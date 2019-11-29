Class I LIC updates: Freeport vs. Floyd

Freeport (11-0) meets Floyd (11-0) for the Class I Long Island Championship in LaValle Stadium at Stony Brook University Friday at 4:30 p.m.

This is the sixth time Freeport and Floyd have met for the Class I title, with Freeport winning each of the previous five games. It's also their second straight LIC meeting and third in four seasons. Last year, Freeport made just enough big plays to eke out a 20-19 win over Floyd in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Follow highlights of the game below. (App users can follow along on our @NewsdayHSSports Twitter account.)