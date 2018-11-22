Kevon Hall started his Thanksgiving with a heaping serving of touchdowns.

The Roosevelt running back had all three scores to help lead the Nassau Conference II/III all-stars over the Conference I/IV all-stars, 19-8, in the annual senior bowl Thursday at Mitchel Athletic Complex.

“I felt very confident coming into this game,” Hall said. “We had a lot of good plays drawn up and I was running behind big lineman so I came out here and did what I had to do.”

Hall’s first touchdown came from 1-yard out on his team’s second play from scrimmage. On the first play, North Shore’s Luca Marra took a pitch on a double reverse for 47 yards before being tackled just short of the goal line.

“Yesterday we said we were going to come out with ‘double money’ — that’s what the play was called,” Hall said. “We were going to drive down the field and score. It felt really amazing.”

After the quick start the offenses slowed down thanks to the bitter cold temperature and wind that settled in over the entire Northeast.

“I have sweat pants on, long sleeves and I had another shirt too,” Hall said. “And I’m still freezing cold.”

Before the game there was a moment of silence in remembrance of former Clarke coach John Boyle, who passed away in May after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Boyle had been a coach in the annual game the past three seasons and involved on the staff in some form for more than 20 years.

“All season we played for coach Boyle, he was such a great guy and it’s really sad,” Clarke quarterback Anthony Caputo said. “[Current Clarke] coach Tim O’Malley told us before the game we were playing for him. He’s always been here at this game and he had such an impact on everyone in our community and everyone all around Long Island.”

Caputo carried the ball three times for 30 yards and completed one pass for 3 yards.

Eric Manigault of Baldwin scored the only touchdown for Conference I/IV on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

After Hall scored his third touchdown from 8 yards, Conference II/III defensive MVP Ariel DeJesus of Calhoun ended the last threat for I/IV with an interception. DeJesus also made three tackles, including one for a loss, from his linebacker position.

“I feel like all the hard work we put in this season paid off,” DeJesus said. “It’s a lot of fun to play with so many talented kids.”

As a team the II/III all-stars rushed for 213 yards on 36 carries. Hall had 72 of those yards on 12 carries.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime to play in this game,” Hall said. “I’ve wanted to be the best since I was a kid and since then I’ve been working on my craft so I could possibly be that and I tried to show it today.”