Suffolk II roundup: Estrella carries North Babylon

David Estrella ran 35 times for 253 yards and a touchdown and also caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from Ross Tallarico to lead No. 2 North Babylon over No. 7 Smithtown West, 33-24, in the quarterfinals of the Suffolk II playoffs Saturday.

Tallarico’s touchdown catch came with 11 seconds left in the second quarter and gave North Babylon (8-1) a 20-17 halftime lead. Tallarico completed one of three passes for 56 yards and one touchdown and ran eight times for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

North Babylon will host Centereach on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Centereach 37, Bay Shore 14: Jay Morwood completed 11 of 12 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Centereach (8-1) over No. 6 Bay Shore. Alec Kiernan rushed for 203 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns for Centereach, which held Bay Shore scoreless in the second half and owned time of possession in the second half, keeping the ball for around 18 minutes. Liam Quinn tackled Bay Shore’s quarterback in the end zone for a safety to end the game.

West Islip 47, Newfield 6: Mike LaDonna rushed for 207 yards off 10 carries with four touchdowns and he completed 5 of 7 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 1 West Islip (7-2) over No. 8 Newfield.

Dominic Sagginaro rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown for West Islip, which rushed for a total of 375 yards. The Lions’ defense held Newfield to 55 rushing yards. Matt Moynihan led West Islip with 10 tackles.

Kyle Haff had a 47-yard touchdown run to go with eight tackles and two sacks for West Islip, which hosts Half Hollow Hills East at 1 p.m. Saturday.