the Kingsmen traveled to Islip Terrace and dumped the Redmen, 21-10, in the first round of the playoffs last season. Kings Park QB Matt Ingraffia threw for three touchdowns last week, including two to his brother Mark. East Islip plays an aggressive defense led by heavy hitters Jay Zimmerman, Rob Kreush, Dylan Rigo and Nick Baldino. The Redmen are feeling good after a 38-7 wipeout of Hills West a week ago.

CHSFL

Christ the King at St. Anthony’s, Friday, 6 p.m. Greg Randall makes his first start at quarterback as the Friars try and rebound off an ugly 46-17 loss at Cardinal Hayes. Christ the King is 3-0 and has only allowed 17 points. Tough hill to climb for the Friars (1-2). A win would turn the season around.