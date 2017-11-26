Tommy Heuer might not have been victorious in Oceanside’s first appearance in the Long Island Championships, but record books need to be changed after his performance.

The senior quarterback set LIC records for completions (43) and attempts (63) and tied the Nassau County single-season record for touchdowns (38) in the Sailors’ 40-23 loss to Lindenhurst in the Long Island Class I title game on Sunday at Stony Brook’s LaValle Stadium.

Lawrence’s Joe Capobianco also had 38 TDs in 2012. In 2011, Capobianco set the previous marks for completions (27) and attempts (41). Sayville’s Jack Coan holds the Long Island single-season touchdown record with 40 in 2014.

“Tommy’s our leader,” said Oceanside coach Rob Blount. “We win as he goes. He just did a great job the whole year. He stayed calm and relaxed in big moments.”

Heuer threw just two interceptions all season before the Bulldogs intercepted him twice in the fourth quarter. One was returned 19 yards for a touchdown by Justin Zotto, giving Lindenhurst a 37-23 lead.

“They came with blitzes and caught us in some situations,” Heuer said. “I made a mistake where I had a miscommunication, then it just started spiraling.”

Still, Heuer’s performance was memorable. Although it didn’t end with a title, Heuer said the goal all season was to win a county championship, which the Sailors accomplished with a 17-0 win over Freeport.

He rewrote Oceanside’s record book, too, passing his brother, Tyler, for single-season touchdown passes. The elder Heuer tallied 34 in 2010.

“We were just happy for the opportunity to be here and happy that he was our quarterback to lead us here,” Blount said. “He had a great year. This was built around him offensively.”

Two primary beneficiaries were receivers Derek Cruz and Jake Lazzaro. Both eclipsed the previous LIC record of 10 receptions shared by Babylon’s Jake Carlock (2013) and Seaford’s Kevin Murphy (2016).

Cruz caught 17 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown, and Lazzaro had 14 catches for 180 yards. Dylan Judd added eight catches for 98 yards and a score.

“They have been ‘the’ guys,” Heuer said. “I couldn’t ask for two better receivers. I love those guys.”