COVID-19 protocols alter five high school football games for this weekend

One Long Island high school football game scheduled for this weekend has been postponed, another game has been canceled and three have been moved to Monday because of COVID-19 protocols.

Northport at Half Hollow Hills East, a Suffolk League III game scheduled for Saturday afternoon, has been postponed after two positive tests in the Northport program, the Northport-East Northport School District said on Monday night.

Half Hollow Hills East will now host Sayville on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in a non-league game. Sayville was free because their Week 2 opponent, Rocky Point, is in quarantine, according to Section XI executive director Tom Combs.

This is the second week in a row that Half Hollow Hills East had a game postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. They beat Malverne, 46-27, in a non-league game last Saturday after both teams had their originally scheduled games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Sewanhaka at Carey, a Nassau Conference II game also scheduled for Saturday afternoon, has been canceled because of positive tests in the Sewanhaka program, Section VIII executive director Pat Pizzarelli said.

Northport, Rocky Point and Sewanhaka must quarantine for 10 days.

In Nassau, Massapequa vs. Port Washington in Nassau Conference I, Seaford vs. Lawrence in Nassau Conference IV, and Valley Stream South vs. Mineola in Nassau Conference III have been moved to Monday, Pizzarelli said.