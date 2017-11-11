This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 28° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 28° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Mike LaDonna’s TD leads West Islip to Division II final

West Islip's MikeLa Donna (#1) stays ahead of

West Islip's MikeLa Donna (#1) stays ahead of West Hollow Hills East's Trevor Catlin (#4) during a Suffolk II football semifinal at West Islip High School on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Photo Credit: Enrique C. Mendez

By Gregg Sarra  gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The devastating loss of athletic quarterback and team leader Jake Guercio to injury would have left most teams in a quandary. Not West Islip.

While Guercio worked his way back from anterior cruciate ligament surgery this summer and fall, Mike LaDonna stepped into the role of quarterback and ultimately leader.

Saturday, LaDonna went over right tackle and raced 82 yards for a third quarter touchdown and West Islip never looked back in a 29-0 win over Half Hollow Hills East in a Suffolk Division II semifinal football game.

“That was the turning point of the game,” West Islip coach Steve Mileti said. “We had a big defensive stand on fourth down in the red zone and then Mike breaks the long run. He kept his knees up, slipped a tackle at the line and was gone.”

North Babylon (9-1) will meet West Islip (8-2) for the Suffolk Division II championship at Stony Brook University Friday at 7 p.m.

West Islip’s Bobby DiCapua drilled a 31-yard field goal into the wind to open the scoring with 6:03 left in the half. The kick capped a 52-yard march to the Hills East 14.

LaDonna’s run made it 9-0 before the Lions capitalized on a Hills turnover later in the third. Matt Moynihan recovered a fumble to set up a Joe Rota 21-yard touchdown run for the 16-0 lead with 2:33 left in the third.

“He hit the counter, found a lane and he ran downhill to the house to seal the deal,” Mileti said. “We’ve responded well since the overtime loss to Centereach, our second loss in a row. Now we believe after two great playoff wins against Newfield and Hills East.”

Gregg
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

North Shore fell to Spencerport, 3-1, in the North Shore loses in girls soccer state Class A semis
Carle Place defeated Schuylerville, 1-0 in overtime, to Carle Place advances to state Class C championship
Eastport-South Manor reacts to its win over Massapequa Long Island Division I final: ESM vs. Massapequa
Glenn's girls volleyball team after beating Wheatley in Long Island Class B final: Wheatley vs. Glenn
Owen Glascoe #88 of Massapequa, left, makes an Nassau I football semifinal: Massapequa vs. Freeport
Connetquot's Casandra Patsos (23) and Mackenzie Cole block Long Island Class AA final: Long Beach vs. Connetquot
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE