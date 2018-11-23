Live updates from the Long Island football championships
The biggest weekend in high school football has arrived: The Long Island Championships.
Long Island will crown its four public schools champions this weekend, with two games on Friday at Stony Brook University followed by two games on Saturday at Hofstra.
FRIDAY AT STONY BROOK
Class II: Garden City vs. Lindenhurst, Noon
Class IV: Cold Spring Harbor vs. Shoreham-Wading River, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY AT HOFSTRA
Class I: Floyd vs. Freeport, Noon
Class III: Half Hollow Hills West vs. Plainedge, 4:30 p.m.
