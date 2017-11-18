Gridiron greats
JORDAN ALEXANDER, Lawrence
The cornerback broke up a hook-and-ladder play and returned the lateral 31 yards for a key touchdown in the Golden Tornadoes’ 21-10 victory over Wantagh. He also had a clinching interception in the final minute.
NICK ANZALONE, Lindenhurst
He completed 12 of 17 passes for 126 yards and two TDs as Lindenhurst beat Floyd 35-12 for the Suffolk I title.
DAVID ESTRELLA, North Babylon
He rushed for 204 yards and three TDs in a 30-6 win over West Islip for the Suffolk II crown.
DYLAN JUDD, Oceanside
He caught six passes for 88 yards, including a 10-yard TD pass, and made an interception as the Sailors earned their first trip to the LIC with a 17-0 victory over Freeport.
DYLAN LAUBE, Westhampton
He had 185 yards on 29 carries and scored all four TDs in a 28-14 win over Hills West for the Suffolk II title.
JACK LAVACHE, Wantagh
The defensive lineman made 13 tackles, four for losses including two sacks, in a 21-10 loss to Lawrence.
ANTHONY FILIPPETTI, Miller Place
The senior had a 54-yard TD run, a 26-yard catch to set up the winning score and made the tackle to end the game in a 33-25 win over Babylon to win the Suffolk IV title.
LIAM MCINTYRE, Westhampton
The bruising fullback/linebacker averaged 6 yards per carry and had nine tackles in a 28-14 win over Hills West to win the Suffolk III title.
JOE MUNNO, Miller Place
The linebacker had 13 tackles, including three for a loss in a 33-25 win over Babylon to win the Suffolk IV title.
WILL RUCKERT, Lindenhurst
The defensive lineman had seven tackles, including two sacks, and an interception in the Bulldogs 35-12 win over Floyd for the Suffolk I crown.
MICHAEL SCIBELLI, Oceanside
The defensive lineman made seven tackles, 3.5 for losses including 2.5 sacks. and led a Sailors’ defense that held Freeport to 70 yards in the Nassau I title win.
MATT SLUKA, Kellenberg
He rushed for five touchdowns on 17 carries for 227 yards and threw for another score as the Firebirds beat Fordham Prep, 54-19, to win the CHSFL Class AA title game.
SUSQUAN STAYS, Lawrence
The linebacker made 10 tackles, including 6 solo with 2.5 sacks, in the Golden Tornadoes’ 21-10 victory over Wantagh in the Nassau III title game.
TREVOR YEBOAH-KODIE, Garden City
The junior rushed for 203 yards on 14 carries and three TDs, on runs of 30, 37 and 91 yards, and also threw a 31-yard TD pass on an option play as the Trojans won their 23rd straight, 33-0, over Mepham in the Nassau II title game.