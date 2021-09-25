Gridiron Greats: Week 3's top football performances

Brady Clark, Bayport-Blue Point: The junior quarterback completed 11 for 15 passes for 209 yards and two scores in a 41-6 win over Babylon. He also scored a rushing TD.

Nick DePompeis, New Hyde Park: He rushed for 155 yards and two scores in a 34-20 win over Baldwin. He also passed for 90 yards and two more scores.

Kevin Dolan, Ward Melville: The had five tackles for a loss, a sack, and blocked an extra point attempt in a 19-18 win over Sachem North. He also dominated on the O-line.

Korey Duff Jr., St. Anthony’s: The wide receiver had six catches for 185 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-28 win over Cardinal Hayes.

Matt Edouard, Calhoun: He rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries in a 55-24 win over Roslyn.

Nick Honerkamp, Mepham: The senior quarterback rushed for five touchdowns and passed for two more in the first half of a 63-30 win over Glen Cove. He totaled 286 yards of offense and did not play in the second half.

Matthew McGurk, Commack: The senior quarterback completed 12 of 16 passes for 202 yards and two scores and added 60 yards rushing and a score in a 35-13 win at Brentwood.

James McHugh, Seaford: He rushed 161 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-7 win over Lawrence. He also had 11 tackles.

Charlie McKee, Oceanside: The senior quarterback completed 23 of 27 passes for 327 yards and five scores in a 34-20 win over Hempstead.

Matt Ranges, Syosset: He threw for 284 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-27 win over Freeport.

Mark Scott, St. John the Baptist: He rushed for 162 yards on 10 carries and four touchdowns in a 48-14 win over Mount Saint Michael.

Chris Stancarone, Division: He completed nine of 14 passes for 146 yards and two scores in a 51-28 win over Mineola. He also ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns.

Dante Torres, St. Anthony’s: The quarterback completed 16 of 26 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 80 yards and two scores on seven carries in a 48-28 win over Cardinal Hayes.

Dakim Griffin, Half Hollow Hills East: He had 19 carries for 274 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-290 win over Connetquot.