Joe Cavaliere, Plainedge: The linebacker had nine tackles, including three sacks, in a 61-13 win over South Side.

Billy Daal, Friends Academy: He rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in a 38-0 win over Oyster Bay.

Max Llewellyn, Sayville: The defensive end recorded two of the Golden Flashes' six sacks and had numerous pressures in a 28-7 win over Half Hollow Hills West.

Danny Mauriello, Hauppauge: He had three interceptions, including the clincher in a 19-13 win over West Babylon. He also rushed for 137 yards and a score.

Charlie McKee, Oceanside: He completed 26 of 33 passes for 433 yards and four touchdowns to Nick Platia in a 49-35 win over Syosset.

Ryan Micheli, Sachem East: He had 12 tackles, including one for a loss and a blocked kick in a 14-7 win over Ward Melville.

Nick Platia, Oceanside: He had 15 receptions for 268 yards, the fifth-most receiving yards in Long Island football history, according to Newsday records, in a 49-35 win over Syosset.

Alex Rende, Massapequa: He had six receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns and in a 42-22 win over Uniondale. He also had an interception.

Matt Robbert, Centereach: He had 162 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 35-20 win over Connetquot.

Trey Sofield, Long Beach: He rushed for 250 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries in a 28-25 win over Carey.

Dan Villari, Plainedge: He had 209 yards rushing and five touchdowns in a 61-13 win over previously unbeaten South Side.

Tom Von Bargen, Wantagh: He rushed for 140 yards and two scores and completed a 27-yard option pass for a key first down in a 37-14 win over Mineola.

Kevin Wilson, Farmingdale: He rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries in a 42-0 win over Baldwin.

-- Gregg Sarra