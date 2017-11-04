Gridiron greats

CONNOR CASSIDY, Cold Spring Harbor

He rushed for 205 yards on 18 carries and four touchdowns in a 42-12 win over Malverne.

CHRIS CRESPO, Smithtown West

He caught 15 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown in a 33-24 loss to North Babylon.

BERNIE DIAZ, Oceanside

He ran 17 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, caught a 10-yard scoring pass, and had an interception in a 14-7 win over Baldwin.

ANTHONY D’ONOFRIO, Wantagh

He rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns and added four receptions for 42 yards and a score in a 36-12 win over Valley Stream North.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

NICK GIACOLONE, Carey

He caught four passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-25 win over Elmont. His touchdown catches were for 76 and 87 yards.

JAMES LYONS, Sayville

He caught 13 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown, returned an interception 93 yards for a score and ran for a 7-yard score in a 31-20 win over Harborfields.

KEVIN MCCORMICK, Farmingdale

He rushed for 152 yards on 30 carries and scored five touchdowns in a 49-34 win over Uniondale. He also passed for a score.

ERNESTO MITCHELL, Half Hollow Hills East

The middle linebacker made 14 tackles, including three for a loss, in a 14-10 win over Huntington.

JASON SEITER, Bethpage

The free safety had four interceptions, in a 28-12 win over Plainedge. He scored one touchdown and threw for another.

FRANK TOFANO, Massapequa

He had 13 tackles and 1 1⁄2 sacks in a 42-18 win over Hempstead.

GEORGE WICHELNS, Connetquot

He had 10 catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-20 win over Ward Melville. He carried nine times for 45 yards and two scores and had an interception.