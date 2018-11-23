TODAY'S PAPER
Live updates from the Long Island football championships

Garden City won its third straight Class II

Garden City won its third straight Class II Long Island Championship on Nov. 23, 2018. Photo Credit: Melissa Kramer

Print

The biggest weekend in high school football has arrived: The Long Island Championships.

Long Island will crown its four public schools champions this weekend, with two games on Friday at Stony Brook University followed by two games on Saturday at Hofstra.

Follow @NewsdayHSSports on Twitter for updates, videos, photos and more from the Long Island Championships.

FRIDAY AT STONY BROOK

Class II: Garden City vs. Lindenhurst, Noon

Class IV: Cold Spring Harbor vs. Shoreham-Wading River, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY AT HOFSTRA

Class I: Floyd vs. Freeport, Noon

Class III: Half Hollow Hills West vs. Plainedge, 4:30 p.m.

 

