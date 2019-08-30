TODAY'S PAPER
High School Football

2019 Long Island high school football schedule

Clarke's Arton Dalipi makes the grab amid two

Clarke's Arton Dalipi makes the grab amid two Malverne defenders on Sept. 15, 2018. Photo Credit: Richard T. Slattery

By Andy Slawson andy.slawson@newsday.com @AndySlawson
Print

All times are p.m. unless indicated.

Fri., Sept. 6, 2019

SUFFOLK

Division IV

Bayport-Blue Point at Shoreham-Wading River, 6

Mt. Sinai at Babylon, 6

Southampton/Pierson at Greenport/Southold, 6:30

Port Jefferson at Hampton Bays, 7

Non-League

Pascack Hills at Long Island Lutheran, 6

Sat., Sept. 7

SUFFOLK

Division IV

Center Moriches at Glenn, 1:30

CHSFL

St. Dominic at Nazareth, TBA, TBA

St. John the Baptist at Holy Trinity, 1:30

NON-LEAGUE

Chaminade at South Shore, 12:30

Cardinal Hayes at Kellenberg, Mitchel Athletic Complex, 1:30

Franklin, MD at St. Anthony's, 1:30

WEEK 1

Fri., Sept. 13

NASSAU

Conference I

Uniondale at Westbury, 5

Syosset at Farmingdale, 6:30

Conference II

Calhoun at Mac Arthur, 7

Conference III

Glen Cove at Hewlett, 6

Lawrence at South Side, 6

Mineola at Plainedge, 6:30

Bethpage at Division, 7

Valley Stream North at Wantagh, 7

Conference IV

Cold Spring Harbor at Carle Place/Wheatley, 6:30

Seaford at Malverne, 7

SUFFOLK

Division I

Patchogue-Medford at Sachem North, 6

Rocky Point at Miller Place, 6

West Babylon at Kings Park, 6

Division II

North Babylon at Lindenhurst, 6

Smithtown East at Newfield, 6

Northport at Connetquot, 7

Deer Park at Copiague, 7

Division III

Amityville at Hauppauge, 6

Bellport at Centereach, 6

Harborfields at Westhampton, 6

Eastport-South Manor at Sayville, Greeley Avenue Field, 6

East Islip at Islip, 7

Division IV

Glenn at Mt. Sinai, 6

Hampton Bays at Babylon, 6

Wyandanch at Greenport/Southold, 6:30

CHSFL

St. John the Baptist at Xaverian, Aviator Sports Complex, 7

Sat., Sept. 14

NASSAU

Conference I

Baldwin at Massapequa, 2

Freeport at Port Washington, 2

Oceanside at Hempstead, 2

Plainview JFK at Hicksville, 2

Conference II

Elmont at Sewanhaka, 2

Long Beach at Garden City, 2

Manhasset at East Meadow, 2

New Hyde Park at Valley Stream Central, 2

Herricks at Bellmore JFK, 2

Mepham at Carey, 3

Conference III

North Shore at Floral Park, 2

Lynbrook at Roosevelt, 3

Conference IV

East Rockaway at Clarke, 2

Island Trees at Oyster Bay, Memorial Field, 2

Valley Stream South at Locust Valley, 2

West Hempstead at Friends Academy, 2

SUFFOLK

Division I

Whitman at Floyd, 1

Sachem East at Commack, 1:30

Riverhead at Central Islip, 2

Longwood at Bay Shore, 2

Ward Melville at Brentwood, 2:30

Division II

Smithtown West at Half Hollow Hills East, 1:30

Division III

Comsewogue at Half Hollow Hills West, 1

Division IV

Shoreham-Wading River at Port Jefferson, 2

Bayport-Blue Point at Center Moriches, 6

CHSFL

Cardinal Spellman at St. Dominic, Teddy Roosevelt Park, 1

Holy Trinity at Holy Cross, Michael J. Tully Park, 7

NON-LEAGUE

St. Anthony's at Delbarton NJ, MetLife Stadium NJ, 11 a.m.

Amistad Academy at Long Island Lutheran, 1

Archbishop Stepinac at Chaminade, 1:30

Sun., Sept. 15

CHSFL

Kellenberg at St. Francis Prep, Martin Van Buren H.S., 1:30

WEEK 2

Fri., Sept. 20

NASSAU

Conference I

Massapequa at Freeport, 6

Farmingdale at Oceanside, 6

Conference II

Sewanhaka at Long Beach, 7

Conference IV

Locust Valley at Cold Spring Harbor, 6:30

Clarke at Seaford, 6:30

Friends Academy at Malverne, 7

SUFFOLK

Division I

Central Islip at Whitman, 6

Sachem East at Longwood, 6

Floyd at Ward Melville, 6:30

Division II

Centereach at West Islip, 6

Connetquot at Lindenhurst, 6

North Babylon at Smithtown West, 6

Division III

Harborfields at West Babylon, 6

Sayville at Westhampton, 6

Division IV

Shoreham-Wading River at Southampton/Pierson 7

Sat., Sept. 21

NASSAU

Conference I

Hicksville at Uniondale, 2

Plainview JFK at Baldwin, 2

Port Washington at Syosset, 2

Westbury at Hempstead, 2

Conference II

Bellmore JFK at Manhasset, 2

Calhoun at Valley Stream Central, 2

Carey at Herricks, 2

Mac Arthur at East Meadow, 2

Mepham at New Hyde Park, 2

Elmont at Garden City, 3

Conference III

Bethpage at Plainedge, 2

Floral Park at Lynbrook, 2

Lawrence at Hewlett, 2

Division at Mineola, 2

South Side at Roosevelt, 2

Valley Stream North at Glen Cove, 2

Wantagh at North Shore, 2

Conference IV

Island Trees at Valley Stream South, 2

Oyster Bay at West Hempstead, 2

Carle Place/Wheatley at East Rockaway, 3

SUFFOLK

Division I

Bay Shore at Sachem North, 1

Brentwood at Riverhead, 1:30

Northport at Half Hollow Hills East, 1:30

Patchogue-Medford at Commack, 1:30

Division II

Newfield at Bellport, 2

Smithtown East at Deer Park, 1:30

Division III

Half Hollow Hills West at East Islip, 1

Hauppauge at Comsewogue, 2

Miller Place at Islip, 3

Division IV

Greenport/Southold at Bayport-Blue Point, 1

Center Moriches at Hampton Bays, 1:30

Copiague at Huntington, 1:30

Eastport-South Manor at Kings Park, 1:30

Babylon at Port Jefferson, 2

Mt. Sinai at Wyandanch, 2

CHSFL

Holy Trinity at Xaverian, 1

Kennedy Catholic at St. Dominic, Teddy Roosevelt Park, 1

St. Joe's by the Sea at St. John the Baptist, 1:30

Chaminade at Iona Prep, 1:30

St. Anthony's at Cardinal Hayes, Macombs Dam Park, 3

METROPOLITAN INDEPENDENT FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Long Island Lutheran at Morristown Beard, 1  

Sun., Sept. 22

CHSFL

NON-LEAGUE

Kellenberg at Moore Catholic, 1:30

WEEK 3

Fri., Sept. 27

NASSAU

Conference I

Port Washington at Westbury, 5

Massapequa at Plainview JFK, 6

Uniondale at Farmingdale, 6:30

Conference II

Valley Stream Central at Mac Arthur, 7

Conference III

Hewlett at South Side, 6

Mineola at Bethpage, 7

North Shore at Glen Cove, 7

Conference IV

Locust Valley at Island Trees, 7

SUFFOLK

Division I

Central Islip at Patchogue-Medford, 6

Whitman at Sachem East, 6

Smithtow West at Connetquot, 7

Division II

Half Hollow Hills East at West Islip, 6

Lindenhurst at Newfield, 6

Division III

West Babylon at Sayville, Greeley Avenue Field, 6

Westhampton at Hauppauge, 6

Division IV

Babylon at Center Moriches, 6

Glenn at Shoreham-Wading River, 6

Hampton Bays at Bayport-Blue Point, 6

CHSFL

Christ the King at St. Anthony's, 7

METROPOLITAN INDEPEDNENT FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Long Island Lutheran at Pingry, 7

Sat., Sept. 28

NASSAU

Conference I

Baldwin at Oceanside, 2

Freeport at Syosset, 2

Hempstead at Hicksville, 2

Conference II

East Meadow at Bellmore JFK, 2

Garden City at Carey, 2

Herricks at New Hyde Park, 2

Long Beach at Elmont, 2

Manhasset at Calhoun, 2

Sewanhaka at Mepham, 2

Conference III

Division at Valley Stream North, 2

Lynbrook at Lawrence, 2

Plainedge at Wantagh, 2

Roosevelt at Floral Park, 2

Conference IV

Carle Place/Wheatley at Friends Academy, 2

Cold Spring Harbor at East Rockaway, 2

Malverne at Oyster Bay, 2

Valley Stream South at Seaford, 2:30

West Hempstead at Clarke, 2

SUFFOLK

Division I

Ward Melville at Bay Shore, 1

Floyd at Commack, 1:30

Sachem North at Riverhead, 1:30

Longwood at Brentwood, 1:30

Division II

Deer Park at Northport, 1:30

Huntington at Centereach, 2

Bellport at North Babylon, 2

Copiague at Smithtown East, 2

Division III

Miller Place at Amityville, 12

Islip at Half Hollow Hills West, 1

Kings Park at East Islip, 1

Comsewogue at Harborfields, 1

Rocky Point at Eastport-South Manor, 2

Division IV

Port Jefferson at Mt. Sinai, 1:30

Southampton/Pierson at Wyandanch, 2

CHSFL

Chaminade at St. Peter's, 1

St. Joe's by the Sea at Holy Trinity, 1:30

Xavier at Kellenberg, Mitchel Athletic Complex, 1:30

NON-LEAGUE

St. John the Baptist at Cardinal Spellman, 1:30

WEEK 4

Fri., Oct. 4

NASSAU

Conference I

Hempstead at Massapequa, 6

Oceanside at Freeport, 6

Westbury at Plainview JFK, 6

Conference II

Carey at Manhasset, 7

Conference III

Floral Park at Mineola, 7

Conference IV

East Rockaway at West Hempstead, 6:30

Friends Academy at Island Trees, 6:30

SUFFOLK

Division I

Commack at Central Islip, 5

Ward Melville at Longwood, 6

Division II

Connetquot at West Islip, 6

Huntington at Half Hollow Hills East, 4

Newfield at Copiague, 7

Division III

Half Hollow Hills West at Eastport-South Manor, 6

Islip at Kings Park, 6

Westhampton at Comsewogue, 6:30

Division IV

Hampton Bays at Bayport-Blue Point, 7

Sat., Oct. 5

NASSAU

Conference I

Farmingdale at Port Washington, 3

Hicksville at Baldwin, 3

Syosset at Uniondale, 3

Conference II

Bellmore JFK at Long Beach, 3

Elmont at East Meadow, 3

Garden City at Calhoun, 3

Mac Arthur at Mepham, 3

New Hyde Park at Sewanhaka, 3

Valley Stream Central at Herricks, 3

Conference III

Bethpage at Roosevelt, 3

Glen Cove at Division, 3

Hewlett at North Shore, 3

Plainedge at Lawrence, 3

South Side at Valley Stream North, 3

Wantagh at Lynbrook, 3

Conference IV

Clarke at Carle Place/Wheatley, Wheatley HS, 3

Malverne at Locust Valley, 3

Oyster Bay at Valley Stream South, 3

Seaford at Cold Spring Harbor, 3

SUFFOLK

Division I

Bay Shore at Riverhead, 2

Patchogue-Medford at Whitman, 6

Sachem East at Floyd, , 2:30

Sachem North at Brentwood, 2

Division II

Centereach at Northport, 2

Deer Park at North Babylon, 2

Lindenhurst at Bellport, 2

Smithtown West at Smithtown East, 2

Division III

Rocky Point at Harborfields, 2

Sayville at East Islip, 2

West Babylon at Amityville, 1:30

Division IV

Center Moriches at Wyandanch, 2

Glenn at Bayport-Blue Point, 2

Greenport/Southold at Port Jefferson, 2

CHSFL

Kellenberg at Fordham Prep, 4

Mount St. Michael at Holy Trinity, 1:30

Nazareth at St. Dominic, Teddy Roosevelt Park, 1

METROPOLITAN INDEPENDENT FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Riverdale Country Day at Long Island Lutheran, 3

Sun., Oct. 6

CHSFL

St. Anthony's at Archbishop Stepinac, 1:30

St. Francis Prep at Chaminade, 1:30

NON-LEAGUE

Xavier at St. John the Baptist, 1

WEEK 5

Fri., Oct. 11

NASSAU

Conference I

Syosset at Westbury, 5

Conference II

Carey at Mac Arthur, 7

Conference III

Wantagh at South Side, 6

Lynbrook at Hewlett, 6

Roosevelt at Plainedge, 6:30

Valley Stream North at Mineola, 7

Floral Park at  Division, 7:15

Conference IV

Valley Stream South at Cold Spring Harbor, 6:30

SUFFOLK

Division I

Commack at Whitman, 6

Sachem East at Patchogue-Medford, 6

Floyd at Central Islip, 6

Riverhead at Ward Melville, 6:30

Division II

Half Hollow Hills East at Deer Park, 6

Division III

Amityville at Islip, 7

East Islip at Eastport-South Manor, 6

Kings Park at Rocky Point, 7

Miller Place at West Babylon, , 6

Division IV

Center Moriches at Southampton/Pierson, 7

Wyandanch at Hampton Bays, 7

CHSFL

St. Dominic at Kennedy Catholic, 7

Sat., Oct. 12

NASSAU

Conference I

Baldwin at Freeport, 2

Massapequa at Farmingdale, 2

Oceanside at Uniondale, 2

Plainview JFK at Hempstead, 2

Port Washington at Hicksville, 2

Conference II

Bellmore JFK at Sewanhaka, 2

Calhoun at New Hyde Park, 2

East Meadow at Garden City, 2

Herricks at Elmont, 2

Manhasset at Valley Stream Central, 2

Mepham at Long Beach, 2

Conference III

Lawrence at Glen Cove, 3

North Shore at Bethpage, 2

Conference IV

Carle Place/Wheatley at Oyster Bay, 2

East Rockaway at Friends Academy, 2

Island Trees at Malverne, 2

Locust Valley at Clarke, 2

Seaford at West Hempstead, 2
SUFFOLK

Division I

Brentwood at Bay Shore, 1

Sachem North at Longwood, 1

Division II

Connetquot at Bellport, 2

Copiague at Smithtown West, 5

Lindenhurst at Centereach, 1

North Babylon at Newfield, 2

Smithtown East at Huntington, 1:30

West Islip at Northport, 1

Division III

Harborfields at Hauppauge, 5:30

Sayville at Comsewogue, 3

Westhampton at Half Hollow Hills West, 1

Division IV

Greenport/Southold at Babylon, 2

Mt. Sinai at Shoreham-Wading River, 2

Port Jefferson at Glenn, 1:30

CHSFL

Chaminade at Kellenberg, Mitchel Athletic Complex, 1:30

Holy Trinity at Moore Catholic, 1:30

St. Anthony's at Iona Prep, 1:30

METROPOLITAN INDEPENDENT FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Montclair Kimberly Academy at Long Island Lutheran, 2

Sun., Oct. 13

CHSFL

Holy Cross at St. John the Baptist, 1:30

WEEK 6

Fri., Oct. 18

NASSAU

Conference I

Plainview JFK at Oceanside, 6

Freeport at Farmingdale, 6:30

Conference II

Manhasset at Mac Arthur, 7

New Hyde Park at Bellmore JFK, 7

Sewanhaka at Calhoun, 7

Conference IV

West Hempstead at Carle Place/Wheatley, 6:30

Island Trees at Seaford, 6:30

Oyster Bay at East Rockaway, 7

Valley Stream South at Malverne, 7
SUFFOLK

Division I

Whitman at Sachem North, 6

Division II

Newfield at Deer Park, 6

Division III

East Islip at Westhampton, 6

Islip at Eastport-South Manor, 6

Kings Park at Miller Place, 6

North Babylon at Connetquot, 7

West Babylon at Comsewogue, 7:30

Division IV

Hampton Bays at Greenport/Southold, 6:30

Mt. Sinai at Southampton/Pierson, 6:30

CHSFL

Monsignor Farrell at St. Anthony's, 7

Sat., Oct. 19

NASSAU

Conference I

Baldwin at Hempstead, 2

Hicksville at Syosset, 2

Uniondale at Port Washington, 2

Westbury at Massapequa, 2

Conference II

Elmont at Carey, 2

Garden City at Mepham, 3

Long Beach at Herricks, 2

Conference III

Bethpage at Wantagh, 2:30

Glen Cove at Floral Park, 2

Division at Lawrence, 2

Lynbrook at South Side, 2

Mineola at North Shore, 2

Plainedge at Valley Stream North, 2

Roosevelt at Hewlett, 2

Conference IV

Cold Spring Harbor at Clarke, 2

Friends Academy at Locust Valley, 2

SUFFOLK

Division I

Bay Shore at Central Islip, 2

Brentwood at Sachem East, 2

Commack at Ward Melville, 2

Longwood at Floyd, 1

Riverhead at Patchogue-Medford, 2

Division II

Centereach at Smithtown East, 2

Half Hollow Hills East at Copiague, 3

Huntington at Northport, 2

Smithtown West at Bellport, 2

West Islip at Lindenhurst, 3

Division III

Half Hollow Hills West at Amityville, 1:30

Hauppauge at Rocky Point, 1:30

Harborfields at Sayville, 2

Division IV

Port Jefferson at Bayport-Blue Point, 1

Babylon at Glenn, 1:30

Wyandanch at Shoreham-Wading River, 2

CHSFL

Kellenberg at St. Peter's, 1

St. Dominic at Cardinal Spellman, 1:30

St. John the Baptist at Mount St. Michael, 1:30

Xavier at Chaminade, 1:30

METROPOLITAN INDEPENDENT FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Rye Country Day at Long Island Lutheran, 12

Sun., Oct. 20

CHSFL

NON-LEAGUE

Kennedy Catholic at Holy Trinity, 1:30

WEEK 7

Fri., Oct. 25

NASSAU

Conference II

Sewanhaka at Herricks, 6

New Hyde Park at Manhasset, 7

Conference III

South Side at Plainedge, 6:30

Wantagh at Mineola, 7

Conference IV

Malverne at Cold Spring Harbor, 7

SUFFOLK

Division I

Ward Melville at Sachem East, 6

Division II

Huntington at Deer Park, 6

Newfield at Smithtown West, 6

Northport at Lindenhurst, 6

Centereach at Connetquot, 7

Division III

Eastport-South Manor at Westhampton, 6

Amityville at Kings Park, 6:30

Islip at Rocky Point, 7

Division IV

Bayport-Blue Point at Southampton/Pierson, 6

Hampton Bays at Mt. Sinai, 6

Shoreham-Wading River at Center Moriches, 6

Glenn at Greenport/Southold, 6:30

CHSFL

Chaminade at Fordham Prep, Coffey Field Fordham U., 7:30

Sat., Oct. 26

NASSAU

Conference I

Farmingdale at Baldwin, 2

Hempstead at Freeport, 2

Hicksville at Westbury, 2

Oceanside at Syosset, 2

Uniondale at Massapequa, 2

Port Washington at Plainview JFK, 3

Conference II

Carey at Long Beach, 2

Mac Arthur at Garden City, 2

Mepham at Elmont, 2:30

Calhoun at East Meadow, 2

Conference III

Hewlett at Floral Park, 2

Lawrence at Roosevelt, 2

Division at North Shore, 2

Valley Stream North at Bethpage, 2

Glen Cove at Lynbrook, 3

Conference IV

Carle Place/Wheatley at Island Trees, 2

Clarke at Valley Stream South, 2

Oyster Bay at Friends Academy, 2

Seaford at East Rockaway, 2

West Hempstead at Locust Valley, 2

SUFFOLK

Division I

Floyd at Bay Shore, 1

Patchogue-Medford at Brentwood, 1:30

Riverhead at Commack, 1:30

Central Islip at Sachem North, 2

Longwood at Whitman, 2

Division II

Bellport at West Islip, 2

Copiague at North Babylon, 2

Division III

Miller Place at Harborfields, 1

Smithtown East at Half Hollow Hills East, 1:30

Comsewogue at East Islip, 2

Half Hollow Hills West at Sayville, 2

Hauppauge at West Babylon, 2:30

Division IV

Babylon at Wyandanch, 2

CHSFL

Moore Catholic at St. John the Baptist, 1:30

NON-LEAGUE

Holy Trinity at St. Dominic, Teddy Roosevelt Park, 1

Christ the King at Kellenberg, Mitchel Athletic Complex, 1:30

St. Francis Prep at St. Anthony's, 3:30

WEEK 8

Fri., Nov. 1

NASSAU

Conference I

Syosset at Plainview JFK, 6

Conference III

Hewlett at Division, 6:30

Mineola at Glen Cove, 7

Conference IV

Malverne at Carle Place/Wheatley, 6:30

East Rockaway at Island Trees, 7

SUFFOLK

Division I

Bay Shore at Patchogue-Medford, 6

Bellport at Copiague, 6

Commack at Longwood, 6

Sachem North at Ward Melville, 6:30

Division II

Bellport at Copiague, 6

Deer Park at Smithtown West, 6

Half Hollow Hills East at Centereach, 6

Division III

Comsewogue at Miller Place, 6

Sayville at Hauppauge, 6

Westhampton at Islip, 7

Division IV

Shoreham-Wading River at Babylon, 6

Bayport-Blue Point at Mt. Sinai, 6

Greenport/Southold at Center Moriches, 6

Sat., Nov. 2

NASSAU

Conference I

Westbury at Baldwin, 2

Massapequa at Oceanside, 2:30

Farmingdale at Hicksville, 3

Freeport at Uniondale, 3

Hempstead at Port Washington, 3

Conference II

Bellmore JFK at Calhoun, 2

East Meadow at Carey, 3

Garden City at Manhasset, 3

Herricks at Mepham, 3

Long Beach at New Hyde Park, 3

Mac Arthur at Elmont, 3

Valley Stream Central at Sewanhaka, 3

Conference III

Floral Park at Lawrence, 3

North Shore at Valley Stream North, 3

Plainedge at Lynbrook, 3

Roosevelt at Wantagh, 3

South Side at Bethpage, 3

Conference IV

Clarke at Oyster Bay, Memorial Field, 3

Cold Spring Harbor at West Hempstead, 3

Friends Academy at Valley Stream South, 3

Locust Valley at Seaford, 3

SUFFOLK

Division I

Brentwood at Floyd, 1

Whitman at Riverhead, 1:30

Division II

Connetquot at Newfield, 2

Lindenhurst at Huntington, 1:30

Northport at Smithtown East, 2

West Islip at North Babylon, 2

Division III

East Islip at Harborfields, 1

Eastport-South Manor at Amityville, 1:30

Kings Park at Half Hollow Hills West, 2

Rocky Point at West Babylon, 2

Division IV

Southampton/Pierson/Pierson at Port Jefferson, 2

Wyandanch at Glenn, Shoreham-Wading River, 2

