Ethan Greenwood and Brendan Leahy both ran for two touchdowns in Kellenberg’s 47-7 win over Xavier in their the CHSFL opener Friday night.

Greenwood’s 47-yard touchdown with 2:08 left in the first quarter gave Kellenberg a 20-0 lead, after an extra point from Kevin Lesniewski.

Greenwood’s 40-yard touchdown with 3:15 left in the first half gave the Firebirds a 26-7 lead. Leahy ran for touchdowns of 9 and 64 yards in the second half. Kellenberg is 1-1 overall.