Sayville has cast a long shadow this season. The Golden Flashes (3-0) have a little bit of everything. Quarterback Jack Cheshire has thrown for eight touchdowns. Running back Alex Millwater has come into his own with four rushing touchdowns. And their defense – very much underrated – is allowing just seven points per game.

Their 28-0 trouncing of Floyd is evidence why they are No. 1 in Newsday’s Elite Eleven.

But no one – especially Westhampton (4-0) – likes to stand in a shadow. The Hurricanes have produced the last three Newsday Hansen Award winners and look to emerge from the shadow when the rivals meet at 6 p.m. Friday night on Sayville’s Greeley Avenue Field.

"I think it’s going to be a really intense game," Westhampton defensive end/offensive tackle Shaun Williams said. "It’s a rivalry game for us. We’re not about the attention. We have a lot of respect for them, but we are as good a program as they are."

"They’ve been a great program for a long time, but we’ve been very successful too," Westhampton coach Bryan Schaumloffel said. "We don’t see a shadow . . . We’re just looking for one more great game between two top programs."

Sayville is taking little for granted in this matchup. Golden Flashes coach Reade Sands said "I expect they have a chip on their shoulder, but that’s to be expected. They are a great team. We have a lot of hype, but I wouldn’t push back on that. Our team is good and confident."

The matchups between Sayville and Westhampton have been very competitive in recent years. This one shapes up to be another potential classic.

Suffolk VII

Bayport-Blue Point at Shoreham-Wading River, Friday, 7 p.m.: Bayport-Blue Point is rolling behind quarterback Luke Schartner, who has thrown for five touchdowns and run for two more. This is the Phantoms’ acid test. Shoreham-Wading River (4-0) is averaging 44.5 points behind quarterback Chris Visinton, who has thrown 11 TD passes and run for two more, and Max Barone, who has run for five scores.

CHSFL

St. Anthony’s at St. John the Baptist, Saturday, 1 p.m.: The Cougars and Friars once were rivals, but have not met since 1992. SJB (2-1) leads St. Anthony’s (1-2) in the all-time series, 13-11-2 and the Cougars won both of their postseason meetings. The Friars defense seeks to halt Baptist running back Mark Anthony Scott, who averages more than 10 yards per carry.

Suffolk IV

Bellport at West Islip, Saturday, 2 p.m.: West Islip (2-0) was paused due to positive COVID-19 tests, but is back and looking to pick up where it left off with a multiprong running attach led by Joe Costantino and Ryan Behrens. Bellport (4-0) is averaging 34.5 points and is headed by Hansen contender Ka’Shaun Parrish, who has scored 11 touchdowns.

Nassau III

Plainedge at Bethpage, Saturday, 2 p.m.: Bethpage (3-1), the recently-dormant one-time giant, may be returning to the spotlight. The conference’s fifth seed has Pat Dalton, who has scored six touchdowns, and Donovan Martinez, who has scored four. Defending county champion Plainadge (3-1), headed by eight-touchdown scorer Travis Shaver, wants to re-assert dominance after a loss to Mahasset two weeks ago.

Nassau IV

Seaford at Clarke, Saturday, 2 p.m.: Seaford (3-0) has a massive ground attack led bythe M&M boys – James McHugh and Jake Murphy – who have accounted for seven combined touchdowns. Clarke (3-1) is seeking a postseason berth after Zadrian Budhoo rushed for five touchdown last week.