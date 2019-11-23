Will Ruckert went out to the center of the field and pounded his right fist into the Lindenhurst Bulldogs' school logo. His final game on his home field his final conquest.

Ruckert’s swarming defense keyed a 27-7 win over West Islip to claim the Suffolk Division II title before an overflow crowd of more than 3,000 at Edward Kienle Memorial Field in Lindenhurst.

It was the third straight Suffolk title for Lindenhurst, which won the Division I title in 2017 and now have back-to-back Division II crowns. West Islip (8-3) lost for the fourth straight year in the championship game.

Ruckert was overcome with emotion as he reflected on his four years and the opportunity to play for another Long Island title.

"This is my team, my brothers,” Ruckert said. “Right after we lost to Garden City last year I texted everyone and said I’d be at the gym the next day. I asked, ‘Who’s with me?’ And everyone was all in. This is the result of that commitment.”

Lindenhurst (11-0) will meet Garden City (10-1), the three-time defending champion, for the Long Island Class II title at Hofstra on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. It is a rematch of last year’s Class II final, won by Garden City 19-0.

Garden City made the rematch possible with a thrilling 16-14 comeback win over MacArthur. The Trojans avenged a 27-7 loss to MacArthur earlier this season, which halted a Long Island record 42-game win streak.

"We understand the culture of that program and the mindset,” Lindenhurst coach Nick Lombardo said. “And we have the same winning culture here in Lindenhurst. We expect to win like they do.”

The Lindenhurst defense held the Lions to 49 first-half yards and three first downs with a gang-tackling style led by nose guard Nick Passamonte, tackle Jeff Perez and middle linebacker Jack Winey.

"We play team defense, everyone knows their roles,” said Winey, who had 10 tackles. “It’s different guys making big plays all the time."

Lindenhurst took advantage of a short punt in the second quarter and drove 36 yards in five plays for the opening score. Halfback Jaden Barber went on a 30-yard burst to the Lions' 4 before he scored two plays later on a 1-yard run. Nick Antos added the kick to make it 7-0 with 4:59 left in the half.

Barber, who finished with 16 carries for 144 yards and two scores, credited the offensive line with his success. “The line makes it easy for me,” he said.

The game's turning point came on Lindenhurst's next possession. With the Bulldogs backed up at the 26 and 1:33 left in the first half, Barber went over left tackle for 3 yards. Instead of continuing to bleed the clock and take a seven-point lead into the half, offensive coordinator Ron Frole took a long shot at a score.

Lindenhurst quarterback Jack Randazzo stepped up into the pocket and delivered a perfect pass to wide receiver Matt Josefson in stride at the Lions 30 for the 71-yard touchdown pass and a 14-0 lead with 1:05 left.

"I knew it was a touchdown right away,” Josefson said.

“The pass was right on the money,” Lombardo said. “It was a fade route and a nice catch and run.”

Ruckert, who had eight tackles, and sophomore linebacker Jake Trovato stopped quarterback Joe Costantino for a two-yard loss to end the half at the Lions 43.

“We were flying around on defense,” said Perez, who had eight tackles. “We were winning the line play.”

West Islip seized the momentum in the third quarter. The Lions put together an impressive 16-play, 87-yard drive, capped by a Costantino 3-yard touchdown run. Bobby DiCapua added the kick and it was 14-7 with 4:38 left. The march lasted 7:15.

Lindenhurst responded on the ensuing possession. The Bulldogs drove 77 yards in six plays, keyed by a Winey 56-yard run where he stiff-armed a defender to the ground before stepping out of bounds at the 14. Randazzo scored on a 3-yard run to make it 20-7.

Barber added a 37-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter for the final margin. The Bulldogs' line of guards Anthony Ciminera and Perez, tackles Sunknomi Agunloye and Ruckert and center Passamonte paved the way for 261 rushing yards.

"Our line has been great all year,” Lombardo said. “We knew they’d be our strength. I feel every single week they get a little better.”