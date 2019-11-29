TODAY'S PAPER
Class III LIC updates: Plainedge vs. Sayville

Plainedge's Dan Villari connects with Donovan Pepe for a 21-yard score as Plainedge takes a 21-0 lead with 10:06 left in the second quarter against Sayville in the Long Island Class III championship. (Credit: Newsday / Laura Amato)

By Newsday.com highschoolsports@newsday.com
Plainedge (11-0) plays Sayville (11-0) for the Long Island Class III championship, in LaValle Stadium at Stony Brook University Friday at noon.

The schools met in 2015 with Sayville winning in a blowout, 59-15. This year, it's Plainedge up, 35-14, at halftime.

