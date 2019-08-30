2019 Long Island high school football schedule
All times are p.m. unless indicated.
Fri., Sept. 6, 2019
SUFFOLK
Division IV
Bayport-Blue Point at Shoreham-Wading River, 6
Mt. Sinai at Babylon, 6
Southampton/Pierson at Greenport/Southold, 6:30
Port Jefferson at Hampton Bays, 7
Non-League
Pascack Hills at Long Island Lutheran, 6
Sat., Sept. 7
SUFFOLK
Division IV
Center Moriches at Glenn, 1:30
CHSFL
St. Dominic at Nazareth, TBA, TBA
St. John the Baptist at Holy Trinity, 1:30
NON-LEAGUE
Chaminade at South Shore, 12:30
Cardinal Hayes at Kellenberg, Mitchel Athletic Complex, 1:30
Franklin, MD at St. Anthony's, 1:30
WEEK 1
Fri., Sept. 13
NASSAU
Conference I
Uniondale at Westbury, 5
Syosset at Farmingdale, 6:30
Conference II
Calhoun at Mac Arthur, 7
Conference III
Glen Cove at Hewlett, 6
Lawrence at South Side, 6
Mineola at Plainedge, 6:30
Bethpage at Division, 7
Valley Stream North at Wantagh, 7
Conference IV
Cold Spring Harbor at Carle Place/Wheatley, 6:30
Seaford at Malverne, 7
SUFFOLK
Division I
Patchogue-Medford at Sachem North, 6
Rocky Point at Miller Place, 6
West Babylon at Kings Park, 6
Division II
North Babylon at Lindenhurst, 6
Smithtown East at Newfield, 6
Northport at Connetquot, 7
Deer Park at Copiague, 7
Division III
Amityville at Hauppauge, 6
Bellport at Centereach, 6
Harborfields at Westhampton, 6
Eastport-South Manor at Sayville, Greeley Avenue Field, 6
East Islip at Islip, 7
Division IV
Glenn at Mt. Sinai, 6
Hampton Bays at Babylon, 6
Wyandanch at Greenport/Southold, 6:30
CHSFL
St. John the Baptist at Xaverian, Aviator Sports Complex, 7
Sat., Sept. 14
NASSAU
Conference I
Baldwin at Massapequa, 2
Freeport at Port Washington, 2
Oceanside at Hempstead, 2
Plainview JFK at Hicksville, 2
Conference II
Elmont at Sewanhaka, 2
Long Beach at Garden City, 2
Manhasset at East Meadow, 2
New Hyde Park at Valley Stream Central, 2
Herricks at Bellmore JFK, 2
Mepham at Carey, 3
Conference III
North Shore at Floral Park, 2
Lynbrook at Roosevelt, 3
Conference IV
East Rockaway at Clarke, 2
Island Trees at Oyster Bay, Memorial Field, 2
Valley Stream South at Locust Valley, 2
West Hempstead at Friends Academy, 2
SUFFOLK
Division I
Whitman at Floyd, 1
Sachem East at Commack, 1:30
Riverhead at Central Islip, 2
Longwood at Bay Shore, 2
Ward Melville at Brentwood, 2:30
Division II
Smithtown West at Half Hollow Hills East, 1:30
Division III
Comsewogue at Half Hollow Hills West, 1
Division IV
Shoreham-Wading River at Port Jefferson, 2
Bayport-Blue Point at Center Moriches, 6
CHSFL
Cardinal Spellman at St. Dominic, Teddy Roosevelt Park, 1
Holy Trinity at Holy Cross, Michael J. Tully Park, 7
NON-LEAGUE
St. Anthony's at Delbarton NJ, MetLife Stadium NJ, 11 a.m.
Amistad Academy at Long Island Lutheran, 1
Archbishop Stepinac at Chaminade, 1:30
Sun., Sept. 15
CHSFL
Kellenberg at St. Francis Prep, Martin Van Buren H.S., 1:30
WEEK 2
Fri., Sept. 20
NASSAU
Conference I
Massapequa at Freeport, 6
Farmingdale at Oceanside, 6
Conference II
Sewanhaka at Long Beach, 7
Conference IV
Locust Valley at Cold Spring Harbor, 6:30
Clarke at Seaford, 6:30
Friends Academy at Malverne, 7
SUFFOLK
Division I
Central Islip at Whitman, 6
Sachem East at Longwood, 6
Floyd at Ward Melville, 6:30
Division II
Centereach at West Islip, 6
Connetquot at Lindenhurst, 6
North Babylon at Smithtown West, 6
Division III
Harborfields at West Babylon, 6
Sayville at Westhampton, 6
Division IV
Shoreham-Wading River at Southampton/Pierson 7
Sat., Sept. 21
NASSAU
Conference I
Hicksville at Uniondale, 2
Plainview JFK at Baldwin, 2
Port Washington at Syosset, 2
Westbury at Hempstead, 2
Conference II
Bellmore JFK at Manhasset, 2
Calhoun at Valley Stream Central, 2
Carey at Herricks, 2
Mac Arthur at East Meadow, 2
Mepham at New Hyde Park, 2
Elmont at Garden City, 3
Conference III
Bethpage at Plainedge, 2
Floral Park at Lynbrook, 2
Lawrence at Hewlett, 2
Division at Mineola, 2
South Side at Roosevelt, 2
Valley Stream North at Glen Cove, 2
Wantagh at North Shore, 2
Conference IV
Island Trees at Valley Stream South, 2
Oyster Bay at West Hempstead, 2
Carle Place/Wheatley at East Rockaway, 3
SUFFOLK
Division I
Bay Shore at Sachem North, 1
Brentwood at Riverhead, 1:30
Northport at Half Hollow Hills East, 1:30
Patchogue-Medford at Commack, 1:30
Division II
Newfield at Bellport, 2
Smithtown East at Deer Park, 1:30
Division III
Half Hollow Hills West at East Islip, 1
Hauppauge at Comsewogue, 2
Miller Place at Islip, 3
Division IV
Greenport/Southold at Bayport-Blue Point, 1
Center Moriches at Hampton Bays, 1:30
Copiague at Huntington, 1:30
Eastport-South Manor at Kings Park, 1:30
Babylon at Port Jefferson, 2
Mt. Sinai at Wyandanch, 2
CHSFL
Holy Trinity at Xaverian, 1
Kennedy Catholic at St. Dominic, Teddy Roosevelt Park, 1
St. Joe's by the Sea at St. John the Baptist, 1:30
Chaminade at Iona Prep, 1:30
St. Anthony's at Cardinal Hayes, Macombs Dam Park, 3
METROPOLITAN INDEPENDENT FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Long Island Lutheran at Morristown Beard, 1
Sun., Sept. 22
CHSFL
NON-LEAGUE
Kellenberg at Moore Catholic, 1:30
WEEK 3
Fri., Sept. 27
NASSAU
Conference I
Port Washington at Westbury, 5
Massapequa at Plainview JFK, 6
Uniondale at Farmingdale, 6:30
Conference II
Valley Stream Central at Mac Arthur, 7
Conference III
Hewlett at South Side, 6
Mineola at Bethpage, 7
North Shore at Glen Cove, 7
Conference IV
Locust Valley at Island Trees, 7
SUFFOLK
Division I
Central Islip at Patchogue-Medford, 6
Whitman at Sachem East, 6
Smithtow West at Connetquot, 7
Division II
Half Hollow Hills East at West Islip, 6
Lindenhurst at Newfield, 6
Division III
West Babylon at Sayville, Greeley Avenue Field, 6
Westhampton at Hauppauge, 6
Division IV
Babylon at Center Moriches, 6
Glenn at Shoreham-Wading River, 6
Hampton Bays at Bayport-Blue Point, 6
CHSFL
Christ the King at St. Anthony's, 7
METROPOLITAN INDEPEDNENT FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Long Island Lutheran at Pingry, 7
Sat., Sept. 28
NASSAU
Conference I
Baldwin at Oceanside, 2
Freeport at Syosset, 2
Hempstead at Hicksville, 2
Conference II
East Meadow at Bellmore JFK, 2
Garden City at Carey, 2
Herricks at New Hyde Park, 2
Long Beach at Elmont, 2
Manhasset at Calhoun, 2
Sewanhaka at Mepham, 2
Conference III
Division at Valley Stream North, 2
Lynbrook at Lawrence, 2
Plainedge at Wantagh, 2
Roosevelt at Floral Park, 2
Conference IV
Carle Place/Wheatley at Friends Academy, 2
Cold Spring Harbor at East Rockaway, 2
Malverne at Oyster Bay, 2
Valley Stream South at Seaford, 2:30
West Hempstead at Clarke, 2
SUFFOLK
Division I
Ward Melville at Bay Shore, 1
Floyd at Commack, 1:30
Sachem North at Riverhead, 1:30
Longwood at Brentwood, 1:30
Division II
Deer Park at Northport, 1:30
Huntington at Centereach, 2
Bellport at North Babylon, 2
Copiague at Smithtown East, 2
Division III
Miller Place at Amityville, 12
Islip at Half Hollow Hills West, 1
Kings Park at East Islip, 1
Comsewogue at Harborfields, 1
Rocky Point at Eastport-South Manor, 2
Division IV
Port Jefferson at Mt. Sinai, 1:30
Southampton/Pierson at Wyandanch, 2
CHSFL
Chaminade at St. Peter's, 1
St. Joe's by the Sea at Holy Trinity, 1:30
Xavier at Kellenberg, Mitchel Athletic Complex, 1:30
NON-LEAGUE
St. John the Baptist at Cardinal Spellman, 1:30
WEEK 4
Fri., Oct. 4
NASSAU
Conference I
Hempstead at Massapequa, 6
Oceanside at Freeport, 6
Westbury at Plainview JFK, 6
Conference II
Carey at Manhasset, 7
Conference III
Floral Park at Mineola, 7
Conference IV
East Rockaway at West Hempstead, 6:30
Friends Academy at Island Trees, 6:30
SUFFOLK
Division I
Commack at Central Islip, 5
Ward Melville at Longwood, 6
Division II
Connetquot at West Islip, 6
Huntington at Half Hollow Hills East, 4
Newfield at Copiague, 7
Division III
Half Hollow Hills West at Eastport-South Manor, 6
Islip at Kings Park, 6
Westhampton at Comsewogue, 6:30
Division IV
Hampton Bays at Bayport-Blue Point, 7
Sat., Oct. 5
NASSAU
Conference I
Farmingdale at Port Washington, 3
Hicksville at Baldwin, 3
Syosset at Uniondale, 3
Conference II
Bellmore JFK at Long Beach, 3
Elmont at East Meadow, 3
Garden City at Calhoun, 3
Mac Arthur at Mepham, 3
New Hyde Park at Sewanhaka, 3
Valley Stream Central at Herricks, 3
Conference III
Bethpage at Roosevelt, 3
Glen Cove at Division, 3
Hewlett at North Shore, 3
Plainedge at Lawrence, 3
South Side at Valley Stream North, 3
Wantagh at Lynbrook, 3
Conference IV
Clarke at Carle Place/Wheatley, Wheatley HS, 3
Malverne at Locust Valley, 3
Oyster Bay at Valley Stream South, 3
Seaford at Cold Spring Harbor, 3
SUFFOLK
Division I
Bay Shore at Riverhead, 2
Patchogue-Medford at Whitman, 6
Sachem East at Floyd, , 2:30
Sachem North at Brentwood, 2
Division II
Centereach at Northport, 2
Deer Park at North Babylon, 2
Lindenhurst at Bellport, 2
Smithtown West at Smithtown East, 2
Division III
Rocky Point at Harborfields, 2
Sayville at East Islip, 2
West Babylon at Amityville, 1:30
Division IV
Center Moriches at Wyandanch, 2
Glenn at Bayport-Blue Point, 2
Greenport/Southold at Port Jefferson, 2
CHSFL
Kellenberg at Fordham Prep, 4
Mount St. Michael at Holy Trinity, 1:30
Nazareth at St. Dominic, Teddy Roosevelt Park, 1
METROPOLITAN INDEPENDENT FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Riverdale Country Day at Long Island Lutheran, 3
Sun., Oct. 6
CHSFL
St. Anthony's at Archbishop Stepinac, 1:30
St. Francis Prep at Chaminade, 1:30
NON-LEAGUE
Xavier at St. John the Baptist, 1
WEEK 5
Fri., Oct. 11
NASSAU
Conference I
Syosset at Westbury, 5
Conference II
Carey at Mac Arthur, 7
Conference III
Wantagh at South Side, 6
Lynbrook at Hewlett, 6
Roosevelt at Plainedge, 6:30
Valley Stream North at Mineola, 7
Floral Park at Division, 7:15
Conference IV
Valley Stream South at Cold Spring Harbor, 6:30
SUFFOLK
Division I
Commack at Whitman, 6
Sachem East at Patchogue-Medford, 6
Floyd at Central Islip, 6
Riverhead at Ward Melville, 6:30
Division II
Half Hollow Hills East at Deer Park, 6
Division III
Amityville at Islip, 7
East Islip at Eastport-South Manor, 6
Kings Park at Rocky Point, 7
Miller Place at West Babylon, , 6
Division IV
Center Moriches at Southampton/Pierson, 7
Wyandanch at Hampton Bays, 7
CHSFL
St. Dominic at Kennedy Catholic, 7
Sat., Oct. 12
NASSAU
Conference I
Baldwin at Freeport, 2
Massapequa at Farmingdale, 2
Oceanside at Uniondale, 2
Plainview JFK at Hempstead, 2
Port Washington at Hicksville, 2
Conference II
Bellmore JFK at Sewanhaka, 2
Calhoun at New Hyde Park, 2
East Meadow at Garden City, 2
Herricks at Elmont, 2
Manhasset at Valley Stream Central, 2
Mepham at Long Beach, 2
Conference III
Lawrence at Glen Cove, 3
North Shore at Bethpage, 2
Conference IV
Carle Place/Wheatley at Oyster Bay, 2
East Rockaway at Friends Academy, 2
Island Trees at Malverne, 2
Locust Valley at Clarke, 2
Seaford at West Hempstead, 2
SUFFOLK
Division I
Brentwood at Bay Shore, 1
Sachem North at Longwood, 1
Division II
Connetquot at Bellport, 2
Copiague at Smithtown West, 5
Lindenhurst at Centereach, 1
North Babylon at Newfield, 2
Smithtown East at Huntington, 1:30
West Islip at Northport, 1
Division III
Harborfields at Hauppauge, 5:30
Sayville at Comsewogue, 3
Westhampton at Half Hollow Hills West, 1
Division IV
Greenport/Southold at Babylon, 2
Mt. Sinai at Shoreham-Wading River, 2
Port Jefferson at Glenn, 1:30
CHSFL
Chaminade at Kellenberg, Mitchel Athletic Complex, 1:30
Holy Trinity at Moore Catholic, 1:30
St. Anthony's at Iona Prep, 1:30
METROPOLITAN INDEPENDENT FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Montclair Kimberly Academy at Long Island Lutheran, 2
Sun., Oct. 13
CHSFL
Holy Cross at St. John the Baptist, 1:30
WEEK 6
Fri., Oct. 18
NASSAU
Conference I
Plainview JFK at Oceanside, 6
Freeport at Farmingdale, 6:30
Conference II
Manhasset at Mac Arthur, 7
New Hyde Park at Bellmore JFK, 7
Sewanhaka at Calhoun, 7
Conference IV
West Hempstead at Carle Place/Wheatley, 6:30
Island Trees at Seaford, 6:30
Oyster Bay at East Rockaway, 7
Valley Stream South at Malverne, 7
SUFFOLK
Division I
Whitman at Sachem North, 6
Division II
Newfield at Deer Park, 6
Division III
East Islip at Westhampton, 6
Islip at Eastport-South Manor, 6
Kings Park at Miller Place, 6
North Babylon at Connetquot, 7
West Babylon at Comsewogue, 7:30
Division IV
Hampton Bays at Greenport/Southold, 6:30
Mt. Sinai at Southampton/Pierson, 6:30
CHSFL
Monsignor Farrell at St. Anthony's, 7
Sat., Oct. 19
NASSAU
Conference I
Baldwin at Hempstead, 2
Hicksville at Syosset, 2
Uniondale at Port Washington, 2
Westbury at Massapequa, 2
Conference II
Elmont at Carey, 2
Garden City at Mepham, 3
Long Beach at Herricks, 2
Conference III
Bethpage at Wantagh, 2:30
Glen Cove at Floral Park, 2
Division at Lawrence, 2
Lynbrook at South Side, 2
Mineola at North Shore, 2
Plainedge at Valley Stream North, 2
Roosevelt at Hewlett, 2
Conference IV
Cold Spring Harbor at Clarke, 2
Friends Academy at Locust Valley, 2
SUFFOLK
Division I
Bay Shore at Central Islip, 2
Brentwood at Sachem East, 2
Commack at Ward Melville, 2
Longwood at Floyd, 1
Riverhead at Patchogue-Medford, 2
Division II
Centereach at Smithtown East, 2
Half Hollow Hills East at Copiague, 3
Huntington at Northport, 2
Smithtown West at Bellport, 2
West Islip at Lindenhurst, 3
Division III
Half Hollow Hills West at Amityville, 1:30
Hauppauge at Rocky Point, 1:30
Harborfields at Sayville, 2
Division IV
Port Jefferson at Bayport-Blue Point, 1
Babylon at Glenn, 1:30
Wyandanch at Shoreham-Wading River, 2
CHSFL
Kellenberg at St. Peter's, 1
St. Dominic at Cardinal Spellman, 1:30
St. John the Baptist at Mount St. Michael, 1:30
Xavier at Chaminade, 1:30
METROPOLITAN INDEPENDENT FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Rye Country Day at Long Island Lutheran, 12
Sun., Oct. 20
CHSFL
NON-LEAGUE
Kennedy Catholic at Holy Trinity, 1:30
WEEK 7
Fri., Oct. 25
NASSAU
Conference II
Sewanhaka at Herricks, 6
New Hyde Park at Manhasset, 7
Conference III
South Side at Plainedge, 6:30
Wantagh at Mineola, 7
Conference IV
Malverne at Cold Spring Harbor, 7
SUFFOLK
Division I
Ward Melville at Sachem East, 6
Division II
Huntington at Deer Park, 6
Newfield at Smithtown West, 6
Northport at Lindenhurst, 6
Centereach at Connetquot, 7
Division III
Eastport-South Manor at Westhampton, 6
Amityville at Kings Park, 6:30
Islip at Rocky Point, 7
Division IV
Bayport-Blue Point at Southampton/Pierson, 6
Hampton Bays at Mt. Sinai, 6
Shoreham-Wading River at Center Moriches, 6
Glenn at Greenport/Southold, 6:30
CHSFL
Chaminade at Fordham Prep, Coffey Field Fordham U., 7:30
Sat., Oct. 26
NASSAU
Conference I
Farmingdale at Baldwin, 2
Hempstead at Freeport, 2
Hicksville at Westbury, 2
Oceanside at Syosset, 2
Uniondale at Massapequa, 2
Port Washington at Plainview JFK, 3
Conference II
Carey at Long Beach, 2
Mac Arthur at Garden City, 2
Mepham at Elmont, 2:30
Calhoun at East Meadow, 2
Conference III
Hewlett at Floral Park, 2
Lawrence at Roosevelt, 2
Division at North Shore, 2
Valley Stream North at Bethpage, 2
Glen Cove at Lynbrook, 3
Conference IV
Carle Place/Wheatley at Island Trees, 2
Clarke at Valley Stream South, 2
Oyster Bay at Friends Academy, 2
Seaford at East Rockaway, 2
West Hempstead at Locust Valley, 2
SUFFOLK
Division I
Floyd at Bay Shore, 1
Patchogue-Medford at Brentwood, 1:30
Riverhead at Commack, 1:30
Central Islip at Sachem North, 2
Longwood at Whitman, 2
Division II
Bellport at West Islip, 2
Copiague at North Babylon, 2
Division III
Miller Place at Harborfields, 1
Smithtown East at Half Hollow Hills East, 1:30
Comsewogue at East Islip, 2
Half Hollow Hills West at Sayville, 2
Hauppauge at West Babylon, 2:30
Division IV
Babylon at Wyandanch, 2
CHSFL
Moore Catholic at St. John the Baptist, 1:30
NON-LEAGUE
Holy Trinity at St. Dominic, Teddy Roosevelt Park, 1
Christ the King at Kellenberg, Mitchel Athletic Complex, 1:30
St. Francis Prep at St. Anthony's, 3:30
WEEK 8
Fri., Nov. 1
NASSAU
Conference I
Syosset at Plainview JFK, 6
Conference III
Hewlett at Division, 6:30
Mineola at Glen Cove, 7
Conference IV
Malverne at Carle Place/Wheatley, 6:30
East Rockaway at Island Trees, 7
SUFFOLK
Division I
Bay Shore at Patchogue-Medford, 6
Bellport at Copiague, 6
Commack at Longwood, 6
Sachem North at Ward Melville, 6:30
Division II
Bellport at Copiague, 6
Deer Park at Smithtown West, 6
Half Hollow Hills East at Centereach, 6
Division III
Comsewogue at Miller Place, 6
Sayville at Hauppauge, 6
Westhampton at Islip, 7
Division IV
Shoreham-Wading River at Babylon, 6
Bayport-Blue Point at Mt. Sinai, 6
Greenport/Southold at Center Moriches, 6
Sat., Nov. 2
NASSAU
Conference I
Westbury at Baldwin, 2
Massapequa at Oceanside, 2:30
Farmingdale at Hicksville, 3
Freeport at Uniondale, 3
Hempstead at Port Washington, 3
Conference II
Bellmore JFK at Calhoun, 2
East Meadow at Carey, 3
Garden City at Manhasset, 3
Herricks at Mepham, 3
Long Beach at New Hyde Park, 3
Mac Arthur at Elmont, 3
Valley Stream Central at Sewanhaka, 3
Conference III
Floral Park at Lawrence, 3
North Shore at Valley Stream North, 3
Plainedge at Lynbrook, 3
Roosevelt at Wantagh, 3
South Side at Bethpage, 3
Conference IV
Clarke at Oyster Bay, Memorial Field, 3
Cold Spring Harbor at West Hempstead, 3
Friends Academy at Valley Stream South, 3
Locust Valley at Seaford, 3
SUFFOLK
Division I
Brentwood at Floyd, 1
Whitman at Riverhead, 1:30
Division II
Connetquot at Newfield, 2
Lindenhurst at Huntington, 1:30
Northport at Smithtown East, 2
West Islip at North Babylon, 2
Division III
East Islip at Harborfields, 1
Eastport-South Manor at Amityville, 1:30
Kings Park at Half Hollow Hills West, 2
Rocky Point at West Babylon, 2
Division IV
Southampton/Pierson/Pierson at Port Jefferson, 2
Wyandanch at Glenn, Shoreham-Wading River, 2
