Gridiron greats

JORDAN ALEXANDER, Lawrence

The cornerback broke up a hook-and-ladder play and returned the lateral 31 yards for a key touchdown in the Golden Tornadoes’ 21-10 victory over Wantagh. He also had a clinching interception in the final minute.

NICK ANZALONE, Lindenhurst

He completed 12 of 17 passes for 126 yards and two TDs as Lindenhurst beat Floyd 35-12 for the Suffolk I title.

DAVID ESTRELLA, North Babylon

He rushed for 204 yards and three TDs in a 30-6 win over West Islip for the Suffolk II crown.

DYLAN JUDD, Oceanside

He caught six passes for 88 yards, including a 10-yard TD pass, and made an interception as the Sailors earned their first trip to the LIC with a 17-0 victory over Freeport.

DYLAN LAUBE, Westhampton

He had 185 yards on 29 carries and scored all four TDs in a 28-14 win over Hills West for the Suffolk II title.

JACK LAVACHE, Wantagh

The defensive lineman made 13 tackles, four for losses including two sacks, in a 21-10 loss to Lawrence.

ANTHONY FILIPPETTI, Miller Place

The senior had a 54-yard TD run, a 26-yard catch to set up the winning score and made the tackle to end the game in a 33-25 win over Babylon to win the Suffolk IV title.

LIAM MCINTYRE, Westhampton

The bruising fullback/linebacker averaged 6 yards per carry and had nine tackles in a 28-14 win over Hills West to win the Suffolk III title.

JOE MUNNO, Miller Place

The linebacker had 13 tackles, including three for a loss in a 33-25 win over Babylon to win the Suffolk IV title.

WILL RUCKERT, Lindenhurst

The defensive lineman had seven tackles, including two sacks, and an interception in the Bulldogs 35-12 win over Floyd for the Suffolk I crown.

MICHAEL SCIBELLI, Oceanside

The defensive lineman made seven tackles, 3.5 for losses including 2.5 sacks. and led a Sailors’ defense that held Freeport to 70 yards in the Nassau I title win.

MATT SLUKA, Kellenberg

He rushed for five touchdowns on 17 carries for 227 yards and threw for another score as the Firebirds beat Fordham Prep, 54-19, to win the CHSFL Class AA title game.

SUSQUAN STAYS, Lawrence

The linebacker made 10 tackles, including 6 solo with 2.5 sacks, in the Golden Tornadoes’ 21-10 victory over Wantagh in the Nassau III title game.

TREVOR YEBOAH-KODIE, Garden City

The junior rushed for 203 yards on 14 carries and three TDs, on runs of 30, 37 and 91 yards, and also threw a 31-yard TD pass on an option play as the Trojans won their 23rd straight, 33-0, over Mepham in the Nassau II title game.