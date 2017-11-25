The memories are vivid for Ricky Conway. Three years ago, the senior halfback played in Lindenhurst’s first Long Island Class I championship game.

The experience was memorable. The game was not.

Lindenhurst took it on the chin in a 35-13 loss to Syosset.

“It was incredible to get there,” said Conway, who led the Bulldogs with 802 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns on 132 carries and this season. “It didn’t end the way we planned but the experience should help us this year.”

Lindenhurst (11-0) finished an undefeated Suffolk I campaign with a 35-12 over Floyd last week for the school’s second title in three years. The Bulldogs will meet Oceanside (11-0) for the Long Island Class I crown Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Stony Brook University.

Conway sealed the Bulldogs’ title win with a 59-yard touchdown run that was a microcosm of his season. The speedy halfback broke a few tackles and put a memorable stiff arm on a defender that catapulted him toward pay dirt.

“Ricky is a yards-after contact guy,” said Lindenhurst coach Nick Lombardo. “He’s not going down with the first hit. That run was typical of his toughness and the way he refuses to go down easy. He’s one of our four-year guys and our whole team has taken on that persona — we take pride in being physical.”

Lombardo hopes being physical will help negate the high-octane offense of Oceanside, which averages 36 points per game and has a bevy of playmakers.

“We’re on the cusp of making school history,” Lombardo said. “Our guys know we can achieve something very special. No one said it was going to be easy. Our senior leadership will reflect on the season and the motivation will come from them to finish what we started.”

Senior wide receiver Jeremy Ruckert, also a four-year starter, can impact the championship in a variety of ways. The 6-6 All-Long Island selection can come off the edge to stop the run or alter passing lanes. He regularly kicks off through the end zone and is one of Long Island’s most accurate placekickers. And most teams bracket him in double- and triple-coverage to limit his big-play capability.

“I tell our guys that I have the experience of losing in the LIC,” Ruckert said. “And we let that chance to make history slip away. This game will be won on the line. Winning the LIC has been our goal from the first day of camp.”

Lindenhurst will need to stop Oceanside quarterback Tom Heuer, who threw for a school-record 36 touchdowns and 2,661 yards with only two interceptions. Heuer will have multiple targets in Jake Lazzaro, Bernie Diaz, Dylan Judd and Derek Cruz.

The Bulldogs will lean on an athletic secondary in Conway, Dilon Smith, Justin Zotto and Mitchel St. Aubin to matchup with Oceanside’s skill players.

“We’ll mix in some man-to-man coverages, stunt a lot, and try to get Heuer out of his launch point,” Lombardo said. “We’ll try to confuse them. They’re a very diverse offense with an excellent line.”

Lindenhurst quarterback Nick Anzalone has emerged as one of Long Island’s top signal callers, throwing for 1,822 yards and 21 touchdowns. The development of a young offensive line with sophomore guards Su Agunloye and Will Ruckert, sophomore center Jeff Perez, junior tackle Mike Bradley and senior tackle Malik Grant also has spurred the Bulldogs success.

“They know it’s all right in front of them,” Lombardo said. “We’re ready.”