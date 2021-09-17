TODAY'S PAPER
Football photos: Lindenhurst 17, Half Hollow Hills East 13

Lindenhurst scored 17 unanswered points and came back to beat Half Hollow Hills East, 17-13, in a Suffolk Division II football game on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Credit: Dawn McCormick

Dakim Griffin of Half Hollow Hills East leaps into the end zone during a Suffolk Division II football game on Friday, September 17, 2021 in Lindenhurst.

Credit: Dawn McCormick

Brenden O'Connor of Lindenhurst looks to outrun the tackle attempt by Sam Pleasants of Half Hollow Hills East during a Suffolk Division II football game on Friday, September 17, 2021 in Lindenhurst.

Credit: Dawn McCormick

Chris Carson of Lindenhurst is good for a first down during a Suffolk Division II football game on Friday, September 17, 2021 in Lindenhurst.

Credit: Dawn McCormick

David Varela of Lindenhurst looks for an opening during a Suffolk High School Division II football game against Half Hollow Hills East on Friday, September 17, 2021 in Lindenhurst.

Credit: Dawn McCormick

Jake Trovato of Lindenhurst during a Suffolk Division II football game on Friday, September 17, 2021, at home against Half Hollow Hills East.

Credit: Dawn McCormick

Jake Trovato of Lindenhurst charges toward the goal line during a Suffolk Division II football game on Friday, September 17, 2021 in Lindenhurst.

Credit: Dawn McCormick

Chris Carson of Lindenhurst celebrates after stopping Half Hollow Hills East from gaining a first down during a Suffolk Division II football game on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Credit: Dawn McCormick

Dakim Griffin of Half Hollow Hills East runs for a first down during a Suffolk Division II football game on Friday, September 17, 2021 against Lindenhurst.

