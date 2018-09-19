Whitman’s Quinn O’Hara is on fire. The 6-3, 210-pound quarterback has thrown for 431 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for four scores. The Wildcats will be looking to go to 3-0 for the first time since 1988 Saturday when they travel to Bay Shore for a Suffolk I battle.

“He’s a three-year starter and a great overall athlete,” Whitman coach Robin Rosa said.

O’Hara has thrown for four touchdowns each to Dachun Thompson and Kendall Wilkerson.

Bay Shore (0-2) can score points. The Marauders turned the ball over seven times in a 25-22 opening day loss to Central Islip. Last week they were outscored by Connetquot, 42-34, and come into this week looking for their first win of the season.

Wantagh at Roosevelt, Saturday, 2 p.m.: Roosevelt is off to a 2-0 start behind QB Idris Carter and halfback Kevon Hall, who leads Long Island with 662 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. The backfield tandem is electric and Wantagh (1-1) will be forced to game plan and try to take away the big plays. Hall had a 99-yard TD run last week. Side note: Wantagh defensive coordinator Tony Carter is Idris’ father. Hmmm!

Oceanside at Freeport, Friday, 6 p.m.: Freeport quarterback Terrance Edmond will run it and Oceanside QB Charlie McKee will throw it. Both 2-0 teams run the spread offense and score a ton of points. Oceanside has only allowed one score this year. Freeport aims to change that stat.

MacArthur at Calhoun, Friday, 7 p.m.: Can speedy Calhoun (2-0) led by linebacker Ariel DeJesus which stymied Carey’s bid for a comeback win last week continue the winning roll? Or does MacArthur (2-0) with its stout defense that scored two touchdowns last week stay undefeated.

Ward Melville at Connetquot, Friday, 7 p.m.: QB Drew Guttieri is a dual threat for Connetquot (2-0) and finds a way to win. He was spot-on last week, throwing for 206 yards and two scores in a wild win over Bay Shore. But Ward Melville (2-0) boasts the least scored upon defense in Suffolk I and they’ll put pressure on Guttieri to force him out of the pocket. If they contain him on the run the Patriots can move to 3-0. The Patriots' offensive line paved the way for Nick Troy to score three times in last week’s win over Sachem East.

Half Hollow Hills West at Kings Park, Friday, 6 p.m.: QB Kevin Decker was nearly perfect as Kings Park (2-0) rolled to a 24-6 win over Miller Place. Decker completed 22 of 26 passes for 206 yards and two scores. The Hills West defense allowed three scores last week but in fairness all three came after the offense turned the ball over. Decker will feel pressure from an athletic front led by Joey Venezia, Eliot Porter and Sadiq Hinds. Hills West (2-0) will spread the ball between a couple of playmakers but it all starts with the QB.

Comsewogue at Sayville, Greeley Avenue Field, Friday, 6:30 p.m.: Two teams with a long history of memorable playoff games. Comsewogue at 2-0 is the surprise of Suffolk III. The Warriors are unscored upon in two games. Sayville (1-1) showed some grit in last week’s loss to top-seeded Hills West when the Golden Flashes forged a short-lived third-quarter lead. Sayville rotated quarterbacks Brock Murtha, who had three rushing touchdowns and Pat Delaney, trying to find the winning formula against the speed rush of the athletic Hills West front. Comsewogue halfback Reno Molina had 235 rushing yards and three scores against winless West Babylon. It won’t be easy against a Sayville defense led by senior Aidan Kaler, one of Long Island’s biggest hitters at linebacker.

Farmingdale at Massapequa, Saturday, 2 p.m.: QB Kenny Galvin has Massapequa (2-0) in high gear. He’s completed 70 percent of his passes and has balance in the offense with halfback Angelo Petrakis, who scored four touchdowns in last week’s Nassau I win over Hempstead and wide receiver Garrett Gibbons, who contributed with a 40-yard punt return for a score. Farmingdale (1-1) found its rhythm last week after a season-opening loss to Freeport. QB Nick Lundin threw for three scores, including two touchdown tosses to speedy Phil Krpata. This neighborhood rivalry between two perennial playoff contenders is always a good one.

Port Washington at Uniondale, Saturday, 2 p.m.: Port Washington (2-0) rides an 11-game win streak into Uniondale (1-1). The Vikings face a Uniondale team that was shut out by Oceanside last week. Port came back for an exciting 13-10 win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK. This matchup will tell us a lot about how the conference shapes up.