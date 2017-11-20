The Long Island Championships, pitting the Nassau and Suffolk champions against each other in each class, began in 1992 and is the ultimate prize for a football team. Here's a look back at every Class I game in the history of the event.

1992: Connetquot 27, Farmingdale 0 Driven by the running of senior Chad Bosch (131 yards and a touchdown despite a sprained ankle) and a dominating offensive line, Connetquot overwhelmed the Dalers in the inaugural Long Island Class I championship before about 4,200 spectators at Hofstra Stadium. (Pictured: Connetquot's Brian McGuire goes through Farmingdale's line for a gain in second quarter.)

1993: Massapequa 12, Longwood 7 Massapequa overcame rainy conditions as Kevin Haverbusch connected on two big touchdown passes to Mike Sheridan, who made two incredible end-zone catches to lead the Chiefs in front of about 3,000 at Hofstra Stadium. (Pictured: Longwood's Eric Brown brings down Massapequa's Tom Hainas after a big gain.)

1994: Massapequa 23, Connetquot 21 Connetquot's Scott Coppola threw a TD pass to Danny Hayes to give Connetquot a 21-20 lead with 58 seconds left. Taking over at their own 35-yard line, Massapequa, winners of 20 in a row, drove down the field and set up kicker Bill Martin, who booted a game-winning 36-yard field goal as time expired before a crowd of 6,500 at Hofstra.

1995: Lawrence 14, Sachem 7 Sachem held Lawrence's high-powered offense to just 14 points on a pair of Greg Nunn touchdowns, but failed to score on a 21-play drive that consumed the first 11:30 of the second half. On the last drive of the game, Sachem had the ball at the Lawrence 11, but a sack by Paul Kiernan on third down and a deflected pass by Bashawn Dixon on fourth down sealed the win for the Golden Tornadoes.

1996: Patchogue-Medford 21, Uniondale 6 Sparked by an 11-minute, 31-second touchdown drive to begin the second half, the Red Raiders overpowered Nassau champs Uniondale. On the key drive, Patchogue-Medford ran 16 of its 20 plays behind left tackle Kevin Delaney, left guard Mike Gonzalez and tight end Derric Rossy. Running back Mike Funaro (195 rushing yards, two scores) finished it with a 5-yard touchdown run.

1997: Patchogue-Medford 27, Freeport 12 Patchogue-Medford repeated as Long Island champs behind its dominant ground game, which outperformed Freeport's quick-strike offense. Mike Funaro gained 148 rushing yards and scored twice to win his second straight most valuable player award in the Class I final.

1998: Longwood 22, Massapequa 19 The Lions won their first Long Island championship and finished the year as Suffolk's only undefeated team thanks to a powerful offensive line that helped option quarterback Eric Hatkewitz score three touchdowns. Brad Lyons threw an 88-yard touchdown and rushed for scores of 61 and 15 yards in the losing effort for the Chiefs.

1999: Brentwood 13, Farmingdale 6 The Indians' defense was the key to Brentwood's first Long Island Championship win. Leading 7-6, they stopped Farmingdale deep in their own territory twice in the final 5:02 and held on to win when a wind-blown pass by Dalers quarterback Tom Cinelli bounced off the fingertips of receiver John Gaffney with 1:04 left. (Pictured: Farmingdale's Kevin Marner tries to run through a tackle by Brentwood's Jude Brun, left.)

2000: Freeport 20, Commack 19 (OT) Freeport's Eddie Gordon sacked Commack's Mike Prahalis on the final play as the Cougars tried for a game-winning two-point conversion in overtime. Freeport won by forcing turnovers on six consecutive Commack drives and frustrating Prahalis, who tied a state record with 33 TD passes, and top target Bryan Tornee, who set a state record with 17 TDs.

2001: Farmingdale 21, Floyd 3 Unheralded senior Rob Romano had four sacks and seven tackles as the Dalers defeated the Colonials in front of 6,500 fans at Hofstra. Three of Romano's sacks came with his team pushed back inside its own 30-yard line, helping Nassau champs Farmingdale shut down a Floyd offense that had scored at least 20 points in every game that season.

2002: Patchogue-Medford 27, Farmingdale 13 In a matchup of Suffolk champion Patchogue-Medford's formidable ground game against defending Long Island champion Farmingdale's vaunted defense, Alex Baez (pictured) gained 200 yards and scored two touchdowns to spark the Red Raiders to their third Class I championship.

2003: Freeport 40, Floyd 7 Quarterback Randy Mills threw for two touchdowns, Leslie Jackman rushed for 234 yards and scored three times and Freeport gained a Long Island Championships-record 484 yards in a romp before 4,000 fans at Stony Brook University's LaValle Stadium.

2004: Longwood 39, Farmingdale 23 In a game that featured a wild start -- Farmingdale's opening touchdown drive was followed by three consecutive kick returns for touchdowns -- Longwood's Brett Wilson ran for 193 yards and two touchdowns to lift the Lions to their second Long Island title before approximately 4,000 fans at Hofstra's Shuart Stadium.

2005: Floyd 34, Baldwin 27 Aided by blocking back Blair Bines, Brock Jackolski (pictured) had 236 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. Floyd went 4-for-4 on fourth-down conversions, scoring touchdowns on two of them. The Colonials held Ricky Manigat, one of Long Island's best runners, to 26 yards on 10 carries and held Baldwin to 47 total rushing yards.

2006: Floyd 42, East Meadow 20 Floyd junior Joey Sidaris threw three touchdown passes and ran for another before a LIC record crowd of 8,500 at Hofstra's Shuart Stadium. The Colonials broke open a 21-20 game in the second half by scoring three unanswered touchdowns on a Brock Jackolski 63-yard run, a Sidaris-to-Jackolski 63-yard pass and a Jackolski 30-yard scamper. (Pictured: Floyd's Casey Terruso.)

2007: Floyd 42, Farmingdale 0 In one of the most impressive showings in the history of the Long Island Championships, the Colonials scored 42 points in the first 17 minutes against Farmingdale, which entered the game 10-0. The win completed Floyd's third straight 11-0 season, part of a Long Island-record string of 42 victories. Seniors Joe Sidaris and Brock Jackolski (230 total yards, 3 TDs) capped their careers with brilliant performances.

2008: Connetquot 21, Freeport 13 Connetquot went 6-for-7 on fourth down conversions and scored all three of its touchdowns on fourth downs to win its first Long Island title since 1992. Running back Joe Zuco (pictured) had 148 yards and two TDs on 33 carries for the Thunderbirds.

2009: Freeport 38, Floyd 14 Kevin Allen (pictured, left) totaled 403 all-purpose yards, scoring four rushing touchdowns and passing for two more as Freeport rolled over Floyd before a crowd of 3,500 at Stony Brook University's LaValle Stadium. Allen finished the season with a Nassau-record 35 touchdowns, breaking the mark of 29 set by two-time Thorp Award winner Amos Zereoue of Mepham.

2010: Freeport 62, Floyd 25 Isaiah Barnes (pictured, right) ignited an unstoppable Freeport offense that totaled a title game record 533 yards and outscored Floyd before 3,500 at Hofstra's Shuart Stadium. Barnes scored a Long Island Championship-record six touchdowns and threw for another, in perhaps the best individual performance ever in an LIC.

2011: Floyd 54, East Meadow 47 Stacey Bedell amassed an LIC-game record 412 yards on 29 carries as Floyd held off East Meadow, 54-47, Sunday night at LaValle Stadium. Floyd won it with a 68-yard scoring drive, with Bedell going 39 yards on the first play and gaining the first 50 yards. On third-and-9 from the 18, A.J. Otranto faked to Bedell, rolled right and hit Corey Banks in the end zone.

2012: Floyd 31, Farmingdale 14 Senior quarterback A.J. Otranto ran for two touchdowns and threw for two as Floyd defending its Class I Long Island Championship by beating Farmingdale, 31-14.

2013: Sachem North 27, Farmingdale 21 Malik Pierre blocked a punt for a safety and Trent Crossan scored on a 15-yard run as Sachem North rallied with 10 fourth-quarter points to win its first-ever Long Island Class I championship. The Flaming Arrows (10-2) were led defensively by Justin Rivera with 12.5 tackles. After trailing 21-7 in the second quarter, Sachem North scored the next 20 points to claim the victory.

2014: Syosset 35, Lindenhurst A swarming defense led by end E.J. Aronson helped Syosset cruise to its first championship since 1974. The Braves returned two interceptions for touchdowns and scored on three straight possessions between the second and third quarters. It was the first appearance for both teams in the Class I title game since the game's inception in 1992.

2015: Longwood 47, Farmingdale 28 Longwood overcame an early 14-0 deficit and set the single-game LIC record for rushing yards with 555. Four players had at least 60 yards on the ground, led by Khalil Owens (pictured), who posted 271 yards and three touchdowns.