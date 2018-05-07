TODAY'S PAPER
John Boyle, Clarke HS football coach, dead at 60

Clarke head coach John Boyle stands on the

Clarke head coach John Boyle stands on the sideline during Clarke's 27-26 win over Locust Valley on Oct. 28, 2017. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
John Boyle, who was the head football coach at Clarke High School for 31 years, died late Saturday night surrounded by family at his home in Greenlawn after a nearly five-month battle with pancreatic cancer, according to his wife, Gina Trupiano. He was 60.

Boyle’s teams made the playoffs 18 times and won the Nassau III title in 1997, according to Newsday records. Clarke went 3-5 in the regular season last year and reached the quarterfinals.

In addition to his wife, Boyle is survived by his daughter Fallon, and his sisters Nancy Scalice, Eileen Weitzel, and Jane Assetta. A wake will be held at Charles O’Shea Funeral Home in East Meadow on Wednesday 7-9 p.m and Thursday 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Brigid’s Church in Westbury 11 a.m Friday. Following the mass, Boyle will be buried at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

