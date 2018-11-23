Fourth down? No problem for the Cold Spring Harbor football team.

“We have so many weapons offensively that it doesn’t matter the down or distance,” wide receiver Thomas Milana said. “We have the mentality that we’re going to score.”

Score they did. The Seahawks scored two touchdowns in fourth-and-long situations in Friday night’s 42-20 win over Shoreham-Wading River in the Long Island Class IV championship at Stony Brook’s LaValle Stadium, but that was nothing new for the offense.

Adomaites holds on to score the go-ahead TD! pic.twitter.com/CZxloSSX3y — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 23, 2018

Coach Jon Mendreski said that in Nassau IV, teams tend to push the envelope on fourth down more often than not. That’s been his team’s strategy all season, and he said he wasn’t going to deviate from it.

So, it wasn’t surprising when Aidan Adomaites broke left in a slant towards the middle of the field on fourth-and-goal from the 7-yard line on the final play of the first half.

Adomaites jumped, caught the pass and flipped in midair when he was hammered by Dominic Visintin and Jake Meeker, but the wideout hung on for a 21-14 lead after Milana’s extra point split the uprights.

“I just squeezed it, and it happened,” Adomaites who said that he couldn’t even describe the play.

Ray Costa summed it up.

“Anyone that ever sees him knows that he’s a big threat on offense,” he said. “He’s made some great catches, but I’ve never seen anything like that my entire life.”

The first option on the route, according to Mendreski, Adomaites gave CSH a lead from which it wouldn’t look back after Danny Striano rushed for three second-half touchdowns to seal the game.

“That’s who we were looking for,” Mendreski said of Adomaites. “He’s 6-4, 210 pounds. We’re looking for the big boy, and he made a big-boy catch. That’s a 'man' catch.”

On Cold Spring Harbor’s first drive of the game, Milana took a step inside and ran a corner route on fourth-and-8 from the 12-yard line. He broke free of the secondary and made a wide-open reception in the end zone for the game’s first score.

As the team’s placekicker, Milana said he doesn’t mind getting overlooked in field-goal situations. Actually, he prefers it.

“I don’t mind it at all,” he said. “After the touchdowns, it’s great to kick the extra points. I’d much rather do that than get three points on the field goal.”

And to see Adomaites make it count with his circus catch?

Said Milana: “I couldn’t believe he caught it.”