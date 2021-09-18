TODAY'S PAPER
High SchoolFootball

Ethan Greenwood, Brendan Leahy lead Kellenberg to first win

Ethan Greenwood, Kellenberg quarterback, rushes for a gain

Ethan Greenwood, Kellenberg quarterback, rushes for a gain during the third quarter of a CHSFL game against St. John the Baptist at Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale on April 1. Credit: James Escher

By Newsday Staff
Ethan Greenwood and Brendan Leahy both ran for two touchdowns in Kellenberg’s 47-7 win over Xavier in their the CHSFL opener Friday night.

Greenwood’s 47-yard touchdown with 2:08 left in the first quarter gave Kellenberg a 20-0 lead, after an extra point from Kevin Lesniewski.

Greenwood’s 40-yard touchdown with 3:15 left in the first half gave the Firebirds a 26-7 lead. Leahy ran for touchdowns of 9 and 64 yards in the second half. Kellenberg is 1-1 overall.

