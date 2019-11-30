TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
39° Good Afternoon
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

LI Class IV championship updates: Seaford vs. Shoreham-Wading River

Seaford quarterback Logan Masters hands the ball off

Seaford quarterback Logan Masters hands the ball off to Thomas Viscio against Cold Spring Harbor during the Nassau Conference IV football championship game at Shuart Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Seaford (10-1) meets Shoreham-Wading River (10-1) for the Class IV Long Island Championship in Shuart Stadium at Hofstra University on Saturday at noon.

The teams previously met in the 2016 LIC when Shoreham-Wading River came away with a 20-10 win, its most recent LI title. Seaford last took home the Class IV trophy in 2017.

Follow highlights of the game below. (App users can follow along on our @NewsdayHSSports Twitter account.)

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Highlights from Plainedge's 56-20 victory over Sayville in Highlights: Plainedge captures LI Class III title
Freeport defeated Floyd, 42-14, to win the Long Highlights: Freeport wins LI Class I title
William Floyd's Alex Walter is seen during his History of Class I LI Championship
Freeport RB Makhai Jinks powers his way through Class I LIC: Freeport vs. Floyd
Plainedge poses with their Long Island Championship trophy Class III LIC: Plainedge vs. Sayville
Westhampton's Dylan Laube, right, and teammates hold up History of the Class III LI Championship
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search