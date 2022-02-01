TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Jets bringing girls flag football league to Long Island high schools

Long Island girls assemble for a group photo

Long Island girls assemble for a group photo in their flag football jerseys at the New York Jets media availability to announce the expansion of the Jets High School Girls Flag Football League to Long Island, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Brian Heyman brian.heyman@newsday.com
Print

The Jets plan to announce on Wednesday morning that they’re expanding their flag football league for high school girls to include Long Island.

The team had a launch event at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday.

The league will now include 16 Long Island high schools, eight in Nassau County and eight in Suffolk County. The Nassau schools from Section VIII will include Freeport, Hempstead, Locust Valley, Long Beach, Lynbrook, Massapequa, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK and West Hempstead. The Suffolk schools from Section XI include Amityville, Center Moriches, Longwood, North Babylon, Sachem East, Sachem North, Whitman and Ward Melville.

The Jets launched the flag football league in 2021 with eight New Jersey high schools participating. Those schools will all return for 2022. The semifinals and championship game from the 2021 season were both held at MetLife Stadium.

The league will continue to be held in the spring.

Flag football is not considered a varsity sport in New York or New Jersey, but the Jets are hoping it will become a varsity sport in the future.

By Brian Heyman brian.heyman@newsday.com

More high schools

Kings Park's Dana Meiner (5) looks to get
Photos: Kings Park vs. Islip girls basketball
Newsday's Gregg Sarra looks at the latest in
HS Spotlight: Baines talks new scoring record; Wantagh wrestling stands out
Bayport guard Jack Baron drives the baseline with
Photos: Mt. Sinai vs. Bayport-Blue Point boys basketball
Wantagh's Ryan Arbeit, left, defends a takedown from
Top high school sports photos: January 2022
Emily Hamel of St. John the Baptist races
Photos: CHSAA indoor track championships
Brentwood's Jason Euceda, top, wrestles Wantagh's Darren Santucci
Photos: New York State wrestling dual meet championships
Didn’t find what you were looking for?