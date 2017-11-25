Eleven teams have tried. Eleven teams have failed. The mission is to stop Westhampton’s Dylan Laube and it has been mission impossible all season. Lawrence hopes it has the solution in middle linebacker Christian Rodas.

“That will be the matchup. It will be him tackling Laube,” Lawrence coach Joe Martillotti said of Sunday’s Long Island Class III championship game at noon on Sunday at Stony Brook’s LaValle Stadium that matches the Golden Tornadoes (10-1) against the Hurricanes (11-0). Lawrence is looking for its sixth LIC victory in its 10th visit.

Westhampton is here for the first time, primarily because of Laube, who has rushed for 2,453 yards and 36 touchdowns. The 5-11, 188-pound running back can get outside with his quickness and, despite his modest size, can take on tacklers inside as well.

Rodas expects to be Laube’s shadow. His relentless pursuit earned him Nassau III Player of the Year honors, quite an achievement in a conference that included stellar running backs like Roosevelt’s Kevon Hall and the Golden Tornadoes’ own Chris Collier.

“He’s our leading tackler and he’s the glue that holds it together,” Martillotti said of Rodas, who made seven tackles as part of a unit that outlasted Wantagh, 21-10, in last week’s Nassau III final that was a taut, defensive struggle featuring hard hitting on both sides. Susquan Stays (10 tackles, including 2 1⁄2 sacks) also had a big game.

“They can run away from Susquan,” Martillotti said of his bruising outside linebacker/defensive end. “But you can’t run away from Chris. He’s consistently in the middle of things.”

Rodas, a 6-0, 220-pound senior with a nonstop motor, doesn’t get many sacks, but he’s still in opponents’ backfields frequently. “We don’t blitz him much. But he still gets tackles for loss,” Martillotti said. Rodas had two tackles for losses against Wantagh.

Even if Laube, as expected, breaks some big runs on Sunday — he has seven 200-plus games this season and averages 11 yards a carry — Rodas will, Martillotti assured, “track that kid down. He’s one of the best all-around linebackers we’ve ever had. He plays in coverage. He runs sideline to sideline. He runs downhill. He’s very physical and moves well for a kid his size.”

Lawrence’s success in the Long Island championships has mostly been built around superior, speed offenses, and this year is no exception. Collier, a senior, had a breakout season with 1,513 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns, while elusive junior quarterback Christian Fredericks, the fifth and last of the Fredericks brothers who have excelled at Lawrence, has rushed for 744 yards and nine TDs while adding another 684 yards passing and eight TDs. Rodas gets the occasional carry but mostly is a solid lead blocker.

“We have a lot of real good players,” Martillotti said, “but he [Rodas] is the one that consistently stands out in every game.”