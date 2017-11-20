The Long Island Championships, pitting the Nassau and Suffolk champions against each other in each class, began in 1992. Here's a look back at every Class IV game.

1992: Island Trees 8, Mt. Sinai 0 Island Trees and Mt. Sinai played four quarters of scoreless football in the first-ever Class IV LIC. The winning series from the 10-yard line in overtime was engineered by sophomore quarterback Joe Kaiser, who replaced senior starter Stu Wexler in the fourth quarter. Island Trees kicker Chris Neglia lined up for an extra-point attempt, but it was a fake and he connected with tight end Phil Pierro for the two-point conversion.

1993: Bethpage 41, Southampton 6 Bethpage displayed its high-powered passing game after Southampton stopped its rushing game. Eagles quarterback Roddy McCoy (pictured) completed 7 of 11 passes for 135 yards and three second-quarter scores for Bethpage's first of many titles.

1994: Harborfields 6, Manhasset 0 Manhasset was on its way to breaking a scoreless tie as they mounted a 14-play, 76-yard drive. But on fourth-and-3 from the 10, quarterback Tim Goettelmann fumbled a snap from center Sean Gately. Harborfields took advantage. Chris Maisch hit Jim Pribyl (pictured) with a long pass on the right sideline. Pribyl slipped two tackles, cut back across the middle of the field and turned it into a 60-yard TD.

1995: Carle Place 33, Harborfields 7 On a night when freshmen are supposed to cave in and crumble under the pressure, Ale Whyte played like a postgraduate. The freshman halfback carried Carle Place to its first Long Island championship with 187 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns.

1996: Harborfields 21, Manhasset 13 Manhasset's second trip to the LICs ended the way its first trip did two years earlier -- with a loss to Harborfields. The early part of the game seemed promising for Manhasset, who led 6-0 at halftime. But Harborfields scored 21 straight points in the second half for the title.

1997: Babylon 18, Roosevelt 12 Babylon entered the Long Island Class IV championship averaging almost 30 points per game, yet were scoreless against Roosevelt for three quarters. In a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback the Panthers rallied to tie the score at 12, then rode halfback Rob Keneally's burst off right tackle for a 1-yard touchdown run and an 18-12 overtime victory at Hofstra Stadium.

1998: Seaford 28, Babylon 12 Babylon, the Class IV defending champion, was in good shape to repeat as champion. The Panthers led 12-9 with 10:10 remaining in the game. However, Sean Farrell's 38-yard touchdown reception with 6:17 remaining gave Seaford a 16-12 lead and turned the tide of the game.

1999: Roosevelt 25, Harborfields 0 Roosevelt's Khary Depardine caught three touchdown passes, two from Jamel Days on similar play-action bootlegs, to set a championship game record. Roosevelt's point total was the most allowed all season by Harborfields.

2000: Roosevelt 28, Babylon 12 Chris Jones (pictured) scored three touchdowns and gained 107 yards on the ground as Roosevelt successfully defended its Long Island Class IV title against a young but scrappy Babylon team.

2001: Cold Spring Harbor 7, Babylon 6 Cold Spring Harbor faced a dominant offensive team, yet limited Babylon to 166 total yards. Junior halfback Trevon Rodney, who entered the game averaging 132 rushing yards, was virtually shut down. He gained 59 yards on 13 carries. With the defense rolling, the offense managed to squeak out a score when Greg Peyser scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run with 1:16 left in the first quarter.

2002: Babylon 30, Seaford 6 Trevon Rodney's impact was felt on both sides of the line. He rushed for 147 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns. Rodney also made 15 tackles, including three for a loss, and blocked a second-quarter punt to set up his 20-yard touchdown run. It was the first title for Rodney and Babylon in three LIC appearances.

2003: Babylon 22, Roosevelt 15 Three second-half turnovers by Roosevelt eclipsed any positives to be gleaned from the standout effort by running back Daryle McClenic, or quarterback Marquis Herron's attempt to overcome an ankle injury, or a clutch pass from backup quarterback Aaron Peace.

2004: Roosvelt 7, Amityville 0 Starting at its 26-yard line, Amityville moved to Roosevelt's 4 in 14 plays. On the 15th play, a second-and-goal from the 4 with 3:28 left in the first quarter, Darrel Young charged over the right side of the line and headed for the end zone. But the ball wasn't with him. Michael Mayo forced a fumble that was recovered by Daryle McClenic at the 2. Roosevelt went 98 yards on 17 plays ending with a Marquise Herron TD.

2005: Cold Spring Harbor 41, Babylon 0 Big plays and a 14-point first quarter defined Cold Spring Harbor's 41-0 victory over Babylon. The Seahawks racked up 424 yards and the defense forced seven turnovers on their way to a second LIC. The Brett Vecchio-to-Chirs Schuville connection was a record-breaking one. Vecchio - who completed 9 of 16 passes for 246 yards and five TDs - threw four TD passes to Schuville.

2006: Roosevelt 21, Mt. Sinai 14 Mike Mayo (pictured) raised his college profile and sealed his legacy as one of the great big-game performers in Long Island football history by powering Roosevelt to a 21-14 come-from-behind victory over Mount Sinai. Mayo rushed for 289 and three scores on 33 carries. Even more remarkably, Mayo took each handoff in the Rough Riders' winning drive, marching the team 65 yards on eight plays.

2007: Amityville 28, Seaford 0 Amityville entered this game without its top running back, Cornell Warrick and had two losses heading into the game. Seaford had one of the best defenses in the conference, but Amityville had two weapons the Vikings had no answers for: senior quarterback Marcus Gardner (pictured) and junior halfback Tyler Heller. Gardner gained 216 yards on 26 carries and Heller ran for 107 yards on 11 carries.

2008: Babylon 35, Seaford 28 For the second straight year Seaford was on the losing side of the championship. Babylon, the offensive juggernaut, took a 21-point advantage into the final quarter and held on to defeat previously unbeaten Seaford at Stony Brook University's LaValle Stadium. Babylon earned its fourth Class IV title in eight championship game appearances and its first crown since 2003. (Pictured: Babylon's Colin Greene stands up Seaford running back Nick Barbuto.)

2009: Seaford 34, Amityville 20 After reaching the final game in each of the previous two seasons, Seaford took down Amityville, 34-20, to claim the second Long Island championship in school history. For many of Seaford's seniors, all of whom were there in 2008 and many of whom also played in 2007, it was a perfect ending. One of those seniors, Mike Gallo, caught two touchdown passes and had a team-high nine tackles with a bloody chin.

2010: Glenn 28, Seaford 7 This was Ryan Rielly's team. For Glenn to win its first Long Island football championship, Rielly (pictured) would have to play a huge role. He did, amassing 306 all-purpose yards, rushing for three touchdowns and throwing for another.

2011: Glenn 56, Roosevelt 21 Glenn made it back-to-back Long Island Championships, riding a record-setting day from Nick Wagner to a big win over Roosevelt. Wagner had an LIC-record three picks, including one he returned for a touchdown, in the victory. He added 93 yards receiving and 21 yards rushing for good measure.

BABYLON 48, ROOSEVELT 18

Eric Schweitzer tied the LIC record with six touchdowns, including a four-yard score 48 seconds into the game as Babylon completed its fourth perfect campaign in school history. Schweitzer finished with 126 yards on 18 carries, and quarterback Nick Santorelli added 136 rushing yards and 81 passing yards. |

Babylon 27, Roosevelt 26

Jake Carlock caught two touchdown passes from Nick Santorelli (26-for-41 for 286 yards and three touchdowns) as Babylon completed a second straight undefeated season. Carlock set a Long Island Championship record with 10 receptions. Santorelli's 14 completions was a school record. |

2014: Shoreham-Wading River 47, Roosevelt 13 Shoreham-Wading River honored fallen teammate Tom Cutinella as the Wildcats rolled to a 47-13 victory in the Long Island Class IV championship game, bringing home the school's first Long Island championship in football.

2015: Shoreham-Wading River 35, Locust Valley 7 Chris Rosati rushed for 110 yards and scored four touchdowns as Shoreham-Wading River won its second straight LIC. The win was the 24th in a row for SWR. Quarterback Jason Curran rushed for 91 yards on 13 carries and Jon Constant gained 90 yards on 12 carries.