LIC Class II updates: Garden City vs. Lindenhurst
Garden City (10-1) meets Lindenhurst (11-0) for the Long Island Class II championship in Shuart Stadium at Hofstra University on Saturday.
Garden City is in search of its fourth straight Long Island title — something never done before. Only four other schools have won three titles in a row, Lawrence, Floyd, Shoreham-Wading River and North Babylon. Garden City is making an LIC record 18th appearance, winning eight times. This is Lindenhurst’s fourth appearance since 2014 with its only win coming against Oceanside in 2017.
Follow highlights of the game below. (App users can follow along on our @NewsdayHSSports Twitter account.)
Just about ready for the 4th and final LIC of the weekend. Lindenhurst (11-0) faces Garden City (10-1) in the Long Island Class II championship at Hofstra University. This is a rematch of last year’s final won by Garden City, 19-0. Follow this thread for scores and updates.— Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 30, 2019
GC wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Lindy will receive the opening kickoff.— Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 30, 2019
One more football game. Garden City and Lindenhurst. Let’s crown an LIC champ, huh? pic.twitter.com/rJzYzscE8R— Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 30, 2019
Talk about resilience. Lindenhurst just marched 77 yards to the Garden City 3 yard line in 21 plays and consumed 11:26 of the first quarter clock and came up empty. A 20-yard field goal went wide left.— Gregg Sarra (@Gregg_Sarra) November 30, 2019
Lindenhurst held the ball for nearly all of the first but nothing to show. Field goal no good 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/wgIKQFKhi1— Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 30, 2019
Garden City defense. Bend, don’t break, pick ‘em. pic.twitter.com/rAUyzcmzIr— Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 30, 2019
Garden City's Pierce Archer with an interception halts Lindenhurst second drive and 15-yard late hit penalty tacked on moving the ball inside the Lindy 30 with 8:46 left in the half of a scoreless game— Gregg Sarra (@Gregg_Sarra) November 30, 2019
Garden City's Ford Carney scores on a toss left on a fourth-and-goal from the Lindy 1 and Chase Gardi's PAT gives the Trojans a 7-0 lead with 4:41 left in the 2Q. GC converted a key 3rd-and-16 to keep the 9-play, 32-yard drive alive.— Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 30, 2019
Ford Carney with the edge and the TD on 4️⃣ and goal. Extra point is good to give Garden City a 7-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/MCjcyoRw7M— Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 30, 2019
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.