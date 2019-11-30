Seaford (10-1) meets Shoreham-Wading River (10-1) for the Class IV Long Island Championship in Shuart Stadium at Hofstra University on Saturday at noon.

The teams previously met in the 2016 LIC when Shoreham-Wading River came away with a 20-10 win, its most recent LI title. Seaford last took home the Class IV trophy in 2017.

Follow highlights of the game below. (App users can follow along on our @NewsdayHSSports Twitter account.)