Jaden AlfanoStJohn wanted to be part of something new.

When the 2019 Carl B. Hansen Award winner — presented to Suffolk’s best football player as voted by an 11-person committee — was contemplating where he wanted to play football in college, he had some options. Westhampton High School's AlfanoStJohn said he considered schools like Stony Brook, the University of New Hampshire and Delaware, but in the end he wanted to join a place where he could leave a lasting legacy. He decided on LIU — which will be entering its second season as a Division I FCS football team — and officially signed Wednesday.

“I wanted to be a part of something great and I wanted to help build a new program,” said AlfanoStJohn, a running back and defensive back. “Not just joining an already established program. I was just excited to put my name in their success and work toward building the program.”

LIU had been a strong Division II program before making the leap to Division I this past season. AlfanoStJohn, who rushed for 1,570 yards on 224 carries with 25 touchdowns and set a school record with eight interceptions in a single season as a senior, said he quickly felt LIU was the perfect fit.

“I just thought right when I got there on recruiting day that it felt like home and I felt really comfortable there,” AlfanoStJohn said. “It’s a new program to Division I, so I was excited to be a part of that. I enjoyed the recruitment process and I didn’t want it to be over, but I really felt like LIU was the right decision.”

It also didn’t hurt that AlfanoStJohn felt some familiarity at LIU. Liam McIntyre, the 2018 Hansen Award winner, just finished his freshman season with the Sharks and was named to the HERO Sports Freshman All-America team as a linebacker. Although LIU went 0-10, AlfanoStJohn said McIntyre told him he believed the team was set up for a strong future.

“We are good friends, so he can show me the ropes,” AlfanoStJohn said. "I was just excited to join up and play together again because we did great things in high school.”

AlfanoStJohn will also be joined in the school's freshman class by Smithtown East quarterback Kevin Melore and Farmingdale running back/linebacker Kevin Wilson. Wilson was named to the All-Long Island first team.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“There’s a ton of talent on Long Island,” AlfanoStJohn said. “It’s super underrated, so people don’t get the exposure that other places get like Virginia and Florida. But Long Island has Division I programs and it’s just an awesome opportunity to play here.”