The comeback was 19 months in the making for Leo Lopez.

And once the junior resumed his place in the East Islip backfield this season, he did more than just show flashes of brilliant play — he produced what ultimately turned into an award-winning campaign.

After breaking his fibula in the 2019 season opener, the Suffolk County Football Coaches Association put a stamp on Lopez’s triumphant comeback on April 30 by honoring him with the Joe Cipp Jr. Award, given to the top running back in the county.

"This means a lot to me and my team," said Lopez, who rushed for 1,088 yards and 11 touchdowns as East Islip went 6-2. "I told them I would do something great if they believed in me, and they did. This is what I worked for as I came back from the injury.

"I had great people supporting me while I dealt with it and I had a lot of people working with me. They believed in me and I believed in them, and everything worked out."

East Islip coach Sal Ciampi said Lopez exceeded the team’s expectations upon his return.

"After missing his entire sophomore season with the injury and no preseason work because of COVID, it says a lot about him," Ciampi said. "He was able to prepare himself both physically and mentally. As the year went on, he became someone we looked on to carry us offensively."

Another premier offensive talent was Sayville’s CJ Messina, who played a key role in his team’s run to the county title. The senior earned the Suffolk County National Football Foundation Chapter’s Most Outstanding Receiver Award.

Other winners included Shoreham-Wading River’s Johnny Schwarz (Cassese Award, Most Outstanding Defensive Back), Babylon’s Joe Kelly (12th Man Award, Most Inspirational), Westhampton’s Aidan Cassara (Cutinella Award, Most Outstanding Leadership) and Cam Lee of Sachem North (LaBue Award, Academic Excellence).

Messina, who had 37 receptions for 605 yards and eight touchdowns for the Golden Flashes, credited his teammates for putting him in prime position to receive the accolade.

"It’s an honor to win this award," Messina said. "We really played together as a team this year. The line did a great job of blocking, [quarterback Jack] Cheshire did a great job of getting me the ball. Everyone played a part in this. So honestly, I wouldn’t necessarily call this an individual award. It’s more like a team award."

Sayville coach Reade Sands said Messina’s penchant for breaking the big play makes him one of the more dynamic receiving talents on Long Island.

"He’s a ridiculous athlete," Sands said. "He’s super explosive, has great hands, he runs great routes . . . He’s a kid that can catch a 2-yard pass and turn it into a 60-yard gain. He’s also like a running back with the ball. One kid’s not taking him down with the way he sheds tackles."