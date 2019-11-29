TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Evening
SEARCH
37° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Class I LIC updates: Freeport vs. Floyd

Makhai Jinks #5 of Freeport reacts after running

Makhai Jinks #5 of Freeport reacts after running for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Nassau Conference I football final against Farmingdale at Shuart Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.  Credit: James Escher

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Freeport (11-0) meets Floyd (11-0) for the Class I Long Island Championship in LaValle Stadium at Stony Brook University Friday at 4:30 p.m.

This is the sixth time Freeport and Floyd have met for the Class I title, with Freeport winning each of the previous five games. It's also their second straight LIC meeting and third in four seasons. Last year, Freeport made just enough big plays to eke out a 20-19 win over Floyd in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Follow highlights of the game below. (App users can follow along on our @NewsdayHSSports Twitter account.)

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Plainedge poses with their Long Island Championship trophy Class III LIC: Plainedge vs. Sayville
Westhampton's Dylan Laube, right, and teammates hold up History of the Class III LI Championship
Plainedge's Dan Villari connects with Donovan Pepe for LIC Class III highlight: Villari to Pepe for the TD
The Glenn football team gathers around the championship History of the Class IV LI Championship
The Newfield football team celebrate with their trophies History of the Class II LI Championship
William Floyd's Alex Walter is seen during his History of Class I LI Championship
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search