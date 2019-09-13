TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
South Side quarterback JohnJude Considine (right) hands off
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Lawrence vs. South Side

Print

South Side defeated Lawrence, 35-7, in a Nassau football matchup on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Wyandanch's Rashaun Malloy #7 celebrates after he scores Wyandanch vs. Greenport football St. AnthonyÕs enters the field for their season St. Anthony's vs. Franklin (Md.) football St. John the Baptist quarterback Nicholas Mazziotti dives SJB vs. Holy Trinity football Xavier Arline, Shoreham-Wading River quarterback, takes a snap BBP vs. SWR football On, Nov. 9, 2013, Tyler Anderson carried the 400-yard rushers in Long Island history Long Island enters the field at the 24th Empire Challenge 2019: Long Island vs. New York City Long Island's Andrew Ris (13) looks for running History of the Empire Challenge The offensive line of the Long Island team Scenes from Empire Challenge practice Unindale High School defensive back Jyaire Hatcher blocks 2019 Suffolk Coaches Combine
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search