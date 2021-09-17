Lindenhurst scored 17 unanswered points and came back to beat Half Hollow Hills East, 17-13, in a Suffolk Division II football game on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Dakim Griffin of Half Hollow Hills East leaps into the end zone during a Suffolk Division II football game on Friday, September 17, 2021 in Lindenhurst.

Brenden O'Connor of Lindenhurst looks to outrun the tackle attempt by Sam Pleasants of Half Hollow Hills East during a Suffolk Division II football game on Friday, September 17, 2021 in Lindenhurst.

Chris Carson of Lindenhurst is good for a first down during a Suffolk Division II football game on Friday, September 17, 2021 in Lindenhurst.

David Varela of Lindenhurst looks for an opening during a Suffolk High School Division II football game against Half Hollow Hills East on Friday, September 17, 2021 in Lindenhurst.

Jake Trovato of Lindenhurst during a Suffolk Division II football game on Friday, September 17, 2021, at home against Half Hollow Hills East.

Jake Trovato of Lindenhurst charges toward the goal line during a Suffolk Division II football game on Friday, September 17, 2021 in Lindenhurst.

Chris Carson of Lindenhurst celebrates after stopping Half Hollow Hills East from gaining a first down during a Suffolk Division II football game on Friday, September 17, 2021.