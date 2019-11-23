Lindenhurst’s Matthew Josefson just had a feeling.

The senior wide receiver faked a slant route, then broke to the outside and got past a West Islip defensive back for a fade route.

“I knew it was a touchdown right away,” Josefson said.

All that was left was for Bulldogs quarterback Jack Randazzo to throw a beautiful pass about 30 yards downfield. Josefson caught the ball in stride and sprinted down the West Islip sideline for a 71-yard touchdown reception and a 14-point lead with 1:09 left in the first half.

In an old-school, throwback opening half that featured mostly runs, it was Randazzo’s deep pass that gave Lindenhurst some much-needed breathing room en route to a 27-7 win against No. 2 West Islip in the Suffolk Division II championship game on Saturday.

“I made my move and Jack made a great throw,” said Josefson, who had the one catch for 71 yards that helped give Lindenhurst a 14-0 lead. “I knew once we got that score, and the way the defense was playing, the game was ours.”

From there, the Bulldogs’ defense took over. As did the Lindenhurst offensive line.

“I only went back to throw three times, but I must have had 10 seconds each time,” said Randazzo, who completed 2 of 3 passes for 74 yards and added a 3-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1. “I could have sat back there. Our line is tremendous. I knew I’d have time to throw.”

The junior quarterback also had confidence in his senior wideout on the long scoring pass.

“I knew we could set up their DBs,” Randazzo said. “I knew I’d have him. I trust him.”