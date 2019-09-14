TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

LI's top football performers of Week 1

Wyandanch's Rashaun Malloy #7 out runs Greenport's Jack

Wyandanch's Rashaun Malloy #7 out runs Greenport's Jack Giovanniello #44 and Tyler Marlborough #77 and takes the ball up field for his second touchdown of the night during the first half at Greenport High School on Sept 13, 2019. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
Jaden AlfanoStJohn, Westhampton: He rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries in a 55-0 win over Harborfields.

Cole Bunicci, Connetquot: He had eight receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns and recorded two interceptions and 10 tackles in a 13-7 win over Northport. His interception with 2:00 left to seal the win.

Dan Cassera, Ward Melville: He had two blocked punts, an interception and a sack in a 35-14 win over Brentwood.

Louis Esposito, Hewlett: Senior quarterback rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in a 29-21 win over Glen Cove. He also completed eight of nine passes for 81 yards and two scores.

Cameron Fabel, Lynbrook: He rushed for 100 yards and a score on seven carries and tossed a pair of 80-yard touchdown passes in a 32-22 win over Roosevelt.

Kenny Franquiz, Mepham: He rushed 24 times for 197 yards and a touchdown in a 33-7 win over Carey.

Tyler Henry, Friends Academy: He had 11 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and recovered a fumble in the end zone off a Nick Hoffman blocked punt in a 33-15 win over West Hempstead.

Matt Jacob, Deer Park: He completed 19 of 22 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-30 win over Copiague. Deer Park snapped a nine-game losing streak.

Hugh Kelleher, MacArthur: He rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries and returned an interception for a score in a 35-3 win over Calhoun.

Rashaun Malloy, Wyandanch: The halfback rushed for 227 yards on nine carries and scored five touchdowns in a 54-12 win over Greenport. He did it in three quarters.

Ryan Mastropaolo, Island Trees: He rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and had an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 44-21 win over Oyster Bay.

Danny Mauriello, Hauppauge: He rushed for 134 yards and two scores on 10 carries in a 39-14 win over Amityville. The senior also had a receiving touchdown and returned a punt 45 yards for another score.

Matt Robbert, Centereach: He had seven receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown in a 28-6 win over Bellport. He also converted on all four PATs.

