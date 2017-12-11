TODAY'S PAPER
Jeremy Ruckert adds to trophy case with NY State Player of Year award

Lindenhurst’s do-everything player dominated on offense, defense and in the kicking game.

Lindenhurst standout Jeremy Ruckert earned a scholarship to Ohio State. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
Jeremy Ruckert grabbed another one.

The Lindenhurst wide receiver headed to Ohio State added another honor to his collection of prestigious awards when he was named the New York State Gatorade Player of the Year on Monday night.

Ruckert, who shared the 58th Carl A. Hansen Award as Suffolk’s top player, also nabbed the Jets Receiver award, Division I MVP and led Lindenhurst to the school’s first Long Island Class I title over Oceanside.

The four-year starter put up impressive statistics during his career, which included two Suffolk I championships. He was also selected to play in the 2018 U.S. Army All American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, on Jan. 6.

“Jeremy Ruckert is one of the best players I’ve ever coached against,” said Paul Longo, the head coach at William Floyd for the past 23 years. “He’s been dominant in all three aspects of the game. From the kicking game to defense to offense. I don’t think I’ve ever faced that before. He has an impact on every play. I think he’ll be playing on Sunday afternoons one day.”

Ruckert, at 6-6, 237 pounds, is regarded by many as one of Long Island’s all-time greats. He made 61 catches for 1,094 yards and 13 touchdowns against defenses that double- and triple-teamed him. He was also a fantastic run blocker as Lindenhurst averaged 38 points per game.

From his hybrid position at defensive end/linebacker, he finished with 61 tackles, including 13 sacks, and two interceptions for a unit that yielded only eight points per game. The multi-dimensional, three-time All-Long Island selection drilled 48 of 50 extra points, six field goals and had 42 touchbacks on kickoffs.

For his career, Ruckert had 222 receptions for 3,133 yards and 37 receiving touchdowns.

It was the second year in a row that a Long Island player earned the Gatorade Award. Sayville quarterback Jack Coan, who now plays at Wisconsin, was the 2016 recipient.

“I’m looking forward to playing against Jack next year,” Ruckert said of his good friend.

Gregg
