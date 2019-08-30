All times are p.m. unless indicated.

Fri., Sept. 6, 2019

SUFFOLK

Division IV

Bayport-Blue Point at Shoreham-Wading River, 6

Mt. Sinai at Babylon, 6

Southampton/Pierson at Greenport/Southold, 6:30

Port Jefferson at Hampton Bays, 7

Non-League

Pascack Hills at Long Island Lutheran, 6

Sat., Sept. 7

SUFFOLK

Division IV

Center Moriches at Glenn, 1:30

CHSFL

St. Dominic at Nazareth, TBA, TBA

St. John the Baptist at Holy Trinity, 1:30

NON-LEAGUE

Chaminade at South Shore, 12:30

Cardinal Hayes at Kellenberg, Mitchel Athletic Complex, 1:30

Franklin, MD at St. Anthony's, 1:30

WEEK 1

Fri., Sept. 13

NASSAU

Conference I

Uniondale at Westbury, 5

Syosset at Farmingdale, 6:30

Conference II

Calhoun at Mac Arthur, 7

Conference III

Glen Cove at Hewlett, 6

Lawrence at South Side, 6

Mineola at Plainedge, 6:30

Bethpage at Division, 7

Valley Stream North at Wantagh, 7

Conference IV

Cold Spring Harbor at Carle Place/Wheatley, 6:30

Seaford at Malverne, 7

SUFFOLK

Division I

Patchogue-Medford at Sachem North, 6

Rocky Point at Miller Place, 6

West Babylon at Kings Park, 6

Division II

North Babylon at Lindenhurst, 6

Smithtown East at Newfield, 6

Northport at Connetquot, 7

Deer Park at Copiague, 7

Division III

Amityville at Hauppauge, 6

Bellport at Centereach, 6

Harborfields at Westhampton, 6

Eastport-South Manor at Sayville, Greeley Avenue Field, 6

East Islip at Islip, 7

Division IV

Glenn at Mt. Sinai, 6

Hampton Bays at Babylon, 6

Wyandanch at Greenport/Southold, 6:30

CHSFL

St. John the Baptist at Xaverian, Aviator Sports Complex, 7

Sat., Sept. 14

NASSAU

Conference I

Baldwin at Massapequa, 2

Freeport at Port Washington, 2

Oceanside at Hempstead, 2

Plainview JFK at Hicksville, 2

Conference II

Elmont at Sewanhaka, 2

Long Beach at Garden City, 2

Manhasset at East Meadow, 2

New Hyde Park at Valley Stream Central, 2

Herricks at Bellmore JFK, 2

Mepham at Carey, 3

Conference III

North Shore at Floral Park, 2

Lynbrook at Roosevelt, 3

Conference IV

East Rockaway at Clarke, 2

Island Trees at Oyster Bay, Memorial Field, 2

Valley Stream South at Locust Valley, 2

West Hempstead at Friends Academy, 2

SUFFOLK

Division I

Whitman at Floyd, 1

Sachem East at Commack, 1:30

Riverhead at Central Islip, 2

Longwood at Bay Shore, 2

Ward Melville at Brentwood, 2:30

Division II

Smithtown West at Half Hollow Hills East, 1:30

Division III

Comsewogue at Half Hollow Hills West, 1

Division IV

Shoreham-Wading River at Port Jefferson, 2

Bayport-Blue Point at Center Moriches, 6

CHSFL

Cardinal Spellman at St. Dominic, Teddy Roosevelt Park, 1

Holy Trinity at Holy Cross, Michael J. Tully Park, 7

NON-LEAGUE

St. Anthony's at Delbarton NJ, MetLife Stadium NJ, 11 a.m.

Amistad Academy at Long Island Lutheran, 1

Archbishop Stepinac at Chaminade, 1:30

Sun., Sept. 15

CHSFL

Kellenberg at St. Francis Prep, Martin Van Buren H.S., 1:30

WEEK 2

Fri., Sept. 20

NASSAU

Conference I

Massapequa at Freeport, 6

Farmingdale at Oceanside, 6

Conference II

Sewanhaka at Long Beach, 7

Conference IV

Locust Valley at Cold Spring Harbor, 6:30

Clarke at Seaford, 6:30

Friends Academy at Malverne, 7

SUFFOLK

Division I

Central Islip at Whitman, 6

Sachem East at Longwood, 6

Floyd at Ward Melville, 6:30

Division II

Centereach at West Islip, 6

Connetquot at Lindenhurst, 6

North Babylon at Smithtown West, 6

Division III

Harborfields at West Babylon, 6

Sayville at Westhampton, 6

Division IV

Shoreham-Wading River at Southampton/Pierson 7

Sat., Sept. 21

NASSAU

Conference I

Hicksville at Uniondale, 2

Plainview JFK at Baldwin, 2

Port Washington at Syosset, 2

Westbury at Hempstead, 2

Conference II

Bellmore JFK at Manhasset, 2

Calhoun at Valley Stream Central, 2

Carey at Herricks, 2

Mac Arthur at East Meadow, 2

Mepham at New Hyde Park, 2

Elmont at Garden City, 3

Conference III

Bethpage at Plainedge, 2

Floral Park at Lynbrook, 2

Lawrence at Hewlett, 2

Division at Mineola, 2

South Side at Roosevelt, 2

Valley Stream North at Glen Cove, 2

Wantagh at North Shore, 2

Conference IV

Island Trees at Valley Stream South, 2

Oyster Bay at West Hempstead, 2

Carle Place/Wheatley at East Rockaway, 3

SUFFOLK

Division I

Bay Shore at Sachem North, 1

Brentwood at Riverhead, 1:30

Northport at Half Hollow Hills East, 1:30

Patchogue-Medford at Commack, 1:30

Division II

Newfield at Bellport, 2

Smithtown East at Deer Park, 1:30

Division III

Half Hollow Hills West at East Islip, 1

Hauppauge at Comsewogue, 2

Miller Place at Islip, 3

Division IV

Greenport/Southold at Bayport-Blue Point, 1

Center Moriches at Hampton Bays, 1:30

Copiague at Huntington, 1:30

Eastport-South Manor at Kings Park, 1:30

Babylon at Port Jefferson, 2

Mt. Sinai at Wyandanch, 2

CHSFL

Holy Trinity at Xaverian, 1

Kennedy Catholic at St. Dominic, Teddy Roosevelt Park, 1

St. Joe's by the Sea at St. John the Baptist, 1:30

Chaminade at Iona Prep, 1:30

St. Anthony's at Cardinal Hayes, Macombs Dam Park, 3

METROPOLITAN INDEPENDENT FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Long Island Lutheran at Morristown Beard, 1

Sun., Sept. 22

CHSFL

NON-LEAGUE

Kellenberg at Moore Catholic, 1:30

WEEK 3

Fri., Sept. 27

NASSAU

Conference I

Port Washington at Westbury, 5

Massapequa at Plainview JFK, 6

Uniondale at Farmingdale, 6:30

Conference II

Valley Stream Central at Mac Arthur, 7

Conference III

Hewlett at South Side, 6

Mineola at Bethpage, 7

North Shore at Glen Cove, 7

Conference IV

Locust Valley at Island Trees, 7

SUFFOLK

Division I

Central Islip at Patchogue-Medford, 6

Whitman at Sachem East, 6

Smithtow West at Connetquot, 7

Division II

Half Hollow Hills East at West Islip, 6

Lindenhurst at Newfield, 6

Division III

West Babylon at Sayville, Greeley Avenue Field, 6

Westhampton at Hauppauge, 6

Division IV

Babylon at Center Moriches, 6

Glenn at Shoreham-Wading River, 6

Hampton Bays at Bayport-Blue Point, 6

CHSFL

Christ the King at St. Anthony's, 7

METROPOLITAN INDEPEDNENT FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Long Island Lutheran at Pingry, 7

Sat., Sept. 28

NASSAU

Conference I

Baldwin at Oceanside, 2

Freeport at Syosset, 2

Hempstead at Hicksville, 2

Conference II

East Meadow at Bellmore JFK, 2

Garden City at Carey, 2

Herricks at New Hyde Park, 2

Long Beach at Elmont, 2

Manhasset at Calhoun, 2

Sewanhaka at Mepham, 2

Conference III

Division at Valley Stream North, 2

Lynbrook at Lawrence, 2

Plainedge at Wantagh, 2

Roosevelt at Floral Park, 2

Conference IV

Carle Place/Wheatley at Friends Academy, 2

Cold Spring Harbor at East Rockaway, 2

Malverne at Oyster Bay, 2

Valley Stream South at Seaford, 2:30

West Hempstead at Clarke, 2

SUFFOLK

Division I

Ward Melville at Bay Shore, 1

Floyd at Commack, 1:30

Sachem North at Riverhead, 1:30

Longwood at Brentwood, 1:30

Division II

Deer Park at Northport, 1:30

Huntington at Centereach, 2

Bellport at North Babylon, 2

Copiague at Smithtown East, 2

Division III

Miller Place at Amityville, 12

Islip at Half Hollow Hills West, 1

Kings Park at East Islip, 1

Comsewogue at Harborfields, 1

Rocky Point at Eastport-South Manor, 2

Division IV

Port Jefferson at Mt. Sinai, 1:30

Southampton/Pierson at Wyandanch, 2

CHSFL

Chaminade at St. Peter's, 1

St. Joe's by the Sea at Holy Trinity, 1:30

Xavier at Kellenberg, Mitchel Athletic Complex, 1:30

NON-LEAGUE

St. John the Baptist at Cardinal Spellman, 1:30

WEEK 4

Fri., Oct. 4

NASSAU

Conference I

Hempstead at Massapequa, 6

Oceanside at Freeport, 6

Westbury at Plainview JFK, 6

Conference II

Carey at Manhasset, 7

Conference III

Floral Park at Mineola, 7

Conference IV

East Rockaway at West Hempstead, 6:30

Friends Academy at Island Trees, 6:30

SUFFOLK

Division I

Commack at Central Islip, 5

Ward Melville at Longwood, 6

Division II

Connetquot at West Islip, 6

Huntington at Half Hollow Hills East, 4

Newfield at Copiague, 7

Division III

Half Hollow Hills West at Eastport-South Manor, 6

Islip at Kings Park, 6

Westhampton at Comsewogue, 6:30

Division IV

Hampton Bays at Bayport-Blue Point, 7

Sat., Oct. 5

NASSAU

Conference I

Farmingdale at Port Washington, 3

Hicksville at Baldwin, 3

Syosset at Uniondale, 3

Conference II

Bellmore JFK at Long Beach, 3

Elmont at East Meadow, 3

Garden City at Calhoun, 3

Mac Arthur at Mepham, 3

New Hyde Park at Sewanhaka, 3

Valley Stream Central at Herricks, 3

Conference III

Bethpage at Roosevelt, 3

Glen Cove at Division, 3

Hewlett at North Shore, 3

Plainedge at Lawrence, 3

South Side at Valley Stream North, 3

Wantagh at Lynbrook, 3

Conference IV

Clarke at Carle Place/Wheatley, Wheatley HS, 3

Malverne at Locust Valley, 3

Oyster Bay at Valley Stream South, 3

Seaford at Cold Spring Harbor, 3

SUFFOLK

Division I

Bay Shore at Riverhead, 2

Patchogue-Medford at Whitman, 6

Sachem East at Floyd, , 2:30

Sachem North at Brentwood, 2

Division II

Centereach at Northport, 2

Deer Park at North Babylon, 2

Lindenhurst at Bellport, 2

Smithtown West at Smithtown East, 2

Division III

Rocky Point at Harborfields, 2

Sayville at East Islip, 2

West Babylon at Amityville, 1:30

Division IV

Center Moriches at Wyandanch, 2

Glenn at Bayport-Blue Point, 2

Greenport/Southold at Port Jefferson, 2

CHSFL

Kellenberg at Fordham Prep, 4

Mount St. Michael at Holy Trinity, 1:30

Nazareth at St. Dominic, Teddy Roosevelt Park, 1

METROPOLITAN INDEPENDENT FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Riverdale Country Day at Long Island Lutheran, 3

Sun., Oct. 6

CHSFL

St. Anthony's at Archbishop Stepinac, 1:30

St. Francis Prep at Chaminade, 1:30

NON-LEAGUE

Xavier at St. John the Baptist, 1

WEEK 5

Fri., Oct. 11

NASSAU

Conference I

Syosset at Westbury, 5

Conference II

Carey at Mac Arthur, 7

Conference III

Wantagh at South Side, 6

Lynbrook at Hewlett, 6

Roosevelt at Plainedge, 6:30

Valley Stream North at Mineola, 7

Floral Park at Division, 7:15

Conference IV

Valley Stream South at Cold Spring Harbor, 6:30

SUFFOLK

Division I

Commack at Whitman, 6

Sachem East at Patchogue-Medford, 6

Floyd at Central Islip, 6

Riverhead at Ward Melville, 6:30

Division II

Half Hollow Hills East at Deer Park, 6

Division III

Amityville at Islip, 7

East Islip at Eastport-South Manor, 6

Kings Park at Rocky Point, 7

Miller Place at West Babylon, , 6

Division IV

Center Moriches at Southampton/Pierson, 7

Wyandanch at Hampton Bays, 7

CHSFL

St. Dominic at Kennedy Catholic, 7

Sat., Oct. 12

NASSAU

Conference I

Baldwin at Freeport, 2

Massapequa at Farmingdale, 2

Oceanside at Uniondale, 2

Plainview JFK at Hempstead, 2

Port Washington at Hicksville, 2

Conference II

Bellmore JFK at Sewanhaka, 2

Calhoun at New Hyde Park, 2

East Meadow at Garden City, 2

Herricks at Elmont, 2

Manhasset at Valley Stream Central, 2

Mepham at Long Beach, 2

Conference III

Lawrence at Glen Cove, 3

North Shore at Bethpage, 2

Conference IV

Carle Place/Wheatley at Oyster Bay, 2

East Rockaway at Friends Academy, 2

Island Trees at Malverne, 2

Locust Valley at Clarke, 2

Seaford at West Hempstead, 2

SUFFOLK



Division I

Brentwood at Bay Shore, 1

Sachem North at Longwood, 1

Division II

Connetquot at Bellport, 2

Copiague at Smithtown West, 5

Lindenhurst at Centereach, 1

North Babylon at Newfield, 2

Smithtown East at Huntington, 1:30

West Islip at Northport, 1

Division III

Harborfields at Hauppauge, 5:30

Sayville at Comsewogue, 3

Westhampton at Half Hollow Hills West, 1

Division IV

Greenport/Southold at Babylon, 2

Mt. Sinai at Shoreham-Wading River, 2

Port Jefferson at Glenn, 1:30

CHSFL

Chaminade at Kellenberg, Mitchel Athletic Complex, 1:30

Holy Trinity at Moore Catholic, 1:30

St. Anthony's at Iona Prep, 1:30

METROPOLITAN INDEPENDENT FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Montclair Kimberly Academy at Long Island Lutheran, 2

Sun., Oct. 13

CHSFL

Holy Cross at St. John the Baptist, 1:30

WEEK 6

Fri., Oct. 18

NASSAU

Conference I

Plainview JFK at Oceanside, 6

Freeport at Farmingdale, 6:30

Conference II

Manhasset at Mac Arthur, 7

New Hyde Park at Bellmore JFK, 7

Sewanhaka at Calhoun, 7

Conference IV

West Hempstead at Carle Place/Wheatley, 6:30

Island Trees at Seaford, 6:30

Oyster Bay at East Rockaway, 7

Valley Stream South at Malverne, 7

SUFFOLK



Division I

Whitman at Sachem North, 6

Division II

Newfield at Deer Park, 6

Division III

East Islip at Westhampton, 6

Islip at Eastport-South Manor, 6

Kings Park at Miller Place, 6

North Babylon at Connetquot, 7

West Babylon at Comsewogue, 7:30

Division IV

Hampton Bays at Greenport/Southold, 6:30

Mt. Sinai at Southampton/Pierson, 6:30

CHSFL

Monsignor Farrell at St. Anthony's, 7

Sat., Oct. 19

NASSAU

Conference I

Baldwin at Hempstead, 2

Hicksville at Syosset, 2

Uniondale at Port Washington, 2

Westbury at Massapequa, 2

Conference II

Elmont at Carey, 2

Garden City at Mepham, 3

Long Beach at Herricks, 2

Conference III

Bethpage at Wantagh, 2:30

Glen Cove at Floral Park, 2

Division at Lawrence, 2

Lynbrook at South Side, 2

Mineola at North Shore, 2

Plainedge at Valley Stream North, 2

Roosevelt at Hewlett, 2

Conference IV

Cold Spring Harbor at Clarke, 2

Friends Academy at Locust Valley, 2

SUFFOLK

Division I

Bay Shore at Central Islip, 2

Brentwood at Sachem East, 2

Commack at Ward Melville, 2

Longwood at Floyd, 1

Riverhead at Patchogue-Medford, 2

Division II

Centereach at Smithtown East, 2

Half Hollow Hills East at Copiague, 3

Huntington at Northport, 2

Smithtown West at Bellport, 2

West Islip at Lindenhurst, 3

Division III

Half Hollow Hills West at Amityville, 1:30

Hauppauge at Rocky Point, 1:30

Harborfields at Sayville, 2

Division IV

Port Jefferson at Bayport-Blue Point, 1

Babylon at Glenn, 1:30

Wyandanch at Shoreham-Wading River, 2

CHSFL

Kellenberg at St. Peter's, 1

St. Dominic at Cardinal Spellman, 1:30

St. John the Baptist at Mount St. Michael, 1:30

Xavier at Chaminade, 1:30

METROPOLITAN INDEPENDENT FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Rye Country Day at Long Island Lutheran, 12

Sun., Oct. 20

CHSFL

NON-LEAGUE

Kennedy Catholic at Holy Trinity, 1:30

WEEK 7

Fri., Oct. 25

NASSAU

Conference II

Sewanhaka at Herricks, 6

New Hyde Park at Manhasset, 7

Conference III

South Side at Plainedge, 6:30

Wantagh at Mineola, 7

Conference IV

Malverne at Cold Spring Harbor, 7

SUFFOLK

Division I

Ward Melville at Sachem East, 6

Division II

Huntington at Deer Park, 6

Newfield at Smithtown West, 6

Northport at Lindenhurst, 6

Centereach at Connetquot, 7

Division III

Eastport-South Manor at Westhampton, 6

Amityville at Kings Park, 6:30

Islip at Rocky Point, 7

Division IV

Bayport-Blue Point at Southampton/Pierson, 6

Hampton Bays at Mt. Sinai, 6

Shoreham-Wading River at Center Moriches, 6

Glenn at Greenport/Southold, 6:30

CHSFL

Chaminade at Fordham Prep, Coffey Field Fordham U., 7:30

Sat., Oct. 26

NASSAU

Conference I

Farmingdale at Baldwin, 2

Hempstead at Freeport, 2

Hicksville at Westbury, 2

Oceanside at Syosset, 2

Uniondale at Massapequa, 2

Port Washington at Plainview JFK, 3

Conference II

Carey at Long Beach, 2

Mac Arthur at Garden City, 2

Mepham at Elmont, 2:30

Calhoun at East Meadow, 2

Conference III

Hewlett at Floral Park, 2

Lawrence at Roosevelt, 2

Division at North Shore, 2

Valley Stream North at Bethpage, 2

Glen Cove at Lynbrook, 3

Conference IV

Carle Place/Wheatley at Island Trees, 2

Clarke at Valley Stream South, 2

Oyster Bay at Friends Academy, 2

Seaford at East Rockaway, 2

West Hempstead at Locust Valley, 2

SUFFOLK

Division I

Floyd at Bay Shore, 1

Patchogue-Medford at Brentwood, 1:30

Riverhead at Commack, 1:30

Central Islip at Sachem North, 2

Longwood at Whitman, 2

Division II

Bellport at West Islip, 2

Copiague at North Babylon, 2

Division III

Miller Place at Harborfields, 1

Smithtown East at Half Hollow Hills East, 1:30

Comsewogue at East Islip, 2

Half Hollow Hills West at Sayville, 2

Hauppauge at West Babylon, 2:30

Division IV

Babylon at Wyandanch, 2

CHSFL

Moore Catholic at St. John the Baptist, 1:30

NON-LEAGUE

Holy Trinity at St. Dominic, Teddy Roosevelt Park, 1

Christ the King at Kellenberg, Mitchel Athletic Complex, 1:30

St. Francis Prep at St. Anthony's, 3:30

WEEK 8

Fri., Nov. 1

NASSAU

Conference I

Syosset at Plainview JFK, 6

Conference III

Hewlett at Division, 6:30

Mineola at Glen Cove, 7

Conference IV

Malverne at Carle Place/Wheatley, 6:30

East Rockaway at Island Trees, 7

SUFFOLK

Division I

Bay Shore at Patchogue-Medford, 6

Bellport at Copiague, 6

Commack at Longwood, 6

Sachem North at Ward Melville, 6:30

Division II

Deer Park at Smithtown West, 6

Half Hollow Hills East at Centereach, 6

Division III

Comsewogue at Miller Place, 6

Sayville at Hauppauge, 6

Westhampton at Islip, 7

Division IV

Shoreham-Wading River at Babylon, 6

Bayport-Blue Point at Mt. Sinai, 6

Greenport/Southold at Center Moriches, 6

Sat., Nov. 2

NASSAU

Conference I

Westbury at Baldwin, 2

Massapequa at Oceanside, 2:30

Farmingdale at Hicksville, 3

Freeport at Uniondale, 3

Hempstead at Port Washington, 3

Conference II

Bellmore JFK at Calhoun, 2

East Meadow at Carey, 3

Garden City at Manhasset, 3

Herricks at Mepham, 3

Long Beach at New Hyde Park, 3

Mac Arthur at Elmont, 3

Valley Stream Central at Sewanhaka, 3

Conference III

Floral Park at Lawrence, 3

North Shore at Valley Stream North, 3

Plainedge at Lynbrook, 3

Roosevelt at Wantagh, 3

South Side at Bethpage, 3

Conference IV

Clarke at Oyster Bay, Memorial Field, 3

Cold Spring Harbor at West Hempstead, 3

Friends Academy at Valley Stream South, 3

Locust Valley at Seaford, 3

SUFFOLK

Division I

Brentwood at Floyd, 1

Whitman at Riverhead, 1:30

Division II

Connetquot at Newfield, 2

Lindenhurst at Huntington, 1:30

Northport at Smithtown East, 2

West Islip at North Babylon, 2

Division III

East Islip at Harborfields, 1

Eastport-South Manor at Amityville, 1:30

Kings Park at Half Hollow Hills West, 2

Rocky Point at West Babylon, 2

Division IV

Southampton/Pierson/Pierson at Port Jefferson, 2

Wyandanch at Glenn, Shoreham-Wading River, 2