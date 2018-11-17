Live updates from county football championships
The Nassau, Suffolk and CHSFL football championships will be decided this weekend, starting Friday night.
Nine schools will be crowned champions between Friday and Saturday.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Nassau Conference I: Freeport (10-0) vs. Oceanside (8-2), Hofstra, 12:30 p.m.
Nassau Conference III: Plainedge (10-0) vs. Wantagh (7-3), Hofstra, 4 p.m.
Suffolk Division I: Floyd (10-0) vs. Ward Melville (9-1), Stony Brook, noon
Suffolk Division III: Westhampton (10-0) vs. Half Hollow Hills West (9-1), Stony Brook, 4 p.m.
CHSFL: Xavier (7-3) vs. Kellenberg (10-0), Mitchel Athletic Complex, 1:30 p.m.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Suffolk Division IV: Shoreham-Wading River 28, Mount Sinai 21.
Suffolk Division II: Lindenhurst 21, West Islip 17.
Nassau Conference II: Garden City 43, Carey 13.
Nassau Conference IV: Cold Spring Harbor 27, Seaford 7.
