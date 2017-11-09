Seaford set the tone early Thursday night with the most dominant first quarter imaginable and the Vikings never looked back.

Joe Angelastro ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries and Logan Masters threw a pair of touchdown passes to lead the No. 2 Vikings over No. 3 Locust Valley, 41-0, in a Nassau IV semifinal at Hofstra. Seaford scored 28 points in a wild first quarter, recovering three of four onside kicks in the period and ending Locust Valley’s only possession in it with a fumble recovery on the Falcons’ second play.

Seaford will look to repeat as county champions against No. 1 Cold Spring Harbor Thursday at 7 p.m. at Hofstra.

“It was so important for us to get off to a fast start,” Angelastro said. “If we started slow, we knew we’d be in for a dogfight the whole time.”

The Vikings (8-2) led 13-0 before needing to go on defense, as Nicky Calandra capped a 66-yard opening drive with a 4-yard touchdown and Seaford recovered Joseph Cain’s first onside kick. On the following drive, Logan Masters found Luke Farrant in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown pass.

Locust Valley (6-4) took over at the 50 with 3:20 left in the period after Seaford’s second onside kick attempt failed, but after getting stopped for no gain on their first play, the Falcons fumbled on their second, with Seaford recovering.

Two plays later, Masters threw deep off play action and found Zachary Grof for a 50-yard touchdown and ran the ball in for a two-point conversion. Seaford recovered another onside kick, setting up a 49-yard touchdown for Angelastro that made it 28-0 with 40 seconds left in the first quarter.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Vikings recovered their third of four onside kicks from Cain in the period and closed out the quarter with the ball. They added to their lead late in the second quarter after Angelastro got his second touchdown on the ground from 6 yards out to cap a 68-yard drive, making it 35-0.

Matt Andersen scored from 11 yards out with 3:08 left in the fourth quarter.

”We came out with so much enthusiasm,” Angelastro said. “We weren’t going to be stopped.”