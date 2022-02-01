The Jets plan to announce on Wednesday morning that they’re expanding their flag football league for high school girls to include Long Island.

The team had a launch event at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday.

The league will now include 16 Long Island high schools, eight in Nassau County and eight in Suffolk County. The Nassau schools from Section VIII will include Freeport, Hempstead, Locust Valley, Long Beach, Lynbrook, Massapequa, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK and West Hempstead. The Suffolk schools from Section XI include Amityville, Center Moriches, Longwood, North Babylon, Sachem East, Sachem North, Whitman and Ward Melville.

The Jets launched the flag football league in 2021 with eight New Jersey high schools participating. Those schools will all return for 2022. The semifinals and championship game from the 2021 season were both held at MetLife Stadium.

The league will continue to be held in the spring.

Flag football is not considered a varsity sport in New York or New Jersey, but the Jets are hoping it will become a varsity sport in the future.