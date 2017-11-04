Gridiron greats
CONNOR CASSIDY, Cold Spring Harbor
He rushed for 205 yards on 18 carries and four touchdowns in a 42-12 win over Malverne.
CHRIS CRESPO, Smithtown West
He caught 15 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown in a 33-24 loss to North Babylon.
BERNIE DIAZ, Oceanside
He ran 17 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, caught a 10-yard scoring pass, and had an interception in a 14-7 win over Baldwin.
ANTHONY D’ONOFRIO, Wantagh
He rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns and added four receptions for 42 yards and a score in a 36-12 win over Valley Stream North.
NICK GIACOLONE, Carey
He caught four passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-25 win over Elmont. His touchdown catches were for 76 and 87 yards.
JAMES LYONS, Sayville
He caught 13 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown, returned an interception 93 yards for a score and ran for a 7-yard score in a 31-20 win over Harborfields.
KEVIN MCCORMICK, Farmingdale
He rushed for 152 yards on 30 carries and scored five touchdowns in a 49-34 win over Uniondale. He also passed for a score.
ERNESTO MITCHELL, Half Hollow Hills East
The middle linebacker made 14 tackles, including three for a loss, in a 14-10 win over Huntington.
JASON SEITER, Bethpage
The free safety had four interceptions, in a 28-12 win over Plainedge. He scored one touchdown and threw for another.
FRANK TOFANO, Massapequa
He had 13 tackles and 1 1⁄2 sacks in a 42-18 win over Hempstead.
GEORGE WICHELNS, Connetquot
He had 10 catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-20 win over Ward Melville. He carried nine times for 45 yards and two scores and had an interception.