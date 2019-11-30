LIC Class II updates: Garden City vs. Lindenhurst

TODAY'S PAPER
Garden City quarterback Luke Schmitt looks for running room against MacArthur during the Nassau Conference II football championship game at Shuart Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Garden City (10-1) meets Lindenhurst (11-0) for the Long Island Class II championship in Shuart Stadium at Hofstra University on Saturday.

Garden City is in search of its fourth straight Long Island title — something never done before. Only four other schools have won three titles in a row, Lawrence, Floyd, Shoreham-Wading River and North Babylon. Garden City is making an LIC record 18th appearance, winning eight times. This is Lindenhurst’s fourth appearance since 2014 with its only win coming against Oceanside in 2017.

Follow highlights of the game below. (App users can follow along on our @NewsdayHSSports Twitter account.)

