TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Week 5 LI football preview: Sayville-Westhampton should be a classic battle between unbeatens

Westhampton's Jackson Hulse carries the ball during a

Westhampton's Jackson Hulse carries the ball during a Suffolk football game against Centereach on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Credit: Pablo Garcia Corradi

By Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin
Print

Sayville has cast a long shadow this season. The Golden Flashes (3-0) have a little bit of everything. Quarterback Jack Cheshire has thrown for eight touchdowns. Running back Alex Millwater has come into his own with four rushing touchdowns. And their defense – very much underrated – is allowing just seven points per game.

Their 28-0 trouncing of Floyd is evidence why they are No. 1 in Newsday’s Elite Eleven.

But no one – especially Westhampton (4-0) – likes to stand in a shadow. The Hurricanes have produced the last three Newsday Hansen Award winners and look to emerge from the shadow when the rivals meet at 6 p.m. Friday night on Sayville’s Greeley Avenue Field.

"I think it’s going to be a really intense game," Westhampton defensive end/offensive tackle Shaun Williams said. "It’s a rivalry game for us. We’re not about the attention. We have a lot of respect for them, but we are as good a program as they are."

"They’ve been a great program for a long time, but we’ve been very successful too," Westhampton coach Bryan Schaumloffel said. "We don’t see a shadow . . . We’re just looking for one more great game between two top programs."

Sayville is taking little for granted in this matchup. Golden Flashes coach Reade Sands said "I expect they have a chip on their shoulder, but that’s to be expected. They are a great team. We have a lot of hype, but I wouldn’t push back on that. Our team is good and confident."

The matchups between Sayville and Westhampton have been very competitive in recent years. This one shapes up to be another potential classic.

Suffolk VII

Bayport-Blue Point at Shoreham-Wading River, Friday, 7 p.m.: Bayport-Blue Point is rolling behind quarterback Luke Schartner, who has thrown for five touchdowns and run for two more. This is the Phantoms’ acid test. Shoreham-Wading River (4-0) is averaging 44.5 points behind quarterback Chris Visinton, who has thrown 11 TD passes and run for two more, and Max Barone, who has run for five scores.

CHSFL

St. Anthony’s at St. John the Baptist, Saturday, 1 p.m.: The Cougars and Friars once were rivals, but have not met since 1992. SJB (2-1) leads St. Anthony’s (1-2) in the all-time series, 13-11-2 and the Cougars won both of their postseason meetings. The Friars defense seeks to halt Baptist running back Mark Anthony Scott, who averages more than 10 yards per carry.

Suffolk IV

Bellport at West Islip, Saturday, 2 p.m.: West Islip (2-0) was paused due to positive COVID-19 tests, but is back and looking to pick up where it left off with a multiprong running attach led by Joe Costantino and Ryan Behrens. Bellport (4-0) is averaging 34.5 points and is headed by Hansen contender Ka’Shaun Parrish, who has scored 11 touchdowns.

Nassau III

Plainedge at Bethpage, Saturday, 2 p.m.: Bethpage (3-1), the recently-dormant one-time giant, may be returning to the spotlight. The conference’s fifth seed has Pat Dalton, who has scored six touchdowns, and Donovan Martinez, who has scored four. Defending county champion Plainadge (3-1), headed by eight-touchdown scorer Travis Shaver, wants to re-assert dominance after a loss to Mahasset two weeks ago.

Nassau IV

Seaford at Clarke, Saturday, 2 p.m.: Seaford (3-0) has a massive ground attack led bythe M&M boys – James McHugh and Jake Murphy – who have accounted for seven combined touchdowns. Clarke (3-1) is seeking a postseason berth after Zadrian Budhoo rushed for five touchdown last week.

Friday

NASSAU

Conference I

Syosset at Farmingdale, 6:30 p.m.

Conference III

Valley Stream South at Hewlett, 6 p.m.

Roosevelt at Glen Cove, 7 p.m.

Conference IV

Malverne at Carle Place/Wheatley, 6:30 p.m.

SUFFOLK

League I

Patchogue-Medford at Longwood, 6:00 P.M.

League II

Bay Shore at Sachem North, 6:00 P.M.

League IV

North Babylon at Smithtown West, 6:00 P.M.

League V

Hauppauge at East Islip, 7:00 P.M.

League VI

Westhampton at Sayville, Greeley Avenue Field, 6:00 P.M.

Half Hollow Hills West at Kings Park, 6:00 P.M.

League VII

Mt Sinai at Miller Place, 6:00 P.M.

Bayport-Blue Point at Shoreham WR, 7:00 P.M.

Saturday

NASSAU

Conference I

Oceanside at Port Washington, 2 p.m.

Hempstead at Massapequa, 2 p.m.

Freeport at Baldwin, 2 p.m.

Plainview JFK at East Meadow, 2 p.m.

Uniondale at Herricks, 2 p.m.

Conference II

Mac Arthur at Valley Stream Central, 2 p.m.

New Hyde Park at Carey, 2 p.m.

South Side at Long Beach, 2 p.m.

Sewanhaka at Bellmore JFK, 2 p.m.

Calhoun at Elmont, 2 p.m.

Conference III

Plainedge at Bethpage, 2 p.m.

Manhasset at Valley Stream North, 2 p.m.

Division at Lynbrook, Marion St., 2 p.m.

Conference IV

Seaford at Clarke, 2 p.m.

Lawrence at North Shore, 2 p.m.

West Hempstead at Wantagh, 2 p.m.

Locust Valley at East Rockaway, Malverne HS, 2 p.m.

Cold Spring Harbor at Oyster Bay, 2 p.m.

SUFFOLK

League III

Connetquot at Half Hollow Hills East, 1:30 P.M.

Centereach at Newfield, 2:00 P.M.

Copiague at Northport, 2:00 P.M.

League IV

Bellport at West Islip, 2:00 P.M.

Smithtown East at Huntington, 1:30 P.M.

League V

Deer Park at Eastport-South Manor, 1:00 P.M.

Comsewogue at West Babylon, 2 p.m.

League VI

Rocky Point at Harborfields, 1:00 P.M.

League VII

Islip at Amityville, 1:00 P.M.

League VIII

Center Moriches at Glenn, 1:00 P.M.

Hampton Bays at Easthampton/Pierson, 1:00 P.M.

Wyandanch at Port Jefferson, 1:00 P.M.

CHSFL

St. Anthony’s at St. John the Baptist, 1 p.m.

Kellenberg at Holy Trinity, 1 p.m.

Chaminade at Stepinac, TBA

Non-League

Island Trees at Hicksville, 2 p.m.---Canceled

Sunday

SUFFOLK

League II

Walt Whitman at Lindenhurst,12 p.m.

Ward Melville at Commack, 2:00 P.M.

Newsday sports reporter Roger Rubin

Roger Rubin covers high school and college sports for Newsday.

More high schools

Amityville forward Fernando Nunez heads the ball into Our top high school sports photos: April 2021
Commack's Jack Lagner (7) and Brentwood's Marlon Hernandez Photos: Commack vs. Brentwood boys soccer
Amityville forward Fernando Nunez heads the ball into Photos: Amityville vs. Sayville boys soccer
Julia Sharp #7 of Garden City, left, moves Photos: Garden City vs. Locust Valley field hockey
Ryan Buccellato of Garden City gets to the Photos: Mepham vs. Garden City boys soccer
In Newsday's fourth episode of the High School H.S. Sports Spotlight: Chaminade, Kellenberg are winners, plus plays of the week
Didn’t find what you were looking for?